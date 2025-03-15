Five years ago, in March 2020, a manmade virus entered our lives—a tiny pebble tossed into evolution’s pool. It produced, as we all know, a tsunami.

One of the earliest Substack stars, Alex Berenson, summed up the result in one of his latest drops, “Five years later, lefty journalists and health bureaucrats are lying worse than ever about Covid.” It’s a textbook summation of what we should have known all along…

In July 2021, as the relentlessly grinding American Covid death clocks passed 600,000, I wrote one of the truest, cruelest sentences of my career: I’m just going to say it: 600,000 deaths has never looked more like zero. True then. Truer now. The reason isn’t just that Covid had an initial infection fatality rate of 0.3 percent (maybe less), meaning that on its first pass it would kill about 1 in 300 people who got it.1 The reason is that more than the flu — and far more than the panickers will admit even now — Covid targeted the very old and the very sick.

Substack was new and not well known back when Berenson started writing. He was taking what he probably thought was a break from his day-job writing spy novels after he left the medical/health beat at the New York Times. Little did he know that he would write one of the most important (and, as it turned out, most accurate book about the unfolding debacle, “Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives.” Which gets our award for truth in book-titling).

He started writing on June 23, 2021….

…and those early drops, against the backdrop of the din of media death-clocks and hyperventilated TV anchors, were actually circulated here in Portland. Where I read them and began to wonder…and do some digging. Why not; no one else in Portland journalism seemed interested.

I first got the first whiff of the scam back in November, ‘21…

…a dispatch that was read by 41 people. God bless ‘em.

It was a first glimpse of the journalistic disaster that was coming. It was prompted by a Tribune story quoting Dr. Peter Graven, director of the OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics, who said, no kidding…

…a "substantial pool" of unprotected people…account for over 90% of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization and 99% of deaths.

Funny thing: if the Trib reporter had looked at the OHA numbers, he would have found this fascinating chart that didn’t fit the doc’s “all non-vaxxed will die” hysteria…

“Breakthrough” being a nice word for people who had taken the vaxxes (under duress from the state, county, city, employers, and media drumbeaters) and who…

Got Sick Anyway…

…and who…

Died.

That chart never ran anywhere in the Trib, or anywhere else in Portland journalism. Things went downhill from there.

Now, five years later, local media has barely mentioned the anniversary. It’s probably because even the most obtuse editor senses that something went very wrong during the era of GuvKate’s petty tyranny—mostly with the media’s collapse before an orchestrated “proof of concept” exercise by the progressive machine, which likes nothing better than telling citizens what to do, with whom, when, and where. Just like that, our governor nullified just about the entire Bill of Rights.

That a mousy creature such as GuvKate—a happy accident in office because the prior governor thought with a bodily organ rather than his brain—could proclaim an “emergency” and then, preposterously, re-up it unilaterally…well, whatever happened to those journalism cliches about being a check on power?

The topic came to be, not surprisingly, something of an obsession around this little boutique on the internet. The first bit of skepticism was followed by 25 more as local media relapsed into stenography for the progressive machine (and allied petty tyrants).

Since there are more of here (which we marvel at every day) you might want to take a stroll with us down memory lane. Refreshments will be served…

12/10/21: How 'bout those breakthroughs?

…in the Oregonian’s by-the numbers report, the headline read: “People who aren’t fully vaccinated account for 69% of recent cases.” Short version: Not to worry; the jabs work.

If reporter Aimee Green had consulted the stuff semi-buried on the OHA’s website, she might have told a somewhat different story. There might have been a different headline: “More than a third of the vaxxed get Covid,” but that would spoil the fun.

…even deaths that were only suspected to be caused by Covid were listed in the virus’s kill-stats. And thus, in Oregon, the majority of deaths came with “underlying conditions” attached, a caveat that the press accepted without question. Even a 101-year-old’s death was credited to the Killer Virus. No one wanted to talk about that.

So let’s get to the bottom of the OHA’s pile of charts and stats: You’ll find that quite a few vaxxed people are, indeed, dying. As of November, 580 vaccinated people have died in this state since the end of October, when the state started keeping count. And given the way that the OHA plays numbers-games, you can bet that all of these deaths were “from” Covid.

Worth a page-four story in the Oregonian? Don’t hold your breath.

12/16/21: Show me your papers!

…as other states (Florida and Texas and 40 others) loosen up, with no boom in agonizing Covid suffocation-deaths in fetid ICU wards, Portland toughens up. Now our ailing service industry wants to administer public health policies at the door.

Want a meal or a drink at Pinky’s, Moloko, Mississippi Wine Bar, Teardrop Lounge, Yalla, Toki, Tusk, Creepies, Les Clos, even my neighborhood’s little Bipartisan Cafe, and dozens of others? Show me your papers.

Otherwise, get lost.

Each restaurant and bar has its own, strange, weirdly contorted requirements. Here’s Bipartisan’s rule, as reported in PDX Eater: “Proof of vaccination required for anyone 12 and older to sit inside. Unvaccinated customers can enter to order takeout.” The virus obviously will wait while the kitchen hustles up your order of a vegan wrap and chai tea.

1/12/22: Covid Three-Card Monte

The headline in this AM’s OregonLive is:

At 8,040, 3rd-highest case count of the pandemic

While burying, deep within their write-by-numbers story, a graph showing monthly Covid deaths…35 in January. Lowest since the pandemic’s beginning.

And here are their ages:81, 80, 94, 75, 82, 87, 82, 84, 91, 81, 93, 85, 65, 57, 58, 87, 77, 72, 61, 74, 52, 66, 72, 66, 68, 70, 79, 86, 65, 84, 80, 71, 70…

All had what the state blandly describes as “underlying medical conditions;” which term, two years into the Great Covid Perplex, the state declines to spell out. Coulda been obesity; could have been terminal cancer. You, the “marks,” are not told.

But keep your eye on the cards, folks!

1/24/22: Covid forever!

When the political class freaked out about Covid death-rates around 2%, civil liberties went out the window. But if you’re a breakthrough and go to the hospital, you have a 25.48% chance of going out in a box. And you’re vaccinated.

Not that OHA will feature any of this on their gaudy dashboard—and isn’t it interesting that there is no chart that will give you the total number of deaths as a percentage of the total population. (Give it a try.)

1/26/21: Take THAT, Ms. Starrette!

Nothing gets our local media into higher dudgeon than someone who doesn’t toe the Covid party-line, as handed down by GuvKate and the Beagle Boys at the Oregon Health Authority.

And now comes Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrette, who got knee-capped in today’s Oregonian for saying things that are, well…heresy. To the pyre she must go!

Here’s the O’s lede, in case you missed it screaming from the front page:

A Yamhill County commissioner has threatened to punish her own health department if it fails to publish information discrediting the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

It took the Oregonian a week to sniff out this blasphemy, made worse by being uttered to a renegade anti-vax group, Free Oregon. The group, whose motto is, “We are non-partisan: united by freedom, truth and action,” does its dirty work by running graphics from the OHA’s own website. Dirty pool!

It took four grafs for the Oregonian’s Fedor Zarkhin to detail Ms. Starrette’s felonies, which included “asking our public health department to put some numbers on our public health website, because I don’t want to be an accomplice to another kid dying from myocarditis,” and, “I don’t want to be an accomplice to this lie, that vaccines and masks will keep you healthy.” She also—the horror!—observed that the vaccines are “experimental” and that the county’s health apparatchiks should add some mention of treatments for people who get the virus.

Then the bomb dropped. (And, please, remember that this is a news story.)

More than a year of vaccination data overwhelmingly show COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, even with rare side-effects taken into account. And while breakthrough cases and deaths do occur — especially infections from the omicron variant — severe cases of illnesses are rarer among those who have been vaccinated, state and federal data indicate. Starrett’s words and actions could reflect a broader pattern of politicians escalating efforts to curry favor with anti-vaccine and anti-mask groups that have become smaller but more extreme, said Jake Weigler, founder of an advocacy group calling out politicians who promote COVID-related falsehoods.

Take that! And, journalism students, take note of these slushy words: overwhelmingly, rare, rarer, broader pattern, escalating efforts, extreme…

11/3/22: Amnesty for Covid-Crazies?

The Twittersphere is aflutter with reactions to the Atlantic magazine’s call for a “Covid Amnesty.” As the author, Emily Oster, said…

The standard saying is that those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. But dwelling on the mistakes of history can lead to a repetitive doom loop as well. Let’s acknowledge that we made complicated choices in the face of deep uncertainty, and then try to work together to build back and move forward.

Poor, dear Gov. Kate Brown …give her an amnesty, mostly because she was at the mercy of the Oregon Health Authority and its leadership, Drs. Patrick Allen and Dean Sidelinger, the Laurel & Hardy of public health.

Dr. Allen prepped for his tussle with the pandemic by his long years of service with one of the most obscure corners of the state bureaucracy, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which says it’s devoted…

“To protect and serve Oregon’s consumers and workers while supporting a positive business climate.”

Dr. Allen’s a nice guy, but if running the show licensing businesses and administering workers’ comp qualifies one to make pronouncements on virology…well, good luck. And let’s note that Dr. Allen was so overwhelmed with this new responsibilities that, at the height of the raging pandemic, he also found time to serve as chair of both the Sherwood Planning Commission and the local school board. Multitasking incarnate!

As for Dr. Dean Sidelinger, one might liken him to a Clark Kent-like figure who jumped into the last telephone booth in Portland and emerged as…well, an “epidemiologist.” Which was curious, since this is OHA’s official bio…

Sidelinger earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and his medical degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He has a master’s degree in education from the University of Southern California as well.

…which doesn’t mention any actual training or certification in that arcane field. In fact, when he grabbed the brass ring at OHA back on the eve of the pandemic, he was, per OHA…

Since 2012 Sidelinger has been San Diego County’s child health medical officer, providing strategic direction for agency programs affecting children and families as part of implementation of the county’s Live Well San Diego vision…

Nice job. Not so great in managing a mystery virus from Wuhan.

1/23/21: Götterdämmerung on the Willamette

Today, I burned my vax card.

A small gesture, you might say; perhaps even absurd.

It will certainly not stop, or even detour the runaway train of one of America’s most repressive health policies, one that has made life miserable and masked for Oregon citizens—N95s!!!!—crashed public education; failed to focus protection on the elderly, who are its true victims; self-proclaimed an “emergency” that shows no sign of ending (think Tina Kotek won’t re-establish the edict the minute she’s sworn into office?); that has locked-down an economy and made billionaires even richer and driven small businesses into bankruptcy; that promoted lockdowns as the ultimate solution, but which made matters worse; that keeps changing the goal-posts; has exchanged intelligent persuasion for brute-force mandates; has ignored any discussion of treatment to push rickety “vaccines” that do not protect from getting the disease or stopping its spread; and has made countless citizens the enforcers of policies that have yet to show that they have saved a single life.

The final trigger for me was the receipt in the mail of a page full of highly technical requirements that I would have to meet in order to attend Sunday’s Portland Piano performance, the first in almost two years. Vax card or PCR tests demanded and, puh-leeze, wear an N95 mask. Enjoy the concert!

I won’t be there, for the first time since I moved to Portland. Ditto the Chamber Music series. Nor will I be shopping at my favorite wine shop, nor will I book a table at a “show us your papers” restaurant, whose proprietors consider themselves to be public health experts or graduate virologists or epidemiologists (just as does our state’s chief medical officer).