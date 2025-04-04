Now that Lake Oswego has been ordered by the courts to open what was once a private lake to the public, will Portland’s great unwashed masses decide to go for a dip?

Or will other Portlanders, looking for some recreation without interference from their city’s drug-addled denizens, enjoy a relaxing day at the lake?

There was a certain glee last month when a Clackamas County judge ruled that Lake Oswego’s namesake body of water belonged to everyone — not just the lakeside homeowners or those who possessed an easement. Take that, you rich snobs! Score one for the proles.

Portland’s Willamette Week newspaper even took credit for the 12-year lawsuit, declaring it was prompted by a story it ran when one of their staffers took his kayak out on the lake. (Spoiler alert: Nothing happened to him. He wasn’t run off or arrested, strip searched and thrown in jail. He seemed to enjoy himself.)

While the lake bottom and banks are considered privately owned, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Kathi Steele determined the waters of the lake are public and ordered the city to remove barriers and “Private Property” signs at the Millennium Plaza Park access point.

The Lake Oswego Corporation, which represents about 4,000 households that live on the 415-acre lake or have easements, filed an intent to appeal.

But this week the Lake Oswego City Council voted unanimously not to join that appeal. The city will prepare Oswego Lake to meet the public. What policies and standards that will include are currently being worked out.

The Lake Oswego City Council has the same U-shaped dais that Portland’s renovated City Council Chambers now has. The public hearing preceding the council vote was spirited but not acrimonious.

Resident Jim Meyer told the council he was in favor of not appealing.

“We need to plan for this,” he said. “If this happens, encourage those who live on the lake — if the lake becomes one for all of us — to assume the best in all of us, that we can come together and reasonably work together on this issue.”

But another resident wanted to appeal, saying he had moved 3,000 miles across country to be closer to his wife’s family and to have access to top-rated schools. He had a background in maritime industry and was concerned that proper procedures and rules be upheld. Balance public access with Oswego Lake’s unique aspects, he said.

Stephen Dow Beckham, retired Lewis & Clark College history professor, has lived in Lake Oswego 47 years but never swam, boated or kayaked on Oswego Lake. The original body of water had been navigable when the state of Oregon was settled and, thus, open to the public. He talked about the history of what was once called Sucker Lake. Between 1878 and 1973, 26 people drowned in the lake, and 23 were not from Lake Oswego.

In 2008 the city purchased a sewer easement from the state of Oregon — considered the owner of the lake — and the easement area was to remain open for public recreational and other nonproprietary use

Beckham asked the council to cease spending public funds “for the exclusive use of some.”

A woman who lived in Lake Oswego more than 70 years worried about property values and boat accidents.

“My taxes are enormous. … What will this do to property values? If they drop, how does that impact the schools who depend (on taxes) … What does that do to our school system?”

Michelle Morales looked forward to all the good things that opening up the lake will bring.

“Small businesses downtown need tourists,” she said, envisioning what a day on the lake could mean for both the city and visitors — a healthy, vibrant ecosystem filled with cultural joy — black joy, white joy, people connecting to nature.

“No 401(k) required…,” Morales said. “Let us lean into that life.”

Bruce Poinsette, who runs an organization called “Respond to Racism” in Lake Oswego tried to bring race into the discussion, saying that keeping the lake private “only furthers the city’s ugly history.”

Lake Oswego Councilor Ali Afghan said “enough” to that rhetoric.

“If you would like to keep talking about this topic and keep it alive, keep talking about the state of Oregon and the United States of America. Let’s not stick this one just to Lake Oswego,” he added.

Good people are on both sides of the issue, he said.

“We need to say the truth … The lake we look at today was developed by private funds and has been maintained by private funding,” Afghan said.

When people talk about their taxes going to the lake that they can’t visit he said, “It is not our tax money that keeps the Oswego Lake this beautiful. Only the water in the lake is public. The bottom of the lake, the banks and easement are all private property.”

Councilor Aaron Rapf objected to speakers resorting to race and class to get their points across.

Referring to swimmer Todd Prager and kayaker Mark Kramer, who filed the lawsuit to make Oswego Lake public, Rapf said the plaintiffs have done nothing more for 12 years “than attempt to divide our community. Neither plaintiff chose to speak tonight.”

He added that even though they received free legal advice from Lewis & Clark Law School, the plaintiffs filed for about $1.6 million in attorney fees. (Prager and Kramer were also represented by Portland attorneys Nadia Dahab and David Sugerman.)

“To me this is a private property issue. … this to me is private property redistribution,” said Rapf, a shareholder on the lake. “For those who argue that the city needs to stop investing all this money in lawsuits, I’m going to be real with you. We spent a significant amount of money of the last 12 years defending the lake and city … It breaks down to $70,000 a year. We spend more on our electrical landscaping equipment for the city …. Today it’s about the lake. Tomorrow it could be about your backyard.”

Ultimately, though, attorneys advised the council that the likelihood of the courts granting an appeal was slim. Only Councilors Rapf and John Wendland voted to appeal.

“What a debacle,” said Wendland. “How does the state own the water but does not own the land surrounding it or the actual land the water sits on? How do you manage that? … There is not enough clarity in this court order to tell us who is going to be responsible for what.”

Councilor Massene Mboup, who is black, said he would never weaponize race. He was concerned that “open access can cause big-time problems.” He directly addressed crime and public safety.

“People in their homes should feel safe,” Mboup said.

The city of Lake Oswego can help them feel safe even if it has no jurisdiction on the water..

“Police have jurisdiction everywhere … wherever crime is committed, we can go there,” Mboup suggested.

Councilor Trudy Corrigan said the feedback she received broke down between the one-third of the residents who had access to the lake and the two-thirds who didn’t.

“I respect and appreciate the absolutely amazing stewardship that the Lake Oswego Corporation has provided for this lake for decades. It’s a remarkable place thanks to you. At the same time I respect the two-thirds who are asking us not to spend their tax money that could be spent on other things that would benefit them, and certainly please not spend their tax money that would prevent their access to the lake. That is really hard. How am I supposed to do that to two-thirds of the people?”

What both sides have in common, she added, is that everyone is concerned about safety for the people and for the environmental health of the lake.

“In that way, we all sink or swim together depending on how the lake is cared for,” Corrigan said.

When the motion to file an appeal failed, Rapf and Wendland joined with the other five council members to unanimously move forward with public access. The city is expected to have reasonable regulations in place by April 15.

Other concerns include preventing the spread of invasive species via watercraft used in other bodies of water, and the legal liability to the city for mishaps on the lake. There is currently no boat ramp, so the public will likely be limited to kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.

City Manager Martha Bennett said the intent will be to try and invite people to be good neighbors on the lake.

As Councilor Mboup put it, the lake is seen as a metaphor of the community. It is an asset to Lake Oswego.

Seven miles north, the city of Portland shows a flair for disrespecting many of its assets. Look at the sheer number of syringe drop boxes everywhere, even near places like the Lan Su Chinese Garden. The boxes located near libraries conveniently note that they are not book returns.

This is a sight you won’t see on the streets of Lake Oswego.

Portland progressives enjoy sneering at Lake Oswego and its snooty, boring whiteness. They will smugly and confidently laugh at insults like “Lake ‘No Negro’” but look the other way if a Portland Trail Blazer chooses to live there.

Almost five years ago, The Portland Tribune praised a young black high school student at Lake Oswego’s Lakeridge High School for producing a 14-minute documentary called “Lake ‘No Negro.’” Mya Gordon was encouraged in the project by her school’s principal, who also urged her to form an equity council.

Gordon graduated from Lakeridge, a public high school rated number three in the state and was later accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, a college with only an 8 percent acceptance rate. An elite school. Last year she was featured in Penn’s alumni magazine. It appears Lake Oswego gave her a jump on life.

If the now-public Oswego Lake goes the way of some Portland neighborhoods —populated with cigarette butts, needles, feces and discarded food — will Portland progressives consider that progress? Will Portland’s four city councilors who are members of the Democratic Socialists of America bring a tour bus of fentanyl addicts to Lake Oswego to equalize failure?

Lake Oswego could show Portland there is an alternative to helplessness. Set standards and enforce them. Reject scummy people who want to ruin things for others.

This week I spent some time walking a path by Oswego Lake and was struck by how clean it was. I didn’t see a single cigarette butt on Headlee Walkway along Lakewood Bay. There are two hours of free parking in Lake View Village. And you don’t have to watch out for human feces. (In Portland, you get to pay for the privilege of stepping around human crap.)

In Millennium Plaza Park there is Simon Toparovsky’s seven-foot bronze sculpture, “Fortuna,” atop an eight-foot rock pedestal and fountain.

A sad reminder that in Portland we no longer have the bronze sculpture of the Thompson Elk Fountain, damaged in the 2020 riots.

We no longer have the bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln in the South Park Blocks, toppled by protesters in 2020.

Portland has nurtured its own superiority complex to rival anything in Lake Oswego.