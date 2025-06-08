Jeff Church, one of the proprietors of that premier Pirate Media website, PDX. Real, had a bright idea as we sat drinking at our favorite neighborhood dive bar. Jeff thought it was time to branch out from Instagram, Facebook, X, and Substack and do some brand-extension on YouTube.

He even had a title for the new show. “Bourbon and Bullshit.”

It made sense, since Jeff has a taste for hyper-expensive bourbon (the bullshit is another matter). He can describe the various “juice” in minute detail, nuance, provenance, geographical origin, history, mouthfeel, and why you should “chew” a sip of bourbon before sending it down the chute and into your brain’s receptors. Fulfilling one of Jeff’s esoteric orders usually requires the barkeep to clamber up at least three, often four shelves on the backbar, like an oologist scaling a cliff to grab an exotic egg. What comes down sometimes runs around $85 a shot—as I learned after gamely offering to pick up the tab after one evening’s tipple.

It seemed like a great idea. He’d be pouring from his collection, often gathered at the source (tiny little Kentucky and Tennessee towns, each probably filling up with displaced Portland political refugees); and the sips would be free. Free!

We tried a couple of dry runs and came to the conclusion that a couple of dudes getting smashed wasn’t the best route to YouTube stardom. Quite the opposite.

So we went hunting for a guest. And Tara Faul, aka “ghost Portland” on Instagram, seemed like a slam-dunk. We had spent a few off-duty hours with her and her husband and…well, she certainly has things to say.

Plus: Tara’s certainly one of the best photographers working in this town—daring to go where no other legacy media shooters would dream of venturing—into ghastly scenes of feral decay, squat-houses, drug ODs, mental health disasters, and the debris left behind after Homelessness Inc.™ wrings a few bucks out of anarchy. If you haven’t seen her work, find her on Instagram and tighten your seatbelts. In our book, she’s up there will those great depression-era FSA shooters such as Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and, going further back, Jacob Riis.

So, we talked…about photographing blood, home birthing, the hopeless homeless scene, drugs we have known, and getting nude…

…and here it is.