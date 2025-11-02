Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Theresa Griffin Kennedy
2d

Bravo. Excellent article, with so many important issues presented. We absolutely cannot have open borders, with no vetting of applicants. Sadly, so many people don't wise up to the evil of the world and those people who live in it, until such time that they lose a loved one, due to those very evils. Then they wake up. But that is what it takes... Hope our new infant city leaders don't end up losing too much, before they finally wake up about immigration. Protecting Americans from predators, who come from other countries is NOT a bad thing. It's a GOOD thing. Excellent article!

CharP
2d

I don't think the Progressive understand that they have created a chaotic, unsafe and unlivable Portland. As you noted many of them don't even know what they are protesting. These protests are move of a gathering to meet new friends. The upside is at least they are getting off social media and going outside. 😎

