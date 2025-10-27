The march of absurdities finally caught up with your humble correspondent over the last few weeks — ICEcapades, the embarrassment of local media turning into civic Babbitts, people walking around with signs and narcissism, the “shutdown,” the “suspicious” fires, the governor who won’t sign a bill, the latest PBOT anti-car fantasies in pavement and paint, the Blazers coach under indictment—and not for producing losing seasons, one of the city’s biggest “servicers” of the homeless moving into $45-million, 7-story digs in Old Town, just to house its administrators…

The list goes on and on, each bolus of bad news rolling downhill into a sump of, well…utter despair. Add to that the annual late-fall depression as the property tax bills arrive in the mail, and you realize the next six months will require daily doses of 2,000 IU of vitamin D, and you wonder…what about Miami?

Not all is lost. Winter’s advent also comes with the first concert of a season subscription to Cappella Romana — one of the longstanding (34 seasons) musical organizations that made it (barely) through the Covid clampdown. A civic treasure that sounds a bit hoity-toity on paper…

Flexible in size according to the demands of the repertory, Cappella Romana has a special commitment to mastering the Slavic and Byzantine musical repertories in their original languages, thereby making accessible to the general public two great musical traditions that are little known in the West.

…which is true—but hardly says it all.

This afternoon’s concert is at St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, a modern version of an ancient Roman basilica, with Trumpist touches of gold leaf on the capitals of concrete columns, but far more austere than its European forebears loaded with icons, frescos, tombs, and chapels sponsored by grand families (many fearing hell because they charged iinterest on loans as capitalism was being born). It’s in keeping with the Portland institution of dressing down; no ties and tails required to worship culture.

The choir (old faces from seasons past, plus flexibles) is joined by the Portland Youth Philharmonic Camerata. They’ll perform two masses from Catholic liturgy, both in old-fashioned Latin. This will be an interesting program—a study, as it turns out, in musical opposites. And, in its own way, an exploration of history with overtones and harmonies beyond the dance of musical notation on a page. Some of which resonate in our own time, our own city.

The kids in the stripped-down orchestra—brass and woodwinds—first face the deceptively simple challenge of Igor Stravinsky’s Mass. It was written—significantly, without commission—over the years 1944-1949, in Pasadena CA—far from the Russia that powered his earlier, far better known works such as the riot-inducing Rite of Spring.

This mass shows its age, in many respects: It’s a stripped-down (12-minute) piece of almost brutal simplicity. Think of an ice-cold martini on a brutalist concrete bar. The bartender doesn’t tell jokes; in fact, he isn’t particularly charming, which leaves you with a feeling the boss doesn’t pay overtime.

Stravinsky composed this in the teeth of what many now view as a major detour in “serious” music; from the comfort of the three B’s, and overstuffed Germanic bombasm to latter-day German expats turning music inside out—serialism, so-called—and producing carnivals of dissonance, along with PhDs in university music departments; all designed to keep the mopes in the third balconies upset and confused. (Which is why you’re not likely to hear the Portland Phil play Schoenberg’s Piano Concerto Op. 42 anytime soon.)

But, post World War II, it was all the rage, along with rampaging secularism (more on that in the second item on the program). If the war had decided anything, it was that winners take all; and one of them was a nation that would kill Stravinsky if he went home. Europe—and its culture—were in rubble; the weeds springing up between the shattered bricks were creating “existentialism,” and other philosophies of despair. In the face of the Holocaust, silence was considered almost requisite.

And so Stravinsky produced a liminal work that, it must be said, is enormously difficult to play in its brevity and stripped-down harmonies, which flirt along the edges of teeth-rattling dissonance. The youths did their very best; but perhaps this is a work that can’t really be approached without some experience with the tragedies of age. Or of an age…

That said, the band and choir did a fine job of sculpting Stravinsky’s fine bit of engineering of music designed to fit a church-space; choral climaxes drifted like incense smoke toward the cathedral’s, unadorned, putti-free ceiling.

Funny how lived music—no amplification, full of harmonics that seem to elude algorithms,—can take you on a skull-journey … and so it popped into my head: July, 1965, the Ravinia Festival, in a northern Chicago suburb (the open-air bandshell next to the Chicago and North Western Railway line). I’m in the audience (can’t remember why), and Stravinsky is tottering toward the podium onstage on the arm of his protege, Robert Kraft. He will conduct two of his works, Symphony in Three Movements — where he tamed serialism — and an amuse-bouche, The Fairy’s Kiss. I am, of course, too young to quite understand what and who I was seeing, although I now realize I was fortunate to grow up in a home that had a 78 rpm copy of Rite of Spring, which my father solemnly pronounced I was ready to hear one evening.

I was; it changed the way I heard music. Forever.

After the interval — no warm chardonnay or gooey cookies (although season ticket owners were given small swag-bags with a square of chocolate and bagged ladyfingers on entrance) — the choir and band seemed on more comfortable ground.

This was a work for the church triumphant: Anton Bruckner’s 1866 Mass, composed on the orders of his boss, the Bishop of Linz, as Germany was being pounded together by the Trump of that era, Otto von Bismarck. The bishop had built a new church — also devoted to the Immaculate Conception — and needed sufficiently grand music to dedicate it.

As Mark Powell, Cappella’s executive director, writes in the program, Bruckner’s commission coincided with a now-forgotten movement in the church, Cecilianism, in which reformers (with whom we are well-acquainted in Portland) rejected the work of Mozart and Beethoven for…

“…drawing more attention to artists than to sacred ritual. In our case, that ritual must be imagined since we must admit that our performance exists in a liminal space between actual ritual and concert experience.”

Thus Bruckner made a pared-down piece of music, stripping away those pesky string instruments. Powell adds…

“This choice also made the Mass more accessessable: not every parish could afford an orchestra and wind players cost less than string players…”

What the bishop got was a rousing, confident, no-holds-barred, raise-the-rafters piece of well-upholstered power; music of dead-certainty, no questions asked, completely comfortable. It fit its time perfectly, in the last days of absolute clarity about the cosmos and our place in it. Music that the choir and youth band played with gusto and a sense of familiarity.

Which, in the context both of its time and place, gave the Mass a certain melancholy. The intellectual space that Bruckner occupied was about to collide with, among others, Friedrich Nietzsche, who in 1882 first uttered Gott ist tot—God is dead.

Which, bringing us back to Stravinsky, was amply proven by the century that followed.

This is the world we now occupy: The certainties of longtime faith have been replaced by a buzzing world of “isms.” By take-your-pick; quasi-religions that morph and fluctuate as fast as media can crank out X-posts or reels on Instagram.

Our world.

No surprise, then, that the audience for Cappella Romana skews toward…how shall we say it? A generation that has seen too damned many infatuations and quick-fixes come and go, and which finds a temporary respite in music that is loved, and preserved. They’re not ready to let it go.

It was a very good concert; the audience was pulling for the kids, and the standing ovation — while more or less de rigueur — was heartfelt. The cathedral cleared slowly; the sun broke through the gray clouds outside and sparkled in the stained glass and across the pews.

Outside, the air was crisp. There were scattered scraps of blue sky. The crowd percolated through the neighborhood, past the mixture of grand old architecture and forbidding new concrete high-rises.

In the middle of the street, a grimy, bedraggled, shoeless soul staggered, screaming at no one and everyone.