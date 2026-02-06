Nostalgia is one thing, but time travel?

Those of us who sat out 2020 and kept our mouths shut while the useful idiots and their creepy masters went about trashing the city’s reputation, not to mention some of its civic treasures, must have felt a frisson of fear when we saw this…

I recalled a friend who lived in a trendy Pearl condo, and who had a ringside seat to antifa types driving the rich-kid mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, out of his trendy bachelor-apartment next door. They did this by pounding on drums and assaulting the building’s doors. Ted left “for the benefit” of his other mortgage-holders, which no one who understands the typical politician’s mindset believes.

Now it’s our capon-mayor’s turn in the box. And to think, Keith “Truckin’” Wilson had just demanded that every member of ICE should resign (to save their souls, we presume), without linking that to any vast government project to reimburse them. And, courtesy of the city’s propaganda department, he had flooded Instagram with increasingly strident calls for what was now about to happen…to him.

Ahhh, the good old days. Another temporizing mayor learning the hard way that a mob is, by nature, insatiable. Think: Madame Defarge in an inflated frog costume. Or, better yet, a shrieking post-graduate rebel carrying an umbrella under clear skies.

Wilson (read the charter; he’s powerless, discounting his vocal cords) has now blessed a new and, it would seem, persistent factor in the city’s politics. Anyone who doesn’t think there are little threads and winks and nods between the peacocks and the people who can put people on the street—just like that!—is hopelessly naive or runs some kind of “reform” NGO.

It was hardly coincidental that the mob reappeared at a terribly convenient moment for the Machine: the midst of one of the few voter rebellions in the state’s history—the last was 1979’s Measure 7, instituting the “kicker,” which the Machine is conniving to raid. Also coincidental: surfacing the massive corruption in Minnesota, which got the mopes out to defend…well, who?

Not that a mob isn’t useful. While on its best day or night, the current mobs would barely make up a tenth-of-a-percent of Portland citizens, the numskulls marching here and there have been a gift that keeps on giving for legacy media—whose surviving members must have recoiled in terror when Jeff Bezos did what any sentient businessperson would: cut his losses on an enterprise going bust (in this case the Washington Post).

They’re in trouble, and they know it.

Who could have guessed that the venerable (and shrinking) Oregonian, and its new editor, Laura Gunderson, are, at heart, as deep into nullification of federal law as, say, George Wallace at the schoolhouse door? Of course, it’s in a good cause—isn’t it always?

One doubts that the elderly gentlemen running Advance Publications out in New York knew they were getting, by all evidence, a rootin’ tootin’ “let’s do business with mobs” type editor.

Wouldn’t you love it if the scions of the city’s legacy media published the number of clicks they’ve been getting for their ICE stories? How else to explain why The Oregonian has become all-ICE, all the time...

…one day’s take.

The danger of a legacy paper bolting on a website is that—before now—the journalists were in charge, force-feeding what was right to the natives; now the best the Oregonian can do is get syndicated ads from Google and an occasional strip ad from Tina Kotek for Governor (which almost seems like a subsidy). How any of this makes the nut is beyond me.

So, no surprise: dozens of breathless stories, but not one that gives ink to people who think getting illegal criminal aliens out of town isn't such a bad idea...and who think government by mob isn't such a good one.

For that, you’ll have to join the growing number of people who cross-reference the party line with inconvenient stuff on Pirate Media, such as this X drop…

…which—I have it on good authority—is now rampant in our public education system, complete with union-sponsored struggle sessions (part of the DEI cult) and among personal apparel decisions by teachers who wear anti-ICE t-shirts in front of the kiddies.

No one in legacyland asked anyone outside the mob if this wasn’t such a great moment in parenting….

…along with any differing opinions about the wisdom of taking a loaded pistol to an anti-ICE rumble; nor did anyone in the Pravda gang note…

…nor did anyone outside of X learn…

…while words “antifa” weren’t heard much in the legacies, beyond these curious cop-a-plea stories in the O…

…which followed up intense scrutiny by The Oregonian in an earlier article, which kicked Fox News in the ankles for saying that one Chandler Patey was operating an apartment offering R&R to antifa types.

In this case, their reporter didn’t ask why Mr. Patey just-sorta turned up and rented an apartment right down the street from ICE HQ, or where he lived pre-apartment, or who pays the rent, or anything about the young man except that, cross heart, he isn’t antifa, since it doesn’t exist.

Got that?

Meanwhile, as I write this, the paper—which hardly bestirs itself to cover much local news that isn’t in a public meeting or PR handout—seems terribly interested in news from Texas…

…which begs the question: what will The Oregonian do when the steam finally runs out of the ICEcapades. (We predict this will come the day after the Transportation Tax is outvoted by SEIU members on the May ballot.)

Legacy media would like us to believe that, as contrasted with the hothead Pirates, they are the last refuge of objective, dispassionate reporting, straight, no chaser. Thus, the Oregonian labeled one of those inquiring about L’affaire Patey a “conservative journalist,” a modifier they wouldn’t append to anyone on their shrinking staff.

Given that, isn’t it odd that none of the legacy folks found anyone in Portland to ponder whether following GuvTina’s dictate to simply stop “immigration enforcement” might have some, well…unforeseen consequences.

For example: would this include any criminals in jail?

Or any aliens (tough word; suck it up) who might plow an 18-wheeler into an oncoming van, killing four? (Hint: out in Indiana, the driver was quietly held on an ICE detainer; no mobs rose in his defense.)

Did anyone at the O or Willy Week (or the TV stations, who merely parrot their print peers) ask the mayor or—god forbid!—any members of the peacock clique whether anyone who ever makes it across the border should ever be sent back home?

No

One

Ever?

Were they ever asked if, “We Are a Country in Which No One Is Above the Law,” why that doesn’t seem to apply to aliens, who violated a law (on the books since 1953, enforced by every president since then)…and here they are! Our neighbors!

Why hasn’t there been any discussion, much less debate, about the wholesale application of “asylum;” or of “diversity visa programs,” or about industry importing workers to fill US jobs? All of which are under federal—not state—jurisdiction.

Which brings us to the final issue: nullification. Little Portland has called itself a “sanctuary”—from what? Will we next be a “sanctuary” from the IRS? (The peacocks would happily answer, “yes!” Until the feds dropped a few $-million in pork.)

Would it ever occasion the O or WillyWeek to ask if anyone around here has read the “supremacy clause?”

“This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”

Or is it really just about a smarmy de facto collusion: clicks and distraction from local political issues that are starting to irritate the Machine?

Well, 2020 passed, like a noxious bolus, into history: people immigrated illegally and continued to do so, enthusiastically, under a previous president—no main headlines from the Oregonian, no “dateline Texas!”

So please let us know: what changed?