They cut the ribbon on another of the town’s proliferating “social housing” projects the other day. This one attracted a bumper crop of promoters and politicians…

…there’s Congresswoman Maxine (F-Bomb) Dexter over on the left, and our hapless, capon-Mayor Keith (Snacks for Homeless) Wilson on the right—but the real players are in the center: Winta Yohannes, the Albina Vision Trust’s executive director, in front of the trust’s flamboyant PR spokesman JT (Y’all) Flowers. They’re the landlords; it’s their building—a big, blue stack of small apartments…

…for people who fit the government’s definition of “poor,” and who might possibly have some relationship (usually distant) to people who used to live in the neighborhood 70 years ago, since the city of Portland, through something called the N/NWest Housing Strategy will act as the de facto realtors and recruiters of tenants.

It’s the latest piece of a very big property puzzle that the backers of the Vision Trust want to assemble and that will give the nonprofit, beholden to no one (except the IRS) ownership and control of 94 acres of what the Trust calls “prime center city real estate.”

It’s a long and twisted story with everything from a proposed “cap” over the I-5, to a complex swap of a massive Portland School District building, to a potential collision with the new owner of Portland’s losing basketball team in the plotline…fuel for all sorts of Machiavellian maneuvers and more than a few fibs. The deeper story (which in typical fashion, no one around town wants to talk about) is the city’s twisted racial history in terms of its black racial minority and how it has transitioned from segregation to integration and back to segregation again.

But before we disappear in the deep weeds, let’s look at the opening of the big, blue apartment pile and its enthusiastic coverage from the usual legacy media suspects…

…with the Oregonian’s Tatum Todd starting her story with a heartwarming anecdote…

Lizz Fouther-Branch, 73, still remembers the Northeast Portland home that her family lived in when she was 4 years old…

…to tell the story of how the Albina neighborhood was largely bought out by the city for things such as the Moda Center, the I-5 freeway, along with the Portland Public Schools’ Prophet Center, Memorial Coliseum, and Interstate Ave.

Almost 70 years later, the place where Fouther-Branch formed her earliest memories is now a hospital parking lot.

…and then noted, in passing…

Fouther-Branch has no intentions of moving into the new development, but she was there Saturday to cheer on the project’s opening with her daughter, who works as the financial manager for Albina Vision Trust.

Which leads us to the question no one in media or politics really wants to answer, much less pose:

Why only Albina?

Why spend many $-millions in federal, state, and local bucks to somehow “restore” just one neighborhood out of the dozens in the city that were swept up in the flirtation with urban renewal? And why create a project that—as we have written about here, and here, and here—will result in one of the biggest real estate development plays in the history of the city?

So let’s play a little mental game. The city’s South Auditorium urban renewal project, which unfolded around the same time as Albina was being hollowed-out, was home to the town’s largest Jewish community. They protested, as did Albina’s residents…

…to no avail; two synagogues were torn down, and the city’s best delicatessen had to move along with many homes that were just as (to be charitable) well-worn as Albina’s (see if you can tell one neighborhood’s houses from another)...

Let’s suppose that some Jewish leader, such as Jordan Schnitzer or Mark Goodman, started a nonprofit that would aim to reclaim and restore that community by the construction of unspecified buildings that their nonprofit would own and operate, with various federal, state, and city programs paying the freight. The Ira Keller Auditorium (named for the grand poohbah of downtown urban renewal) would fall within the boundaries of the new neighborhood, but the city would gladly swap it for another theater somewhere else. Part of the deal would be creation of a “Jewish Achievement Center,” with public funds in cooperation (and with funding from) the Portland Public Schools. Parts of the 405 freeway circling downtown would be “capped,” and the Trust would…

Need we go on?

That kind of chutzpah is unthinkable—mostly because the displaced Jewish community sucked it up and carried on and did well, as have the survivors of the ill-fated Mt. Hood freeway…or anyone else whose homes and properties were in the course of the I-5 and I-205 or other projects. The Supreme Court has ruled—perhaps unwisely—that a city may condemn property and transfer it to another owner. We may not like what happened to Albina, but none of it was in any way illegal. As for unethical…well, this is Portland, stupid.

And so the Albina survivors, such as Ms. Fouther-Branch, went on with their lives. As did the homeowners who were bought out in the ill-fated expansion of Emanuel Hospital north of Albina (as we wrote about here and here), and who will split $8.5-million from the otherwise broke city at the instigation of Councilor Loretta Smith. (Councilor Candace Avalos, who styles herself as a “blacktina,” wept when the amount was announced after a closed-door council session.) Reparations for legal condemnations are now city policy. The line forms to the left.

Yes, Albina was a functioning neighborhood—although one might be slightly skeptical that it was the “vibrant” paradise depicted by the Trust’s propaganda, since the Trust also argues that the inhabitants of Albina were there solely because racist Portland wanted them there. This contradiction is clear in this unintentionally ironic graphic lauding the new mega-apartment complex…

…single-family homes, many owned by residents, versus Section eight chits and a landlord. Blacks had built equity in houses (one of the few wealth-building investments open to the middle and working classes); some stayed in Portland and rode the escalator as Portland went from a corrupt, shabby sin-city to a national reputation for “new urbanism” (now squandered, but that’s another story).

Considering that people such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, Medgar Evers, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, Viola Gregg Liuzzo, Rev. James Reeb, Vernon Dahmer, Harry T. and Harriette Moore, and Jonathan Myrick Daniels, among others, died to advance the idea that people shouldn’t be forced to live in places like Albina, the idea that the Trust now wants to, essentially, resegregate, strikes one as grotesque.

Given the city’s well-documented efforts to segregate itself in the bad old days, Portland should be proud that it achieved integration. The city’s black population is still gathered in loose clusters, but there is no obviously walled-off enclave…

…while the national Statistical Atlas presents ethnic distribution maps that show similar clusters of ethnic groups (some statistically larger than the black minority)…

Albina existed partly because that’s where whites wanted to sequester black people—but also because ethnic groups in America have tended to cluster together for reasons of culture, religion, commerce, and kinship. Portland has Asian neighborhoods, Somalis tend to hang out around my Montavilla neighborhood, Ukrainians and Russians are clustered out on the east side. We celebrate them and, in some cases, pols pander to them.

Blacks — back in the bad old days of segregation, “separate but equal,” the Ku Klux Klan, and white hostility — would probably have clustered together for self-defense, if nothing else.

The bitter irony is that after integration and the wholesale change in white attitudes (along with knee-bending and white-guilt) blacks are now in more danger from other blacks than from whites.

In the end, what everyone knows, but tiptoes around, is that the Albina story is entirely about race. Specifically one race which, post-segregation, has achieved enough power to punch far above its weight.

Example: the Portland School Board was badgered into advancing one of the Trust’s goals for its new company town—a Center for Black Student Excellence. In the aftermath of the Floyd Riots, the city’s goofy voters authorized the public schools to spend $16-million on…well, it was never clear beyond dreamy rhetoric.

As the Oregonian reported…

…operationalizing those plans proved challenging, amid pandemic disruptions and leadership changes at the school district. For years, there was little information about what the new center would be or do, beyond aspirational mission statements and community listening sessions. By early 2025, though, and with a push from well-connected nonprofit organizations that center Portland’s Black population and are seeking a historically-informed revitalization of the Albina neighborhood, the One North building emerged as the district’s preferred location.

It didn’t occur to reporter Julia Silverman to wonder whether $16-million spent only for black students might attract some attention at the US Department of Justice—although we’re aware that federal law and the 14th amendment end at the city’s borders.

You could contrast Albina’s utopian goals with the transition from the train yards, whorehouses, and empty buildings to the neighborhood known as The Pearl.

Early investors and developers—such as John Gray, Al Solheim, John Carroll, Pat Prendergast, and later, groups like Hoyt Street Properties led by Homer Williams and Joe Weston—were instrumental in buying up old buildings, taking financial risks, and converting spaces for new mixed-use purposes.

The city used tax increment financing (TIF) to fund infrastructure upgrades, parks, mixed-income housing, and transit improvements like the Portland streetcar, but it was mostly private money that did the job. Yes, fellow socialists, the developers made money and got rich—but the properties were not tied-up in ownership by any single entity; in fact, many others bought into the neighborhood and built equity in townhomes, condos, and businesses.

This isn’t what the Albina Vision Trust has in mind. It will own and operate whatever finally gets built in New Albina—a true company town run by players more adroit at milking government bonds, subterranean bureaucrats, and legislators. Can a nonprofit run an entire chunk of the city as its fief?

We’ll find out. For now, we’ll have to depend on the Trust’s airy rhetoric…

We walk towards tomorrow as shared stewards of a precious dream couched in a district-wide redevelopment project: the radical idea that connection can be capital, community can heal, and healing can transform what is possible for generations of children that have yet to draw their first breath.

As for a specific list of actual buildings that they will put up, when, where they will be located, and how many people will live or work in them (and pay for the privilege to the Albina Vision Trust)…don’t hold your breath. We’re too busy dreaming.