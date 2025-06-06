Y’All Got That Swap-List?

You may recall our recent dissection of the real estate hustle known as the Albina Vision Trust, here and here. It’s the idea that, decades after the fact, just one of the many neighborhoods flattened in the city’s go-go decades of “urban renewal” will be miraculously restored on a lid above the noxious I-5 and I-84 crunch and on land now occupied by the 10.5-acre Portland Public Schools Prophet Center.

Albina will rise again!

And, please, y’all, don’t ask why a neighborhood that was a black, segregated ghetto, hemmed in by redlining and racial discrimination needs to be reborn when blacks, much as progressives hate to acknowledge it, are firmly integrated into the city’s various neiighborhoods (including this writer’s, where we all seem to get along swimmingly). That inconvenience hasn’t stopped the city’s giddy legacy media from trumpeting the Trust’s audacious pitch. Which—need we say it?—depends on tons of money from your government and mine. And a massive suspension of disbelief.

To get a sense of how much the city, the feds, and the state government have shelled out thus far, we recommend wading through the text of city Resolution 37669 here. The “Whereases,” are filled with progressive boilerplate such as, “dismantle institutional racism and acknowledge and correct past harms.” Buried in the excuses for being racist to do something about long-ago racism, you’ll encounter the amounts that have already been spent by various government entities on the Trust’s hustle. We did a back-of-the-envelope calculation and arrived at a total of $521-million and change.

Someone is sitting on a ton of money. They’ll need it:

The I-5 lid project has already begun to balloon out of fiscal control—$2-billion and counting. The Trust got an end-of-the-Biden-era present from Congressman Earl Blumenauer and senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley: $450 million to construct the lid, to which the Vision Trut has “right of first refusal,” but the inept Oregon Department of Transportation (PBOT) says it’ll cost over $2-billion (probably more by the time you finish reading this) and they’re broke. Out in DC, a different gang is running Congress and our senators might as well pound sand.

So that leaves the Prophet Center (which the Trust likes to call Portland Public Schools’ headquarters, probably to minimize the building’s actual purpose, which is to save money by concentrating service, warehousing, repair and other stuff in one convenient place).

The Vision Trust and its allies on the PPS board cooked a complicated sweetheart deal—basically a give-away of the mega-building in a swap for a brand new, wonderful location somewhere else, as the Trust’s JT Flowers, their y’all PR guy and lobbyist, explained from a triumphant perch atop the Prophet Center…

As Flowers noted in the video, the PPS Board met last Feb 20 and wrapped up some of the deal’s loose ends. One factor was mentioned by OPB in one of its typical stenographic account…

As of last month, AVT doesn’t have a specific location in mind for the future headquarters location, but they’ve found at least 14 potential options. These options are based on an initial search with needs such as on-site parking, large meeting spaces, affordability and access to public transportation in mind.

The Board and the Trust were supposed to come up with…

Within 60 days, the district must…create and finalize the minimum criteria for new headquarters and warehouse sites, ensuring that the needs of current staff and operations are addressed during the transition.

The Vision Trust said their list of 14 properties would be revealed (wink-wink) right after the school board election.

Then something odd happened.

…the incumbent, defeated in a landslide (by Rashelle Chase-Miller, an avatar of the teachers’ union) was the Trust’s very good friend and chief cheerleader on the board, Herman Greene. In addition, as the Oregonian noted…

With the exception of board Vice Chair Michelle De Pass, who is halfway through her second term, everyone serving on the board come July will have two years or less of experience…

…and the newbies will have a laundry-list of Really Big Problems to contend with, starting with dismal test scores and declining enrollment. It makes one wonder if greasing the skids for the Vision Trust’s land grab will be high on the agenda.

Who knows? There might be some slippage. A hint comes in the form of a reply to a query to the PPS’s director of media relations, Valerie Feder…

Golly. As of this writing, 106 days have elapsed since the Feb 20 meeting. No list of properties; no Board “minimum criteria.” And didn’t we just hear JT Flowers say that this whole swap/sale must be wrapped up within a year?

The clock ticks. Is it any surprise that our emails to the Trust and Board members went unanswered?

Curiously, PPS Board vice chair (and political heavyweight) DePass responded to our email query by subscribing to PortlandDissent and then, a day later, dropping the sub.

We hope it wasn’t anything we said. But as we observed in a follow-up to Ms. DePass’s response, which was basically a request to not send email to her personal address (we won’t dox her)…

As you probably know when dealing with the press, public servants who don’t seem interested in responding to pretty basic, simple questions about a matter of public interest get a journalist’s animal instincts humming.

…which dislodged this further, well…whatever you want to call it…

We are working with Albina Vision Trust on several details, and the work is ongoing. I don't have any details to share because there aren't any. Personally, I am excited to work towards the vision of the largest development of its kind in the nation in a neighborhood where my grandparents settled. That's what I know for now.

“Several details?”

You’ve gotta wonder if Ms. De Pass will move back into one of those crackerbox “affordables” that the Trust has on tap for the lid, in honor of the grandfolks. (We’ll bet she won’t get under the rental income-limits—a sure sign of how devastating losing good ol’ Albina has been for her.)

Give Teacher Tiffany a Dunce Cap

One of the Democratic Socialist city council creatures, Teacher Tiffany, recently lit up the psychotic precincts of X…

…in reaction to a humorless story by the Oregonian’s Shane Dixon Kavanaugh, which—stop the presses!—detailed a city procurement request for some outside consultant to come in and help the members of the new city council figure out how to operate. What one of our past presidents called “the vision thing.” People laughed at him.

Local legacy media took this stuff seriously.

But local Substack scold Max Steele nailed it—buried deep within his buckets of outraged prose…

I hope this budget process is showing you the risks inherent in a “non-partisan” council with a political party operating inside it.

…where he remains one of the few who have stepped up to the plate and said that the current government was designed to flap around like a duck full of buckshot.

It was all there in the “Progress Reports”…

…in plain English (altho no one will admit to being the author) with its overt racism and radicalism, with a tincture of class resentment and neo-Marxism. It was heavily (maybe not legally) influenced by the progressives at the Coalition of Communities of Color, and the City Club—the charter commission managed by Julia Meier, who just happened to have been the executive director of both outfits.

It wouldn’t take a degree in political science to figure that the curious (and veto-proof) city council was engineered to respond to small, highly organized, cultish groups (Democratic Socialists, anyone?) over the balance of middle-of-the-road mopes who don’t like being distracted by reality. Or, for that matter (as the latest election proved) voting.

So the wheels are coming off—although no one in legacy media is quite ready to sound the klaxon. What passes for “opposition” is too timid, too unorganized, too play-by-the-rules to suggest that the city will continue to decline and lose its smartest, most entrepreneurial (and therefore best-compensated) creative class.

There are other places to live, y’know….

…Which Reminds Us…

Two Graphics say it all:

Stick around for 50 years and the progressive machine will be gone. And we’ll belong to China.

Annals of Wishful Thinking

It must be a rather dismal business to cover Portland business. A pair of headlines and stories in the Portland Business Journal illustrate how fast the doom loop turns…

The Net Zero, Green revolution has been hitting some bumps…especially if you live in Spain and Portugal.

Understatement of the Day?

From the Daily Journal of Commerce; make sure you clean out the bums and needles before bidding. When Grayhound bails out, you know something’s terminal…