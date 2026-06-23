In “Oregoners: How One State Chased Away Businesses and People,” journalist Dennis Kneale shows more love for the state of Oregon than Gov. Tina Kotek.

She’s running for re-election, but she would be loathe to consider any of the 10 suggestions he proposes to help Oregon. Her hatred of Donald Trump comes first, and Kneale’s last book was “The Leadership Genius of Elon Musk.”

So Kotek likely won’t bother with “Oregoners.” Too bad.

The book brings together difficult issues and shows their connections — fix one, then another, and it could be the start of Oregon’s rehabilitation.

Oregon’s problems predate Trump’s presidency by several decades.

Kneale interviews politicians, public officials, consultants, business owners and residents throughout the state — and those who have left.

He starts off with a general look at Oregon’s state of denial. A former senior editor at The Wall Street Journal and managing editor of Forbes, he attended a press conference by Kotek in December 2025 at Lam Research in Tualatin.

“They were there to celebrate a rarity: a business that was expanding in Oregon rather than shrinking, freezing investment, or fleeing the state’s high taxes, meddlesome environmental regulations, and anti-business bent.”

Kotek wanted to take credit for this bit of good news, but the applause was only polite. Her attempt to cheerlead turned into an attack on Trump.

Also at the press conference was Tim Boyle, founder and CEO of Columbia Sportswear, who spoke bluntly about why the company had moved its Sorel brand out of Portland and to Washington County, and why the company added 175 new jobs in Robards, Kentucky, rather than expand in Oregon.

Then Boyle shared an anecdote. Five years earlier, he gave almost $150,000 to the Oregon Department of Transportation to clean up the trash littering highways around the metro area. ODOT spent about $30,000 and refunded Boyle the rest, saying they lacked staff to do the work.

Kneale contrasts Boyle’s willingness to violate the local passive-aggressive protocol known as “Oregon Nice” with Kotek’s insistence that business leaders “tell Portland’s comeback story.”

In a few paragraphs he details the Corporate Activities Tax that is levied against even money-losing startups. It has amassed $8.3 billion, which goes into the state’s Fund for Student Success. Yet Oregon’s student test scores have hit bottom.

“This is humiliating for a once-proud, wealthy state. As one prominent Portlander told me: We’re Mississippi, and now Mississippi is at the top.”

Kneale refers to a state government website that dispassionately lists the devastating job losses in Oregon in the last five years. Then for the next two pages he lists all the various government programs and entitlements.

“The most visible challenges are the four horsemen of urban decay: homelessness, drug addiction, mental illness, and street crime. They feed on each other.”

Among the politicians he interviewed is retired state Sen. Betsy Johnson of Scappoose, formerly a Democrat, who ran unaffiliated for governor in 2022.

“We’re screwed. We’re absolutely screwed. We have spent money in the most profligate ways,” Johnson told him.

They met at the Elephant Delicatessen in Northwest Portland — which would later be destroyed in a fire started by a homeless woman.

Johnson said efforts to improve growth in Oregon are stymied by powerful and radical environmental groups — Kneale calls them Greentifa — who force their political beliefs on others.

“Our last series of Democrat governors have pandered to them in a way that has really given them leverage,” Johnson said.

Radical environmentalists “raised hell with our natural resources industry. I mean, the timber industry built this state. And they just utterly betrayed it.”

These are the kinds of environmentalists who would rather see a forest burn than see it be managed, recycled into timber or wood products and then reforested for future generations.

The chapter on timber wars is a reminder that Oregon once grew something more special than cannabis — a timber industry. A valuable, renewable resource if managed properly. It was destroyed by stupidity and political arrogance.

In 1990 almost half of the state’s 66,000 workers in the forests lost their jobs so environmentalists and their political supporters could save the northern spotted owl.

Oregon has never recovered. Neither did the northern spotted owl. Turns out, the barred owl — an invasive species in the Pacific Northwest — displaced the spotted owl, and now there are plans to cull the barred owl.

Where once the state had 400 sawmills, there is now roughly 69.

Have Oregonians learned anything? As recently as two weeks ago, Willamette Week ran a cover story, almost wistfully looking back on the eco-terrorists in the Earth Liberation Front (ELF) who burned ranger stations, lumber companies and destroyed logging trucks — “monkeywrenching” by “elves” — as excerpted from the book “Fires in the Night” by Matthew Wolfe.

Willamette Week’s editor Aaron Mesh gave the story an intro that practically bragged about how “the nation’s most dangerous domestic terror cell operated out of Oregon.”

Ultimately, the tenor of Willamette Week’s story is one of sympathy for fascists who force their politics on others by destroying livelihoods.

In this world, it’s better that Medford, Ore. — home to lumber mills and fruit orchards — becomes Methford: Home to meth labs, dealers and addicts. This is what passes for progress in Oregon.

Destroying the timber industry didn’t even save the forests, as Kneale points out. George Atiyeh, one of the environmental activists who led the effort in the 1970’s to protect the old-growth forests of Oregon, died in 2020 in the 800,000-acre Beachie Creek fire where he had a canyon home:

“The virulent Beachie Creek blaze was made worse by the very environmental restrictions that Atiyeh had supported. The ban on logging left standing an abundance of dried-out, dead trees to serve as perfect kindling for wildfires.”

Among Kneale’s suggestions to fix Oregon is to revive the lumber industry. Oregon-based lumber companies have purchased sawmills on the East Coast — yet Oregon is home to 30 million acres of trees. They can’t be harvested because state officials are still committed to limiting timber production even more.

He relates the story of Karla Chambers, owner of Stahlbush Island Farms in Corvallis and a past member of the state Board of Forestry and the state Board of Agriculture.

She sat in on dozens of sessions as the board heard testimony from 800 witnesses regarding the state’s proposed Habitat Conservation Plan, which sets timber policy for 70 years.

“Officials planned to whack lumber production by 27 percent, from 226 million board feet per year to a low of 167 million. They sought this cutback … to align the state with the U.S. Endangered Species Act and protect 17 species in a region spanning 640,000 acres of timber,” Kneale writes.

In 2024, Chambers told her fellow board members that the Oregon Department of Forestry was sitting on a $6-billion asset with some of the most productive timberland in the world, yet it was losing money.

“The Habitat Conservation Plan focused mainly on species conservation, there was no real budget plan or any sense of how the state would pay for all of this, she pointed out. She quoted the late, legendary economist Milton Friedman: ‘One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results.’”

As Kneale notes, this happens all the time in Oregon. The state’s experiments in crime and punishment have made Oregon a destination resort for thieving drug addicts. He has chapters on the state’s Homeless Industrial Complex; the booming business of NGOs (non-governmental organizations, which are often de facto taxpayer-funded agencies that operate with little government oversight); and Portland’s problems.

He recalls that in Johnson’s 2022 gubernatorial race, she often said, “Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails.”

Kneale details the many ways Portland is failing. Its new 12-member City Council “stands as a formidable obstacle to any rebound. It is dominated by socialists, who take a dim view of business, growth, and the police.”

It will take an organized voter revolt to dislodge council incumbents, who were elected under a complex Ranked Choice Voting system that doesn’t even require a 25-percent majority for victory.

His chapter on Portland’s problems will be familiar to anyone who follows the news — a recap of George Floyd riots, homelessness, shuttered storefronts downtown, plunging commercial property values. But he also recounts disturbing stories that either didn’t make the news or made the news with an assumption that readers would fall in line behind progressive orthodoxy.

Charles Froelick, owner of Froelick Gallery and a prominent figure in the gay community who hosted Democratic fundraisers, found himself excommunicated after an AIDS group he had spent 30 years fundraising for required attendees to show their Covid vaccination cards. Froelick, who was unvaccinated, suggested they show proof they had tested negative for the virus:

“People flipped out, and they sent their ‘little monkeys’ after Froelick, as he tells it, urging a boycott of his art gallery on Facebook. The one arts magazine in town, Oregon Arts Watch … ran three articles calling him out and labeling him a vaccine denier. … (T)his was part of an ongoing purge of people who questioned the Covid response vs. those who didn’t, of people who questioned the George Floyd riots and the demolition of Portland. Froelick himself was going along with the protests at first, but then he saw mom-and-pop businesses getting destroyed. Yet, other groups were okay with this.”

It was classic Portland intolerance — all in service to progressive politics. Kneale has example after example of people who dared to disagree with progressive fascists.

People like Amy Nichols, owner of the Cheerful Tortoise and Cheerful Bullpen bars. At the Bullpen, she had 10 break-ins. No media picked up that story. But Willamette Week thought it newsworthy when she stopped her $1,000 sponsorship of the Portland Pickles, a minor league baseball team, after it came out with a calendar that showed photos of drag queens, holding pickles near their crotch with the caption, “We’re coming for Uranus.”

Pickles games are marketed as family entertainment, and Nichols thought the calendar was sexualizing to children.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s school system has shifted away from the idea that the state has a duty and obligation to teach students to read and do math. Instead the emphasis is on equity-focused social-emotional learning and restorative justice.

A teacher told state Sen. Christine Drazan (R-Canby), who is running for governor, that she hasn’t legitimately taught math for most of the school year because a disruptive child flips out every time the subject comes up.

“State rules require the teacher to empty the classroom and deal with the problem student one-on-one, so the other kids go untaught,” Kneale writes.

His book “Oregoners” is worth a read, although it appears rushed, perhaps to accommodate the election season. There are occasional fact errors — the first is in the second paragraph of the Introduction where the date of a shooting of an illegal Venezuelan immigrant is wrong. It was this year, not last year. (This was the shooting that prompted Portland Police Chief Bob Day to cry.)

OLCC is no longer the Oregon Liquor Control Commission; it’s the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (although many Oregonians may not even know that). There are other minor errors and typos, plus occasional paragraphs repeated.

None of that distracts from the fact that Portland progressives look ridiculous. But just as eight seasons of “Portlandia” didn’t enlighten them or lead to change, Kneale’s book isn’t likely to either. Who wants to admit that their politics are wrong?

Kneale holds out hope for “feisty Willamette Week.” The paper is willing to expose uncomfortable truths, particularly if they can obtain them through a public records request. But the paper is less likely to risk its progressive bona fides.

What exactly have Oregon progressives accomplished with all their political victories? It’s a question the local media need to ask repeatedly.