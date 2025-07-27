Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

"Councilor Angelita Morillo is burning up the BlueSky posts with stuff such as…"

She has a new Bluesky post out, explaining that if you make it easier to institutionalize people for mental health reasons, the State of Oregon will use that to lock up gay people, women, and socialists.

"Always been against forced institutionalization of unhoused ppl experiencing mental health or addiction is bc history shows us they always mental illness to lock up political opponents. Gay ppl? Crazy. Women fighting to vote? Need lobotomies. Socialists? Deranged.

Trump’s new EO is no exception."

