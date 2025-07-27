Notch Another Win for Pirate Media

…which demo9lished the ham-handed effort by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) to, basically, put “agritourism” small farms out of business. Topaz Farms, out on bucolic Sauvie Island, which does horrible things such as hayrides and selling farm produce, made an impassioned video online…

…which was ignored by legacy media, which had other stuff on its agenda…

…and which crashed and burned after the pirates asked their followers to bombard the governor (and just about anyone else) with protests. Two days later, it was all over, and GuvTina backed down. On the heels of the HB2025 debacle, this leads us to wonder if we’re seeing something more than a trend. Which leads us to our next item…

Pols Seek Refuge Somewhere in the Upper Atmosphere

Many of our otherwise incognito public servants have fled the X platform and flocked to the happy-happy world of BlueSky. If X might be characterized as habanero hot-sauce, BlueSky is more like cold hangover-breakfast pizza.

Candace Avalos files so many memos on BlueSky that we wonder if she has any time left over for the city’s business. Here’s one…

…which we found amusing, since she doesn’t mention that she (and every other city councilor) got “elected” with just 25-percent (no more, no less) of the vote, which was crunched by a commercial algorithm and which might be understood by a PhD in mathematics. Barely.

And her numbers don’t add up.

Consider her assertion about 87-percent of Portlanders…it kinda makes you wonder, since the city’s overall participation was…

For the November 5, 2024 General Election, 71.16% of registered Portland voters cast a ballot in at least one City of Portland candidate contest.

…although the county, which does the actual counting, noted that…

In November 2024, just 55% of District 1 voters turned in a ranked-choice ballot with markings for at least one ranked-choice contest, compared to participation rates that ranged from 74% to 77% for the other three districts.

…which—coincidence!!—is Avalos’s district. It has 100,544 registered voters. Candace was elected with 7,291 votes.

A landslide!!!

Courtesy of that new City Charter.

…second thoughts?

Councilor Angelita Morillo is burning up the BlueSky posts with stuff such as…

…and…

…go ahead and “investigate,” but Angelita just knows it’s “preventable.” So why bother? Hang ‘em now, judge ‘em later!

Batter Up!

One of our Substack colleagues, Jeff Eager, wrote a terrific autopsy of GuvTina’s effort to bully Oregon into making life comfy for members of SEIU who work for the Oregon Department of Transportation. Which is why the pirates will have to beat up the pols all over again at a special session of the legislature in August.

Says Eager:

…the pattern is that Kotek and her allies use layoffs as a threat the urgency of which magically dissipates once the opportunity to raise taxes has passed, only to reappear again when the opportunity arises again. Legislators might notice that pattern and expect, not unreasonably, that if they again refuse to raise taxes the threatened layoffs will not be as bad as threatened, won’t happen as soon as threatened, and maybe might not happen at all. The legislature called Kotek’s bluff once, exposing it for what it was. Like a used car salesperson who disappears into the back to talk to the manager, she now reappears to make that final offer, the one that really is the best she can do, and she’ll throw in the floor mats to boot.

…and…

Kotek is on the ballot next year. Kotek needs money and organization from SEIU. The legislature’s failure to raise taxes was an unprecedented blow to the taxpayer-to-state-to-employee-to-union-to-Democrat money cycle upon which Kotek and her party depend.

Yes; there’s an election coming up. The last time around, Kotek could get away with running a hopey-feeley campaign full of vague promises (mostly about protecting abortion-on-demand, which is about as protected as any Oregon law can be).

Now she’s got a record…and a creepy wife.

Tina got elected with 47-percent of the vote in ‘22. Barring a last-minute deluge of illicit bitcoin money (brokered by the guy heading the Senate banking committee, who is now powerless), Tina got a real scare; it was only the eight-percent creamed off by Betsy Johnson that allowed Tina to creep past the goal line.

So the numbers look bad. And no one really likes Tina (maybe including her wife, whose ambitions got dashed on the rock of implausibility).

Whatever happens, Kotek is damaged goods. And most Americans don’t like bullies—especially the ones who get a black eye.

Someone somewhere out there can beat her. Finding that person should be a major priority. Time to start looking.

Another Pirate Chills Media Hysteria

Kevin Dahlgren (alone among local reporters who actually spends time with the homeless/druggies/psychotics/aimless) had this reaction to President Trump’s executive order, bringing sanity to discussions of the feral…

The presidential order seems to have caught local journos flat-footed, with the Oregonian resorting to something from one Howard Koplowitz, who seems to be from New York (at AI.com), maybe, and who waffled...

…his puzzlement written from the standpoint of reporters who really don’t like getting downwind from the folks who are the center of attention from the government/NGO types paying their own mortgages by “serving” them.

…While Another Pirate Rains on the Mayor’s Parade

We’re admirers of one of the city’s true “veteran” journos, Allan Classen, whose Northwest Examiner monthly has grown into a must-read Substack. His latest, It’s time for Plan B, Mayor Wilson, offers the most rational approach to our mayor’s absurd campaign pledge…

Neighborhoods are expected to accommodate overnight homeless shelters in their midst as the first step in overcoming the city’s most vexing crisis. Inserting enough of these shelters would fulfill Mayor Keith Wilson’s core campaign promise to eliminate unsanctioned camping within his first year in office. But providing overnight shelter will not end outdoor camping nor rid public spaces of its impacts. Tents represent a home base for people living outdoors, not merely camping equipment to be packed up at sunrise. Tents endure because they may contain all of their owner’s worldly possessions and provide privacy they coveted for purposes good or ill. Even with overnight shelters, our streets will have the same chaos, crime, dangers and types of behavior we now see every day and evening. Getting people out of sight after dark may even do less to improve the public realm than day shelters would.

Hold the Phone!

The Oregonian and a few TV newscasts noted a quasi-hangout by…

…with the Oregonian’s Kristine de Leon hewing to correct prog-speak with “gender-affirming surgeries,” as opposed to “removal of sex organs,” or “12-year-olds getting mastectomies.” Neither she—nor anyone else—thought to get on the blower and give a jingle to ask an obvious question from the two largest local “providers” of these dubious services: OHSU, which also runs a “clinic” in the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital; and Legacy Health? Does the cutting (including OHSU’s vagina-making robot) continue on the unaged…or anyone, for that matter? We’ve asked OHSU previously, and take our word for it, things move very slowly over on Pill Hill.

Final Thought…

We are far, far away from the midcentury progressive attitude, which welcomed technological change as the handmaiden of abundance and increased leisure, or, for that matter, from the liberal optimism that permeated the culture of the 1950s and ’60s with tantalizing visions of flying cars and obedient robots. Instead, today’s progressives seem to envision a socially liberal ecotopia of dense housing powered by renewable energy. This very much includes the progressive “abundance” advocates who are having a moment in the discourse. This is abundance as today’s progressives envision it, not as working-class people desire, who would prefer a big house in the suburbs with plenty of money and lots of nice stuff and perhaps a “big-ass truck” or two in the driveway. Here as elsewhere progressives are dedicated to progress as they define it, not as normal people would and as they themselves used to. From the Substack “The Liberal Patriot,” by Ruy Teixeira

Over ‘n’ out…