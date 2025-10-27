Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry's avatar
Larry
1d

thank you. that was as refreshing a read as spring air itself

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
1d

Alexander Lingas and I were classmates at Portland State forty years ago and sang together in the PSU Chamber Choir. Even then, he was excited to perform and create beautiful choral music as a singer, conductor and composer/arranger, and just as on fire about his scholarship. I am heartened to see that he has continued to bring more beauty and awe into the world through his gifts and his hard work with Cappella Romana.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Cheverton, Pamela Fitzsimmons
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture