Americans know how to have fun scaring themselves.

It’s one of our luxuries that you won’t find in some other countries.

Portlanders, for example, know how to celebrate Halloween. Look at the effort given to decorations around town:

As duly noted by The Oregonian, protesters outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in South Portland also got into the Halloween spirit. The newspaper singled out “the ‘Portland Chicken,’ a protest staple, was there wearing his chicken outfit and an American flag cape.”

Portland can scare itself, but it is a city that doesn’t like to revisit its mistakes.

In all the legal wrangling and efforts to try and keep the National Guard out of Portland, city leaders have forgotten what the downtown federal courthouse looked like in 2020.

Thanks to Katie Daviscourt, a reporter based in the Pacific Northwest for The Post Millenial, who offered this reminder recently on X.com:

“The federal government spent millions of dollars installing stainless steel security doors to protect the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in Portland following the 2020 riots. “To protect against the same like-minded group of protesters, many of whom are involved with Antifa networks, laying siege to the ICE facility. “The city of Portland is aware of the violence protesters committed in 2020, but has decided to issue a notice demanding the ICE facility remove boarded up windows, citing violations on tenant agreement.”

For more than a month, legal debates have focused on whether President Trump can send National Guard troops to the city. At times, the hearings have been held in that very courthouse, which was under attack in 2020.

Trump is represented by attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice. His opponents are attorneys representing the city of Portland and state of Oregon (also, the state of California in a companion case). The next decision is expected Sunday. The losing side will likely appeal to 9th District U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The final decision could rest with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lost in the complicated legal debates about the president’s rights and whether the troops are even necessary, is the issue of illegal immigration. Trump wants to enforce U.S. immigration laws. His opponents don’t. They have staked out the ICE facility for months, have vandalized the building and harassed federal employees.

In 2020, Portland’s famous “peaceful protesters” left the federal courthouse smeared in cop-hating graffiti and inflicted enough vandalism on it to require protection. Two years before all of that ugliness, I sat in Administrative Law Judge Paul Papak’s courtroom on the 16th Floor as he administered the oath of citizenship to 138 citizens in two naturalization ceremonies.

These new Americans came from countries known for their civil unrest, violence and dire poverty. Countries like Guatemala Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Zimbabwe. Everybody in Papak’s courtroom waved small American flags, said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.”

The man sitting next to me was from Pakistan.

“My wife has waited seven years for this day,” he told me. “Maybe next year I can be a citizen.”

What of the immigrants who come here legally and go through all that work to become American citizens. Is it now all meaningless because Portland progressives hate Trump?

The legal arguments concerning the ICE protests have made for some unexpected bedfellows. Police commanders have testified on behalf of Antifa protesters, while the city fought a lawsuit filed by a disabled woman who lived near the ICE facility and could not get city police to enforce the Noise Ordinance or keep the peace on city streets that run in front of ICE. (See “A Win for Protesters.”)

Because Portland is a “sanctuary city,” and Oregon is a “sanctuary state,” the Portland City Council doesn’t want police to do anything that might be perceived as helping ICE, such as quieting the protests. City officials don’t want to risk a 2020 rerun with 100-plus nights of rioting if police rile the protesters at ICE.

So protesters have been indulged.

Aside from their hatred of Trump, do Portland’s ICE protesters even understand what they are protesting? Do they want open borders? What cultural changes are they willing to endure to accommodate newcomers?

In 2010, a 19-year-old Somali-American in Portland had trouble reconciling his Islamic faith with the hedonism of American culture. He went through phases of being extremely pious and trying to convert his friends to Islam. But he also drank, enjoyed hookahs and marijuana and was accused of date rape at Oregon State University.

Mohamed O. Mohamud wanted to detonate a bomb at the annual Christmas-tree lighting ceremony in downtown’s Pioneer Square, where thousands of people gather. He looked for and found what he thought were two Al-Qaeda operatives willing to help him. They turned out to be FBI agents. During his trial, he drew many sympathetic observers to the federal courthouse, who believed the FBI had entrapped him.

Barack Obama was president then, and he said, “This is a core principle of my presidency: If you threaten America, you will find no safe haven.”

A jury convicted Mohamud, and he is now in prison. (See “The Virtuous Terrorist.”)

Had Mohamud succeeded in finding two real Al-Qaeda operatives, what would Portland ICE protests look like today? Would the city still be taking extreme care to make sure protesters could exercise their free speech rights — no matter how unpeaceful?

The seesaw between city leaders saying “Everything’s just fine” and Trump declaring “Portland is on fire” is ludicrous.

Ultimately, as Judge Papak told the new Americans, “We are a government of the people. We help create the law … Seek out the good, shun the bad… Be useful, obey the law, speak out against intolerance. Use your minds, not your fists.”

Obey the law.

Many new Americans flee lawless countries where daily violence is imposed on them, and there’s no 9-1-1 to call. No prosecutors to file charges.

Are some of the refugees in America seeking a job and better life? Yes. Are some looking for a 13-year old girl to trick out and sell fentanyl? Yes, again. And it’s not an exaggeration to say some immigrants (legal and illegal) are looking to destroy America through terrorism.

Immigrants can give us a mirror into America’s naivete.

Years ago when I was working as an editor on a daily newspaper in Spokane, Wash., a young female Muslim from a Middle Eastern country was interning at the paper. It was fall, and her assignment on a Saturday was to cover an elaborate corn maze, an intricate pathway cut into a massive corn field.

She was gone longer than seemed necessary, and I couldn’t reach her. I started to get worried, but then she returned — very upset.

“Why do Americans like to scare themselves?” she asked.

She had gone into the maze and had gotten lost. It wasn’t fun.

Many Americans don’t know what it is like to live with daily existential fear or uncertainty. Scaring ourselves is something we can choose to do for entertainment.

The Antifa-style protesters who are making ICE protests a hobby only think they understand the immigrant experience.

While I was at the newspaper in Spokane, we experimented with live-streaming our daily news budget meetings, where we discussed what news to cover. One organization that tuned in to observe us was Al Jazeera, a news-gathering operation run by the Qatari government (a financial supporter of Hamas). Al Jazeera delivers news in multiple languages.

Given that Portland City Councilor Angelita Morillo is willing to venture into immigration issues when it suits her Democratic Socialist politics, perhaps she and her council colleagues should cruise by Al Jazeera regularly. See what’s going on in the world outside provincial, progressive Portland.

Here’s an item that might be of interest to Morillo: Pakistan has a 40 percent tax on sanitary napkins. And they probably aren’t available in the boys’ restrooms.