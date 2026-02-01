The Oregon state legislature will convene on Monday — it’s time to move some money.

That’s what happens when Oregon’s 60 state representatives and 30 state senators get together every year. They decide how to spend the people’s money.

They also try to make new policies, or start new programs to address constituent concerns or special interests. Or, force people to change their politics to conform to somebody else’s politics.

In preparation, the news media offer previews of what to expect, what legislative bills to watch.

The City Club of Portland did its part by inviting three political journalists to offer their insights — including Dick Hughes, now semi-retired after covering politics for 50 years, most recently for the now defunct Oregon Capital Insider.

He was joined by Dirk VanderHart of Oregon Public Broadcasting (and previously The Portland Mercury) and Carlos Fuentes of The Oregonian, the newcomer of the trio with two years of covering politics.

The moderator was former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, a Portland Democrat who was once a rising star in Oregon politics and now runs Swift Public Affairs.

L-R Jennifer Williamson, Dick Hughes, Dirk VanderHart, Carlos Fuentes

Hughes probably knows more about the legislature than many of the legislators. All three journalists, though, were frank in their assessment of Oregon’s dominant political party.

All Williamson had to say was “Transportation — go,” and it was off to the races.

“It is hard to imagine anything that has been bungled worse…,” said Hughes. “Any sane person would have known it would be referred to the ballot … the legislators could have included a provision in the bill to put in a special election or May election. … Something needs to be done in transportation, but it is a good lesson in don’t overshoot.”

Said VanderHart: “The Democrats really screwed up.”

Added Fuentes: “You haven’t seen the Democratic leaders take responsibility.”

As it is, the 2026 legislative session will begin with Democratic leaders still wrestling with Oregonians (a majority of whom are unaffiliated with any political party) who readily signed enough petitions to refer the $4.3 billion transportation bill to the voters.

The bill includes a 6-cent gas tax increase, vehicle registration and title fee hikes and a temporary hike to the transit tax. The No Tax Oregon petition signers believed a $4.3 billion tax bill should have gone to the voters. There also were doubts that all that money would actually be spent on transportation improvements.

Williamson and the three journalists skimmed over the “soap opera” that transportation has become in Oregon. The basics: Gov. Tina Kotek is running for re-election. She doesn’t want to share the November ballot with the No Tax Oregon referendum so she wants it on the May 19 primary ballot, which tends to draw a lower voter turnout.

The Secretary of State told her she would have to move fast and get all the paperwork and legislative approval done by Feb. 25. So Democratic legislators have reason to hustle. The Republicans may not be in such a hurry.

On top of that, this is a short, 35-day session that must end by March 8 with the biggest issue the legislature must contend with — the budget.

Shortly after the 2025 legislative session ended with a new two-year budget, President Donald Trump signed HR-1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” calling for an extension of his 2017 tax cuts. Since Oregon’s tax system is connected to the federal system, it ripped a hole in the 2025-26 state budget — possibly by as much as $900 million. Some legislators want to disconnect from the federal system, saying it could save $900 million. But disconnecting could be costly in other ways. It’s a complex issue.

Trump’s opponents call it a tax break for billionaires. (Oregon has three billionaires.) However, delving into HR-1 shows tax breaks for people of all income levels, including politicians’ favorite bunch — “the working class.”

How large Oregon’s budget shortfall will be won’t be known until the quarterly economic outlook and revenue forecast is presented on Feb. 4.

“Most legislators have never had to deal with cutting…,” Hughes said.

“They are not relishing their jobs right now,” added VanderHart. They are used to relatively sunny budgets. They will quickly learn whether their legislative bills promoting policies or programs stand a chance.

Williamson made reference to the “big buckets” that typically consume the budget — health care, education, corrections. She recalled that coming out of the 2008 recession, it felt like there was an organizing theory — the kids come first.

Then-Gov. Kulongoski always asked, “‘Are we putting the kids first.’ .. . I haven’t heard that sort of thinking about the budget,” Williamson said.

“We have none of that…,” said VanderHart. “There hasn’t been a grand unifying theory.”

Said Hughes: “I fear it will be a blood bath… . There are two members (state Sen. Christine Drazan/R-Canby and state Rep. Ed Diehl/R-Stayton) running for governor pushing their ideas, a governor running for governor, you’ve got all these competing interests. The final deadlines to run for office in this election is right after the legislature adjourns. This is getting to be campaign season.”

The governor has her priorities (behavioral health workforce, for one, which is linked to a council that her wife serves on). Legislators have their priorities, and there is still no framework to deal with transportation.

Potentially they could use reserve funds, Fuentes suggested.

But there are triggers that have to be met before they can be used, Williamson noted.

Even with a budget shortfall, legislators will be doing policy bills to please supporters. At least in the short session, legislators are limited to two bills a piece while committees get three bills. In odd-numbered years with the longer 160-day sessions, there is no limit on the bills. The late Senate President Peter Courtney used to plead with senators to try and limit the bills they introduced. It did no good.

At the end of every session, there are legislators who like to brag about the legislation they sponsored and got passed.

Hughes believes that last year’s long session would have gone much smoother with fewer bills.

“People talk about how they couldn’t get revenue estimates for the transportation package until too late in the session. … That’s because there were so many revenue bills introduced,” he said.

Since few legislative bills are perfect, many have to come back for fixes later when there are unanticipated consequences. Hughes said one legislator is now working on a 130-page omnibus bill that is simply addressing technical fixes.

Among the policy bills in the works are those dealing with federal immigration enforcement.

“A lot of those don’t have concrete details,” Fuentes said. One could allow citizens to sue federal agents.

My opinion: Many of these immigration-related bills will likely be a sop to the protest crowd. The state of Oregon decided last century that it would not allow state government to get involved in immigration; Oregon would be a sanctuary state. A couple of low-level judicial rulings kept the National Guard out of Portland last year, and that has emboldened anti-ICE activists to believe Oregon can now override the federal supremacy clause. It can’t.

One immigration-related bill that Democrats already have lined up behind — but was not discussed at City Club — is House Bill 4117. It would appropriate $10 million from the General Fund to deposit in the Universal Representation Fund to provide legal representation and services to illegal immigrants in Oregon. What does it say that legislative Democrats would climb on board such an expenditure, when the state is facing a shortfall.

Another prominent legislative issue is economic development.

“Affordability is the rage,” said VanderHart.

Kotek has a Prosperity Council including several legislators and developers. She will be sponsoring her own bill to slash red tape.

VanderHart was surprised when she hired former Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) as her prosperity czar. He was one of the Republicans who participated in the 2023 walkout and couldn’t run again after voters approved Measure 113, prohibiting legislators from running for re-election if they had walked out for 10 days.

“It shocked probably pretty much everybody I talked to,” he said.

“It shocked me,” Williamson said.

VanderHart said business is reserving judgment. They don’t know if Kotek is sincere.

“Is anyone talking about education?” asked Williamson. “When there is a majority of Democrats, education is at the top of the list. … I’ve been fascinated by what sounds like silence.”

VanderHart deferred to schools reporters. Hughes said there are some proposals, but they are too complicated to deal with in a short session.

Among the bills on the margins, Hughes said Sen. Deb Patterson (D-Salem) wants the state to have increased regulation of hospices, which have largely become a private endeavor.

Since Hughes can speak more freely now, Williamson asked him what he wished legislators would do, what they should be telling their constituents and their communities to make legislators’ jobs more effective.

The capitol runs on the staff, and the legislators are often bright, hard-working people who get along better than the headlines suggest, Hughes said. As chief executive, though, Gov. Kotek does not seem introspective in recognizing her missteps.

“I am a journalist. I make a ton of mistakes. … (Newspapers) run corrections every day,” he said.

Although the Democrats dominate, Hughes believes most Oregonians are more towards the center. Legislators should start with where they agree, rather than where they disagree.

VanderHart pondered the possibility of a walkout given the dynamics now in the Capitol building. While all the Democratic leaders are coming back, the Republicans have two brand new legislative leaders — Sen. Drazan and House Minority Leader Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville). With a contentious issue like trying to move the transportation referendum to the May ballot, it could be that Republicans may decide there is a line that cannot be crossed.

Although Measure 113 prohibited legislators from running for re-election if they walked away for 10 days, they can still walk away for nine days, VanderHart noted.

“I’m not saying that it will happen. I don’t want it to happen.”

If there was a walkout, said Williamson, that would take off a big chunk out of the short session.

“(Senate President) Rob Wagner and (House Speaker) Julie Fahey are not proving very adept at handling those kinds of conflicts,” said VanderHart.

“I haven’t seen these leaders take the opportunity when there’s a contentious vote coming, to reach across there aisle for compromise,” Fuentes added.

When the program was opened up to questions from the City Club audience, the first person asked if Coos Bay Terminal money could be brought back and used to fill the budget hole. It was a revealing question about how the legislative process works.

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is developing a $2.3 billion Pacific Coast Intermodal Port to create the first direct ship-to-rail container terminal on the West Coast. The 2025 Oregon legislature gave the project $100 million. It has also secured $25 million in federal grants. It is hoped that the Coos Bay Terminal could create as many as 2,500 permanent jobs and encourage economic development in a region that has never fully recovered from loss of the timber industry last century.

Now here’s someone at the City Club of Portland suggesting that money be taken back from Coos Bay. (What about their working-class families?)

“Hard to say,” VanderHart said, almost diplomatically, in reply to the person who suggested taking the money. “There is some interest from the Trump Administration.”

It seems a safe bet that no one at the City Club of Portland would likely be interested in the Coos Bay Terminal.

Earlier in the program, Hughes had commented that one of the problems with Oregonians is that they don’t understand each other. He has heard complaints about Oregon Department of Transportation spending money on curb cutters out in the middle of nowhere.

But if you are someone living in a rural area who uses a stroller or a wheelchair, or you need haul something in a wagon, curb cutters are important.

“We attack what is being done instead of understanding why it’s being done,” Hughes said.

How many legislators have been to Jordan Valley, he asked. How many eastern Oregon legislators have spent a month living in Portland?

He recalled that the late Secretary of State, Republican Dennis Richardson, moved to Portland for a while from Southern Oregon.

“Walk in someone else’s shoes. This is basic folk wisdom, but we don’t follow it,” Hughes said.

He suggested starting an exchange program for legislators — spend two months in somebody else’s district.

Maybe the person volunteering that Coos Bay Terminal should be forfeited should live in Coos Bay for a while.

From the audience, former Portland School Board member Bobbi Regan said as Portland goes so goes the state. Will there be any attempts to reinvigorate Portland downtown?

“Portland is the red-headed step child,” said VanderHart.

The city is known for its high taxes, and with Multnomah County there is still heartburn over Pre-School for All.

Williamson, who was one of the most progressive legislators when she was in office, wondered if the legislature could have a tax conversation in next year’s long session — not just about raising taxes but managing them.

Hughes said Oregon for a long time has not made sure its tax policy fits with whatever its goals are.

“Government is not like business and should not be run like a business, but it’s important to have a business plan so we all know where we are going and heading in the same direction,” he added.

VanderHart noted that Anthony Broadman (D-Bend) is talking about a sales tax.

Somebody in the audience asked about climate change and greenhouse gases.

“This is not what you want to hear,” Hughes replied, “but anything Oregon does to reduce climate greenhouse gases will have pretty much no affect on Oregon … We’re such a small contributor.”

The things Oregon needs to pay attention to are traffic and busy freeways near schools, he said. The message in the past has been about how Oregon wants to be a leader and save the world. That is idealistic, he explained.

When Williamson was in the legislature, climate change and reducing carbon was a big issue.

“Now we are dealing with a potential budget catastrophe…,” said VanderHart. “I don’t see it being a marquee issue.”

Somebody asked about the kicker, and Hughes replied, “The kicker is not going anywhere. It is a lost cause for people to be fighting.”

VanderHart added there could be two bills taking on the kicker or trying to rejigger it in some way. He called on state Sen. Lew Frederick (D-North/Northeast Portland) sitting in the audience for his input.

Frederick, however, didn’t want to talk about the kicker.

“I’ve got a whole list of things I’m writing down here,” he said of the City Club conversation. But this is what was on his mind:

“In 1995, 65 people had press credentials (at the capitol). Last year there were 15,” Frederick said.

People don’t know what is going on in the capitol.

“There is significant emphasis on confrontation and not having an understanding of how the process works,” Frederick said. “That is the impression that folks get — that we are always fighting … I’m not sure where we are going to get with that.”

Hughes acknowledged he has been guilty of focusing on conflict at times.

“This is where City Club members come in. You have the power to read diverse coverage and make sure you understand an issue,” he said.

My opinion: What Frederick doesn’t appreciate is that sometimes it takes conflict to get people interested in political issues. Once they are interested, they can explore new avenues for research.

Years ago, the basement of the capitol building teemed with newspaper, radio and TV reporters. With the capitol reconstruction finally completed, that basement is gone. There is now a new, but smaller press office (named in honor of retiring political reporter Peter Wong).

While politicians might not appreciate it, there is another kind of journalism. You can find this new journalism online at sites like PDXReal. Check out their report on high utility bills).

Or for a different look at behavioral health and homelessness that might surprise Gov. Kotek’s wife, try Kevin Dahlgren’s “Truth on the Streets.”

Or for reporting on ICE protests, unlike anything you will find in the mainstream media, check out journalist Andy Ngo, formerly of Portland.

For state politics and business, visit the Oregon Roundup.

Or follow the Oregon Citizen on Instagram.

There’s a good possibility that of the 250,000 Oregonians who signed petitions opposed to last year’s transportation bill, many of them didn’t get their news from the legacy media.

The media status quo isn’t what it used to be. Perhaps the legislative status quo is due for a change, too.