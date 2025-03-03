In 2021, a man violently raped and sodomized a Washington County woman he met on a dating app. About a week later, he did pretty much the same thing to a Multnomah County woman he also met the same way.

The cases had many similarities beginning with how he started the assaults — slamming their heads against a wall — keeping them over night to repeatedly rape and sodomize them while making derogatory comments about their white race. He declared he was their pimp, that they will do as he says. He ordered one of the women to “stop acting like a Karen” when she resisted.

Both women eventually escaped. After a long investigation, Tyrik Amiel Dawkins, a Pennsylvania truck driver who had been staying at the Portland Inn, was arrested and indicted in 2023 on suspicion of multiple counts of rape, sodomy and related crimes against both women.

Tyrik Amiel Dawkins

The Washington County case went first, and last year a jury convicted Dawkins of multiple counts of first-degree rape and sodomy. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison under Measure 11, the minimum-mandatory sentencing law approved by Oregon voters three decades ago to ensure punishment for certain violent crimes.

Then came the Multnomah County case. Another jury convicted Dawkins of multiple crimes including first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping — in addition to strangulation and assault. On Feb. 27, he came before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan for sentencing.

Deputy District Attorney Quinn Zemel asked Judge Ryan for at least a 25-year sentence to be served consecutively — not concurrently — to the other 25-year sentence. After Dawkins served 25 years for the sexual violence he committed in Washington County, he would then serve another sentence for the crimes he committed in Multnomah County.

“This case presents the court with a level of violence that is uncommon, even amongst sexual offenders,” Zemel said.

Dawkins turns 37 in May. With consecutive sentences he will be older and probably less dangerous to the public when he is released from prison in his mid-80s. With a concurrent sentence, he could be released at age 60.

“Because of Mr. Dawkins’ size and propensity for extreme and cruel violence, he is very much still a danger even after he turns 60,” Zemel said.

Oregon’s Democratic-dominated legislature has been chipping away at Measure 11 for years to weaken it. At the same time, Oregon legislators have been passing laws more favorable to criminal offenders to keep them out of jail and prison. Former Gov. Kate Brown granted more commutations in the state’s history than any other governor. Some of them went to Measure 11 offenders.

As the sentencing in Judge Ryan’s courtroom proceeded, Dawkins eventually had his say — but he didn’t complain about Measure 11. He had another legal trick up his sleeve: He didn’t get a speedy trial because he couldn’t afford an attorney, and the state was too slow in providing one. He was a victim of Oregon’s “indigent defense crisis,”

Dawkins was one of 10 defendants in an appeals court case last year that upheld a federal court judge’s order that counties in Oregon must release criminal defendants from jail if they’re not appointed a lawyer within seven days of their first court appearance.

While Dawkins was probably hoping for an immediate release from jail, he ended up with a court-appointed attorney, Jennelle J. Johnson. She sat next to him in Judge Ryan’s courtroom.

It appeared, though, that Dawkins didn’t have much use for an attorney. Johnson told Judge Ryan that Dawkins had filed a motion for dismissal on his own, citing the state’s failure to assign his case in a timely manner.

The judge denied the motion, noting the issue had already been adjudicated, and the deadlines had been met.

Dawkins’ victim sat in the back of the court and listened. It had been four years since she met him on the Tagged dating app. She agreed to have lunch with Dawkins, and he asked her to pick him up at the Portland Inn. He needed to grab a bag from his room, and she walked up with him.

As soon as she stepped into the room, he slammed the door shut and bashed her head against the wall, then choked her. Dawkins sexually brutalized her all night, screaming that she was a “racist white bitch.” He took her phone, keys and bag and wouldn’t let her near the door.

“Bitch, I’m your pimp now. I’ll fuck you where I want when I want,” he yelled.

The next morning Dawkins used her car keys, and they drove to Subway to get food. At that point, he had a gun and threatened her if she tried anything. After getting food, he had her drive back to the Portland Inn. Once they arrived at the motel, she waited for him to get out of the car and then sped off, driving over a curb on her way out of the parking lot. Ten blocks away, she called 911.

During the trial, when the 911 tape was played to the jury, it was a moment that caused a gasp. On the 911 tape, the victim cries for help but is told to call the non-emergency line. The police did not respond.

“I just feel failed by the system…,” she told Judge Ryan. “This has affected my life on a daily basis. … I’m asking him to serve his whole sentence and not get out on early release or whatnot.”

She works teaching at a senior citizens’ assisted-living facility and now suffers from anxiety attacks. One of her daughters accompanied her to the sentencing. Dawkins was also convicted of stalking after he made persistent attempts to continue calling the victim; he threatened to hurt her daughters.

“I still have some hope that there is going to be some kind of justice. … There are monsters out there like him. … This has really opened my eyes. … It’s not any easier today than it was four years ago.”

Dawkins scratched his head while she spoke.

Johnson, his court-appointed attorney, asked Judge Ryan for a concurrent sentence to run at the same time as Dawkins’ rape and sodomy conviction out of Washington County. She said her client wanted the court to recognize he had “no prior convictions in regard to this type of crime.”

Dawkins wants to go back to his family after he serves his sentence, Johnson said. He has two children, ages 19 and 16, plus sisters and brothers and grandparents who all live in Philadelphia.

“In Philadelphia he had no issues with this type of crime,” Johnson added.

In her sentencing memorandum, Johnson wrote that he had “a long history of working as a truck driver and being a law-abiding citizen. …. A total sentence of 25 years is longer than Mr. Dawkins has ever been in custody and will serve as a deterrence in the future.”

If he had a long history of working as a truck driver, was he truly indigent? Did he have no money at all? What about his close family back in Philadelphia? Could they offer him financial assistance?

As Portland Dissent reported three years ago, it probably wouldn’t have mattered because Oregon’s “indigent defense crisis” has been self-inflicted. This state is overly generous in offering offenders court-appointed attorneys. (See “Oregon’s Pity Party.”)

When the judge offered Dawkins a chance to say something, he stood and seized the moment. He went on at length about how he had been denied a speedy trial and timely appointment of a court-appointed attorney, repeating himself.

His attorney gently touched him as if to suggest he was going on too long and not helping his case.

“With all due respect these arguments have been made,” Judge Ryan said.

As a last point, Dawkins finally addressed the crimes he was convicted of.

“There is no way I can have remorse for a situation that never occurred … I was raised by grandparents, raised in the church … that is who I am. … None of these alleged situations ever occurred. … I was never a threat to her.”

His attorney gently touched his arm again.

“Take into consideration what I’m going through, too,” Dawkins told the judge.

Before imposing sentence, Judge Ryan said Dawkins would need to register as a sex offender when he is released. A clerk brought Dawkins the required document for him to sign. He looked at it and said he wouldn’t sign.

When it came time for the actual sentencing, there was much back and forth between prosecutor Zemel and the judge regarding the sentencing guidelines grid. A lot of numbers were tossed around.

The victim and her daughter left the courtroom to wait outside and have the final tally explained to them.

Prosecutor Zemel later appeared. Dawkins received more than the 25-year sentence he got in Washington County, and it will be consecutive. For his crimes in Multnomah County he got 421 months in prison, Zemel said.

It’s almost 35 years for her case, he told the victim.

She was relieved, but she didn’t look like celebrating. She had to wonder: Besides the Hillsboro woman in Washington County, how many other women has Dawkins preyed on in isolated places of the country while driving a truck?

In court, Dawkins didn’t seem perturbed by his super-lengthy sentence. He’s probably working on an appeal (it won’t cost him anything).

His court-appointed attorney had given him a proper defense — considering what she had to work with. His criminal history wasn’t as clean as she had suggested. (Unlike prosecutors, defense attorneys aren’t required to share all they know about their clients.)

In court, she acknowledged that at the time of the rapes, he had only prior drug-trafficking convictions and a contempt-of-court conviction from Pennsylvania.

It turns out he also a prior domestic-violence arrest from Washington and at least three restraining orders filed since 2020 by women he allegedly assaulted.

Although two juries heard the evidence and convicted him of rape and sodomy, Dawkins can take comfort in knowing that two appellate court judges felt his pain.

The judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit, who sided with Dawkins and the other criminal defendants demanding to be released if Oregon didn’t quickly give them attorneys, were Judge John B. Owens (appointed by President Barack Obama) and Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. (appointed by President Joe Biden). The dissenting judge was Patrick J. Bumatay (appointed by President Donald Trump).

How long will Dawkins actually be in prison in this state? It may come down to politics.

Oregon’s current governor and her two predecessors wanted to save money by reducing punishment and accountability. In other words, cut prison sentences and announce that alternative remedies would keep the public just as safe.

At some point in the future, will an organization like the ACLU or the Oregon Justice Resource Center or Partnership for Safety & Justice (a prisoner’s rights group) or Lewis and Clark’s Criminal Justice Reform Clinic take up Dawkins’ cause? Will somebody notice that he’s black and his victims are white, and declare that the sentence was racist?

Had the races been reversed, would a hate crime have been added to the charges? Dawkins was facing so many charges, the racial motive seemed ancillary.

If the races had been reversed — a white man raping and sodomizing two black women and using racial pejoratives — the racial angle would have been central. Judge Ryan’s courtroom would have been filled with news media.

As it is, Dawkins’ conviction and sentencing in the Washington County case attracted some interest from Portland-area TV stations. This latest case in Multnomah County received little coverage.

Given Oregon politics, the cards might be in Dawkins’ favor for an early release someday.

Progressive Democrats and social justice organizations have been trying to overturn Measure 11 for years. (See “Shredding the Public Safety Net”) It was approved by 66 percent of voters in 1994. In 2000, opponents attempted to overturn it, and 73 percent of the voters said no.

But in the 2025 Oregon legislative session, the Democrats now have a super-majority and could overturn it on their own.

They may not have the stomach to do so.

The streets of Portland are evidence of what happens when offenders realize there will be no hard consequences for criminal acts.