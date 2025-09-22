The first 200 attendees to the Division Midway Bazaar this weekend were offered a $10 voucher to spend at the event.

Did the event even draw 200 attendees?

It did draw four politicians — Multnomah County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards and District 1 Portland City Councilors Candace Avalos, Jamie Dunphy and Loretta Smith. State Sen. Kayse Jama was invited but didn’t make it.

“How are we doing today, everybody?” Avalos called out to about 35 people milling around the front of a small temporary stage in front of a new mural honoring the neighborhood near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 124th Avenue.

“I live right across the street,” she said. (Not literally, but she does live close by.)

Candace Avalos

About a dozen vendors were selling banh mi sandwiches, iced tea, veggie samosas, herbs, house plants, homestyle beef jerky, melons, eggplant and bottle gourds, handmade baskets, jewelry and cosmetics.

“I have been focused on east Portland economy…,” Avalos continued.

East Portlanders shouldn’t have to go across town to shop, she said. Businesses need access to capital, and the neighborhood needs sidewalks.

Avalos didn’t mention her recent trip to Austria to study social housing, but she made reference to a trip to Chicago she took this summer to study “anti displacement.” (It was part of a Local Progress Network conference teaching elected officials how to fight for economic and racial justice.)

Finally, Avalos acknowledged one of the most obvious concerns in East Portland.

“We need to keep the community safe. … we are working on it,” she said, then added something about “new dollars coming in.” (The city could be facing a $16 million deficit.)

The occasion of her remarks was the unveiling of a mural by Alex Chiu, which is part of a project funded by one of nine Community Vitality and Economic Opportunity Grants awarded in January by the county. The grants were given to small businesses and nonprofits to enhance creative projects and community vitality and promote economic development throughout the county.

The Division Midway Alliance grant was for $39,506 to help support a community marketplace at the 124th Business Plaza and to install ‘belonging’ street banners along Southeast Division Street from 117th to 148th avenues,” according to a county statement.

Since this area is in Portland City Council District 1, all three councilors were invited to speak after County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards offered a few words.

“When I look at this mural I see opportunity, a place of belonging … excellent job Alex,” Brim-Edwards said.

Councilor Jamie Dunphy kept it short and winged it: “Things like this and people like you coming out …intentionally spending money … a mix of people of all ages, stages and wages.”

Councilor Loretta Smith introduced two staffers who work with her.

“This is a new day, fresh eyes, fresh views and fresh voices … use our voices to speak up for all of you.”

Smith said she would try “to make sure we have tools to make (our community) safer” and bring additional resources to police officers.

The vendors and their scattering of customers didn’t seem to pay much attention to the speakers.

It seemed to be a well-intentioned but forlorn affair that will soon be forgotten by the politicians, especially Avalos and Dunphy. They are pursuing a progressive agenda that will ultimately run counter to what many in this working-class neighborhood want first: Less crime, drugs and homelessness.

Nobody mentioned the news that happened about six hours earlier. Portland police exchanged gunfire with a man at a service station near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. The gunman was wanted for threatening an employee at another service station in the 8400 block of Southeast Foster Road.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“You’re more likely to get shot in East Portland than you are anywhere else in the city, save for a few mean streets in downtown Portland,” Willamette Week noted last year in its cover story “What East Portland Wants.”

The weekly was looking ahead to Portland’s new city council format that would divide the city into four districts. City councilors would be elected by geographic area instead of at-large. During the redesign, it was understood that East Portland had long been neglected under the old format because many council members lived on the west side.

Avalos sat on the Charter Commission that designed the new council district she ran for and won. She had previously been chair of the Citizen Review Committee, Portland’s oldest police oversight group. During the 2020 BLM riots, she praised Portlanders for being super-passionate.

But as Willamette Week discovered when they asked East Portlanders what they wanted under the new city council, many voters there had some tough-on-crime tendencies.

These are people who are not ready to settle for $10 vouchers at a weekend bazaar. They want to feel safe.

Although Avalos lives in the neighborhood, she has already shown signs of being out of touch. When the Gateway Fred Meyer closed earlier this month, at one point she offered a flip comment that Winco was still open and had cheaper prices. She dismissed concerns that the Fred Meyer closure was related to crime.

But she and Dunphy now are inviting residents to a Gateway Town Hall on Oct. 8 at the IRCO Sokhom Tauch Community Center, 10301 NE Glisan St. to talk about what they would like to see next at Gateway.

The town hall will run from 6 to 8 p.m. — with dinner at 5:30.