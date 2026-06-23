Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
3d

Superb piece, if very sad.

Medford has gone from a place where a hard working family with a high school education, working at a mill could reasonably hope for their child’s future.

Now, Medford is famous (in a recent NEW YORKER piece) for enabling fentanyl injection with the “Stabbin’ Wagon.”

Even WWEEK was appalled:

“ That’s the context in which The New Yorker arrives in Medford. The resulting story only partly succeeds as an evaluation of Measure 110; there’s little ink spent on how slow and feeble the initiative’s recovery-program funding has been. But it’s worth reading as a portrait of polarization, in which the people who advocate for the unhoused and addicted are no longer on speaking terms with those who don’t believe drug use should overrun the public square.

“The local providers were run by professionals who collaborated with city hall and used terms like ‘pathways to desirable solutions,’” reporter E. Tammy Kim writes. “Jones dismissed them as the ‘nonprofit industrial complex’ and questioned their methods, including mandatory urine tests, which she considered inaccurate and degrading. ‘Twelve-step, abstinence-based programs didn’t work for me,’ she said. ‘I didn’t find stability that way or healthiness and happiness.’”

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Stephen Peifer's avatar
Stephen Peifer
3d

As one of the federal prosecutors in the eco-terrorist case which Willamette Week romanticized in its article, I wrote a letter to editor Aaron Mesh objecting to the newspaper’s characterization of terrorists as mere “saboteurs,” as if they were akin to the French Resistance. He published my letter but left out a key paragraph which noted that avowed anarchists (now called Antifa) were part of the ELF/ALF operation and had bragged about burning things up. Once again, protecting Antifa is among the Portland left’s highest priorities. Until someone figures that out and corrects it, Portland and Oregon are doomed.

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