Richard Cheverton
Oregon is no stranger to what a constitutional lawyer would call "nullification." It's an issue as old as the republic: the idea that some political entity further down the food chain from the federal government can pick 'n' choose which national laws to observe.

President Eisenhower responded to Arkansas's attempt to nullify a Supreme Court ruling by sending the 82d Airborne to resolve the issue; a century earlier, President Jackson mentioned hanging resisters, which had a remarkable calming effect. And then there was something called the Civil War.

Oregon went the soft route (with full support from our senators) and nullified national drug regulations...which are still on the books. Every dope shop is illegal...why previous administrations allowed a penny-ante state like Oregon to get away with it is a mystery--but the "protests" and "sanctuary" nonsense is a direct outcome of that.

Lucky us.

Ollie Parks
Not everything that happens outside the Portland ICE facility should be called “protest.” Some of it is clearly targeted offensive action—meant not just to express opposition, but to impair ICE’s ability to function. Shining flashlights into officers’ faces, shouting insults at them while they work, or staging guillotine theatrics isn’t about persuasion or debate. It’s about disruption.

The media does everyone a disservice by lumping all of this together under the banner of “peaceful protest.” There’s a big difference between standing up for what you believe and trying to shut down a lawful government agency through intimidation. If the same tactics were aimed at other public employees, no one would pretend it was protected speech.

