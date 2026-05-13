Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
21h

" we work at the intersection of policy and lived experience." which is no doubt unpaved but will soon be getting a bike lane.

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Stephen Peifer's avatar
Stephen Peifer
20h

Thanks. Learned more here than from all other news sources combined. As for the streets, I’ve started driving on designated bike routes as much as I can. For some mysterious reason they are smooth, recently paved, and have few potholes. Wonder why.

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