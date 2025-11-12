At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, all was quiet at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in South Portland.

“Anything special planned for Veterans Day?” I asked one of the half dozen protesters who weren’t protesting.

At 11 a.m. things are usually quiet in front of ICE, and so it was Tuesday.

The group sitting and chatting didn’t know of anything planned. But then, nightfall is often when things come alive.

A Department of Homeland Security police officer and a security guard from Allied Universal stood in the driveway of ICE looking out at the neighborhood, peaceful for a change. They had little to say about Veterans Day.

“Most of us are veterans …,” the guard said. He knew the significance of the hour, day and month, but nothing commemorative was planned.

“Because of the hate,” he said.

In Portland, it’s easy to hate ICE. The organization has been cast as villains. Even the Portland police and the mainstream media seem to accept that ICE needs to go away.

Until President Donald Trump tried to order the National Guard to intervene at the Portland ICE facility, much of the city didn’t know what was happening there. (For previous reporting by Portland Dissent, see “Tear Gas Ahead,” “Portland’s ICE Follies,” “A Win for Protesters,” “Crossing the Thin Blue Line,” “Protesters and Pansies,” and “The Stench of Hubris”)

When Trump got involved, the mainstream news media finally took note. Portland’s famous protest culture bloomed. The immediate neighborhood in front of the boarded-up ICE building became a circus while employees tried to work. The media cooperated by calling the spectacle “peaceful” and constitutionally protected free speech.

Like most countries, America has immigration laws. However, the U.S. can be surprisingly lenient. Canada, for example, can block an American from entering their country if he has a DUI. By comparison, in Oregon — which has a sanctuary law — police are not allowed to cooperate with ICE on any matter related to immigration.

History has shown how some foreign leaders have gotten the better of “the world’s most powerful man,” i.e. the President of the United States.

In 1980, Cuban president Fidel Castro offered free passage to anyone wishing to go to the U.S. Eventually, about 125,000 Cuban refugees — including prison inmates — and 25,000 Haitians arrived in Florida.

Then-President Jimmy Carter (D) extended a warm welcome — offering them temporary status and community assistance.

Thus began, the “wet foot, dry foot” rule for Cubans. For many years, if a migrant was intercepted at sea, they were sent back to Cuba or a third country. If a migrant reached U.S. soil, they were allowed to stay. President Barack Obama (D) ended the policy in 2017. Any Cuban who entered the U.S. illegally, whether by land or sea, was subject to removal.

It’s still debated today how much crime, population and lowered wages in Miami could be attributed to the Mariel Boatlift.

All 19 of the Sept. 11, 2001 hijackers initially entered America legally on tourist or business visas. Some of them went to flight school, which was a violation of a tourist visa. Five of the hijackers’ visas had expired. According to the 9/11 Commission, many of the hijackers’ names were familiar to the U.S. intelligence community, but they were allowed to continue living here anyway.

Until 9/11, ICE was part of the U.S. Justice Department. Now it’s part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

It would seem that Americans would appreciate the need for immigration enforcement. It has been made complicated by stories of people coming here from poor countries simply to work and build a decent life and then being rounded up and deported.

Calling all immigrants “dreamers” is naive and dangerous. Some immigrants take advantage of America’s generosity and lax laws and bring crime, heroin and fentanyl to their new home.

But this week — almost to the sound of hissing — came news that “Feds appear to be considering Oregon coast locations for ICE facility,” as The Oregonian headline reported it. The tenor of the story was that this is not something desirable.

Nicole Sanders, a resident at Gray’s Landing, the apartment house adjacent to ICE, can understand. She would like to see ICE leave. The protesters fire up the immigration guys, who then respond with tear gas, and the residents are caught in the middle.

“They are taking people in that building and detaining them. What kind of treatment are they getting?” she said as she walked her dogs. She suspects her neighborhood will not return to normal anytime soon.

“We have three more years, and if another Republican gets in the White House… .

She would like to see the government come up with something totally different than the kind of immigration enforcement they do now.

But what?

She gives it some thought.

“I have no idea,” Sanders said.

It isn’t a subject that comes up even after months of protests.

A woman holding a bullhorn gestures to a small memorial of candles and flowers on the ground said, “This is what we have for Veterans Day.”

However, it resembles a memorial that was here earlier in the summer. A memorial to immigrants.

The woman was quick to add, “I have military in my family.”

There appears to be no connection between what ICE does and what military veterans do, but they serve a similar purpose. They help provide national security. In many other countries, their military serves the same purpose as America’s ICE.

During the noisy protests this past summer, a routine insult protesters shouted at ICE was “Fascist.” What do Portland protesters know of true fascism? Most of our WWII vets are gone now. They can’t offer their experience.

And, of course, our WWI vets are long gone. Google “trench warfare.” Read “Johnny Got His Gun” by Dalton Trumbo, still regarded as one of the best anti-war novels written. It’s about a soldier who loses his arms, legs and face. He can’s see or talk or hear or smell. (The only protest available to him is to communicate through Morse Code that he wants to become a hospital exhibit so people can see what war does. His request is denied.)

It was WWI that led to Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day. Armistice is Latin for to stand (still) arms. The fighting in WWI stopped at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, which is when the Armistice agreement to end the fighting of the First World War was signed.

As these things go, WWI wasn’t the last. The name Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all military veterans.

The holiday should have special meaning to Portland protesters. It isn’t just lawyers and judges who protect the U.S. Constitution. So does the military. Protesters can scream “Nazi” anytime they want.

One of the more intriguing symbols outside ICE this past summer was a small replica guillotine that protesters wheeled out on Sept. 1. Leading up to it, protesters had posted in large letters on a fence facing the ICE, “We got the guillotine.”

When I asked protesters this summer what that was all about, they laughed. To them, the guillotine represented the end of Trump’s monarchy — after all, Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette lost their heads to the guillotine.

On Veterans Day, the guillotine graffiti was still there, but it doesn’t look so amusing. It’s a reminder of what real Nazis can do.

The way Portland protesters shoot the word “Nazi” or “fascist” at anyone they don’t agree with, they may not know who Sophie Scholl is.

Sophie Scholl mugshots (Courtesy of the National WWII Museum)

She was a member of The White Rose group, an organization of young, non-Jewish Germans who came to the defense of Jews. The group circulated leaflets and left graffiti critical of Hitler — such as “Freedom” and “Down with Hitler” — on buildings in Munich. (Armed insurrection was not an option; they didn’t have guns.)

She, her brother Hans and their friend Christoph Probst were tried, convicted and guillotined on Feb. 22, 1943, four days after their arrests.

Scholl, 21, had been offered a chance to live if she would recant.

“She turned them down and walked without a tremor to the blade. … Not a whimper of fear, not a sigh of regret for the beautiful life she might have led. She just glanced up at the steel, put her head down, and she was gone,” as critic Clive James put it.

How would a Portland protester handle a real Nazi? They would expect somebody to save them — even an immigration officer would do.