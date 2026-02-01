Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Discussion about this post

Joshua Marquis
13hEdited

Once again PORTLAND DISEENT tells us what we never get from Portland's anemic Mainstream Media - straight talk about city and state politics!

While I am a life-long Democrat (even serving as both a local precinctperson and a national convention delegate over the years) that party's supermajority in both houses of the legislature means no meaningful debate on major issues, and an obsession with likely unlawful attempts for Oregon to re-inject itself into laws over which it has no authority.

I'm speaking of immigration policies. No matter how ham-handed Trump's newly-bloated ICE has become, in 1987 Oregon passed laws disallowing any state cooperation with federal immigration agents. Now they want to regulate where ICE can can engage in enforcement activities, but immigration is a totally federal concern. States have no right to interfere. It would be akin to Oregon deciding that DEA agents couldn't enforce federal drug laws banning meth, and then trying to forbid those agents from enforcing federal law in Oregon. The issue is not ICE's conduct, over which the only effect control are national elections.

After decades of dumping billions into an K-12 education system that keeps producing the worst results in the entire nation (Orgon hovers between 48 and 49th worst among the 50 states in overall student performance despite some of the highest per capita spending) this new legislature seems headed on the race to the bottom. Analysis from the liberal Urban Institute showed Oregon 50th (dead last) for combined math and reading scores when adjusted for demographics

When I moved to Astoria in 1994 I think it cost $26 every two years to license my car. With Kotek's hyper-bloated fee and tax increases would increase that about 400%, Now she's trying to push a vote to the May primary, in hopes that widespread angry against the proposal won't create a large turnout in November's election in which she, the entire House, and half the state senate have to stand for election.

One party states rarely govern well, regardless of which party is in control.

David Kelley
11h

Great reporting. And I very much appreciate listing five other journalistic sources.

