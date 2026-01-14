Portland Dissent

Kevin Starrett
2d

And if all this was not enough, today, far left loon House Rep Dacia Grayber sent out an email with this astonishing quote:

"After Renee Good was shot point-blank and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, social media was flooded with people refuting what my own eyes and years (and countless legal analysis) showed me. After two people were shot by federal agents in Portland, the narrative became “but they were the bad guys,” before any semblance of an investigation or trial. "

But wait, there's more!

Outraged that Tri met is cutting service, which SHE HERSELF ADMITS IS BASED ON RIDERSHIP DATA she notes:

"In a time where we are leaning deliberately into more affordable housing and housing density (which includes cutting parking and garage space for cars), the area of the city with the least sidewalks and bike lanes and no alternatives is losing vital service to swaths of neighborhoods. This puts places like Multnomah Village and Hillsdale in a precarious situation. It disenfranchises our workers, our seniors, our students, and our downtown and Tigard commuters. I have made my strong feelings known to TriMet. Now it’s your turn."

In any rational world, no one would believe I didn't make this up. There you have it folks. They want "lean into" building more housing with no place for cars when the closest jobs require...cars.

Maybe we can get them to "lean out" of something. Like a 20th floor window.

John F Diedrich
3d

I visited Portland at Christmas a year before the Covid arrived. I had a great experience at a brew pub, saw the awesome Christmas lights at the zoo, and got lost in that great bookstore downtown. But I’ll never come back; too weird, too dangerous. Good luck! 😎🇺🇸

