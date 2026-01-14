Before the whiteboard of history gets wiped clean, here are moments that we nominate for inclusion in a time capsule, along with similar capsules containing: “Saint Floyd,” “Riots R Us,” “Umbrella People,” “I Wore This Mask and Went Bankrupt,” and “The City Charter That Ate Portland Politics.”

Item #1: A Signed Painting, ‘Peacocks Leading Frogs to the Promised Land’

Item #2: A collection of Inflammatory posts by people who had no idea what they were talking about.

…and haven’t learned anything since.

Item #2A: Cleaning up after dropping the F-bomb (see above)…

That’s Happy Valley’s McDonald’s franchise owner and US Congressperson Janelle Bynum, who really doesn’t qualify to talk street. By the time you open this capsule, she’ll have probably served out her life sinecure in Congress and retired with even more $-millions.

Item #3: Our crying cop.

Portland police chief Bob Day goes to the hankies...

…proving he knows who’s signing his paycheck.

Item #3A: What Day should have said…

That’s Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, in a town 500-percent tougher than Portland.

Item #3B: Officer 930 tells it like it is…

…and for his honesty gets “reassigned.” (Reopening the question of why anyone would want to be a cop in Portland.) For the benefit of future viewers, what you hear in the background is the level of rational discourse, deliberation, and debate at the nightly ICEcapades.

Item # 4: A collection of legacy media click-bait articles…

…in which you might notice that legacy media somehow forgot to interview anyone who thinks sending illegal aliens (particularly the folks trying to run over Border Patrol officers) back home isn’t such a bad idea…

Item #5: Errant posts by city councilor Candace Avalos

If the two people shot resisting arrest were “constituents,” perhaps we missed their naturalization ceremony…

Item #7: TV raced around in circles trying to find a story— any story…

…which came down to staring at a couple of parking lots…

Item #7A…while they did some recruiting for the nightly ICE crazies…

Item # 8: Wrong DNA

Congressperson Maxine Dexter (be sure to put M.D. after her name) confesses racial inferiority.

…but at least she didn’t drop an F-bomb.

Item #9: The case against Luis Nino-Moncada

…so you won’t have to read it mangled in the legacy press.

It gets good on page 4. And you might wonder why the Portland cops let this case slide…

Item # 10: Weird music for a cowering city council

…played on the city’s YouTube channel while councilors rushed to a safe room for a briefing on whatever the hell was happening. They emerged, declined to vote for a council president (which is what we pay them to do) and substituted over-egged invitations for the crazies to get even crazier.

Item #11: An autographed copy of WillyWeek

…in which city hall headhunter Sophie Peel predicted…well, let’s just say journalists ought to stick to what is actually happening. (Peel gets an honorary “Peacock Pin,” and a coffee-date with Angelita Morillo for her effort to shape events.)

Item #12: Your tax dollars at work

On the city’s website, non-partisans take a partisan stand…

…and get the facts wrong in the first sentence.

Item # 13: Meet the “victims” and “our neighbors”

…courtesy of Pirate Media’s Andy Ngo…

…which you won’t be seeing on local TV. Love the red truck—proof that immigrants can make it big in the USA!

The capsule is full. Open it when Portland’s Doom Loop hits bottom.