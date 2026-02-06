Portland Dissent

Pamela Fitzsimmons
2d

I’m glad you credited Katie Daviscourt of Post Millennial for pointing out that U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon is married to Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.

It calls into question how fair and impartial his decision was to prohibit ICE officers from using tear gas. He probably should have recused himself from this case, like he did in October when he was assigned to hear the bench trial on whether Trump could deploy the National Guard. After his wife publicly denounced Trump’s authoritarian tactics, the trial was assigned to U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut.

It seemed like an important point that was left out of The Oregonian’s coverage.

Sandra Pinches
2d

This is a gut wrenching report, great writing!

The leftists are spinning so far out of reality, it is increasingly scary to be living among them.

IMO, Guv Kotek and her kindred spirits reject the reality that the U.S. is a country. I don't think that she understands the full international impact of announcing to the world that we are no longer a country and everybody who wants anything can come and take it. Like the looters have been invited to do in leftist controlled cities, just take whatever you want from the store as if it belongs to you.

