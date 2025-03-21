Silence, as usual, when the hoodies come out

Where’s the state’s AG, Dan (“the machine can do no wrong”) Rayfield as Teslas are now fair game for the hoodies ?

…which got this reaction on Reddit…

Does someone have to get caught in the crossfire before the AG stops acting like his predecessor?

Cognitive dissonance in Salem

It’s the innocuous money-dumps that get you thinking about the reasoning among bureaucrats eager to spend OPM. Here’s an announcement from the state’s Department of Human Services…

…how does the state engineer “autonomy” for these 74 people? By…

Giving them free money

…and teaching them how to game the government’s myriad give-aways…

…including college and career services, tuition waivers, parenting support, housing navigation, and financial wellness initiatives.

No mention of when all this help will be cut off and “autonomy” achieved.

You would search in vain to discover how these lucky 74 people were selected—except, of course, for racial reasons—and when they’ll be cast adrift in the cold, cruel world (where taxpayers live). As for what their “case managers” are making—rest assured there are six (count’em) bureaucrats waiting eagerly by their computers to answer your questions. I sent one of them some questions…

How were the 74 recipients selected?

Does this square with recent Supreme Court rulings, particularly “Students for Fair Admissions.”

How long will the 74 recipients be members of the program?

How will their “autonomy” be finally determined?

…we’ll get back to you if and when they respond.

Meantime—74 kiddies down, thousands to go!

Sign up for racial snooping!

The Oregon Department of Revenue is really, really interested in your race, along with the rest of the Oregon government, so figure out who you really are and let ‘em know.

Nowhere on the flier is the term, “inequity” defined..but, hey! Any self-respecting progressive knows it when they see it.

Homelessness Inc.’s ™ gravy train has many cars…

The county recently printed their list of “qualified” providers, ready and more than willing to lay hands on our money to minister to our legion of homeless. So how come the tents aren’t going away?

As we peruse the above list, we’ve gotta wonder if any of these tax-free outfits are interested in the real problem with “homelessness,” which is the wide-open Portland drug market that sucks in junkies nationwide. But no one (see next item) is allowed to say that.

Our Continuing Question

Is this the best we can do?

Investment news: go short on downtown…

The last time Portland “reimagined” downtown, the city’s Jewish neighborhood was wiped out, along with tons of housing for “single elderly men.” Funny—no one seems interested in recreating those neighborhoods.

In their place, we got soulless bunker-style apartment piles, terrible traffic patterns, ugly office towers without tenants, and streets that die after sundown.

Our advice: Create a downtown without drugs and bums. Takes no imagination—just guts. It’s what pols don’t do that tends to work.

Florida Beckons

This caught our eye in the WSJ…

…with Governor DeSantis dropping this bombshell (and, in our mind) truisms…

Taxpayers need relief.



You buy a home, pay off a mortgage—and yet you still have to write a check to the government every year just to live on your own property?



Is the property yours or are you just renting from the government?



I know members of the Legislature are studying the issue in anticipation of formulating a proposal to place on the 2026 ballot to provide constitutional protections for Florida property owners.

Of course, no one in Salem will pay the slightest attention, being too busy making the folks who attach their logos to their mailers happy. And, after all, Florida has the lowest number of state government workers per capita in the country—anathema to AFSCME!—and, as DeSantis pointed out, is “#1 in entrepreneurship, #1 in new business formations, #1 in GDP growth among large states, and has an unemployment rate that is lower than the national average for more than 50 months straight.”

Here in Oregon we like being dead-last…

Another reason to move to Florida…

We also returned education to the core principles of teaching math, reading, history and science. That is why we were first to eliminate discriminatory and divisive theories that crept into our education systems such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Critical Race Theory. We created a simple legal framework: Schools should educate, not indoctrinate. —Ron DeSantis

This is probably not what Ken Richardson, superintendent of the postage-stamp-sized David Douglas School District, had in mind when he recently bombarded parents with two (count ‘em!) emails putting the district—and their kids—on one side of two of the nation’s most politically divisive issues.

One email made it clear that—no exceptions—the place where you send your kids is all-in on gender craziness, with yet another camouflaged terminology for catering to confused kids…

We especially want to extend our support to our transgender and gender-expansive students, staff, and families in this climate.

Expansive into…what? New genitalia?

“Ken,” as he signs his manifestos, added, “We have a staff LGBTQ+ Affinity Group,” which will keep the troops in line. Plus, he provided a link to the state Education department’s 48-page “Supporting Gender Expansive Students” guidebook that is completely oblivious to any of the criticisms of the transfad, including letting males thrash females in athletic contests. Instead, it trots out the usual apocalyptic (but not documented) rhetoric…

We have seen instances of and heard growing concerns from families and communities surrounding the oppression and violence faced by gender expansive youth, families, and school staff here in our Oregon communities.

Not to be left out, “Ken,” as he signs his manifestoes, jumps into the hot controversy over who should (and shouldn’t) be allowed to enter the country. He’s all for “immigrants,” without bothering with the messy distinction that some broke the law as they stepped across the border…

As an integral part of our mission, we recognize the importance of solidarity and unity in addressing the challenges faced by immigrant families and students. By fostering a culture of support and advocacy, we strive to create a safe haven where everyone feels valued and respected.

Nice to know the district, along with not being very good at teaching reading and ‘rithmetic, is busy “fostering culture.”

As for “safe haven,” well, that’s getting kinda risky. Ken is probably betting that the feds won’t get down to the David Douglas level anytime soon.

Not to rain on Ken’s parade, could we stipulate that not everyone out there on the East side is eager to admit some people who really don’t belong here (such as our prolific fentanyl dealers)?

Just for the hell of it, here’s a dissent…

The hard reality is that not all immigrants are strivers, and not all are happy to be here. Some are moochers, even criminals, though most probably are that way for reasons unrelated to their immigration status. A fair number are downright bastards looking to hurt their adopted country. I’m OK with seeing them go. Most Americans are. —Matthew Hennessey, “If You Hate America, Why Come Here?” WSJ.

Let’s never, ever forget…

The city of Portland is all-in for Black History Month, including this curious piece of remembrance posted on the city’s website, complete with a strange trigger warning…

FYI: Mr. Bailey was paid $105,733 in 2022-2023 for his services by the city of Portland’s housing bureau. He holds his job and PERS future benefits in a city overwhelmingly white, which he probably doesn’t see as an irony.

It is not noted by any of the writers on the city’s website, who are members of the “City African American Network, an affinity group for Black employees,” seem inclined to talk about the civil war, the resulting 14th amendment, vast federal government civil rights laws, and the fact that race doesn’t seem to be an issue for the city’s white voters, who regularly put POCs into positions of power here and in Washington DC.

Maybe next month.

Meanwhile, here’s another ethnic group’s experience worth recalling…

“In 1800, some 35,000 Irish men and women lived in the United States. ... Forty years later, that number had bloated to 663,000, the over­whelming majority of them poor and barely educated. Unskilled laborers nailed to the cross of extreme poverty, most Irish male immigrants did casual day labor, taking whatever employment they could find. "Potato yields didn't recover for five long years. The population of Ire­land collapsed. Starvation and disease killed a million and a half Irish men, women, and children out of a prefamine population of about eight million. Another million fled the country, most to the United States, where they inundated the port cities of the eastern seaboard. Fully 650,000 wretched Irish men, women, and children settled in New York City during the famine years. "Predictably, the influx provoked a backlash among native-born Americans. Anti-Catholic Yankees regarded the newest wave of desti­tute, starving refugees as 'Saint Patrick's vermin.' Many businesses ­and some entire industries refused to hire Irishmen." From “The Bonanza King” by Gregory Crouch.

…and all they get is one lousy day.

Let’s make money from a vanished ghetto!

Meanwhile, the city and the hustlers at the private Albina Vision Trust want…

YOU!!!!

…to help them recreate the city’s old black ghetto, in sainted (and mob-run) Albina. There’s federal money a’comin’ and we gotta get ours! Says the city…

The Reconnecting Albina Planning Project (RAPP) will create urban development strategies for Lower Albina that foster equitable and sustainable outcomes, centered on restorative development for Portland’s historic Albina and Black communities.

The first tranche of federal and state money—an astonishing $700-million—will put a lid on the freeway so that Albina Vision can build its simulation of…something or other (probably the kind of dreck that’s up on N. Williams Ave.). That’s merely the down payment; given the way the budgets take on a life of their own in this state, the bill will metastasize. Count on it.

But build we must; to help with that, you are invited to join the city’s Pin It Portland project…

…which looks to us like a project with too much “reimagination.”

Albina, let’s remember, wasn’t the only neighborhood that got in the way of Portland’s dalliance with urban renewal. There were houses and businesses in the way of the fanciful Mt. Hood freeway, which didn’t get stopped until condemnation was underway. And then there was the clearance of the South Auditorium “slums,” so that Ira Keller could produce a Manhattanized downtown. Ditto: Vanport. Ditto: the sterile Lloyd Center. Ditto: the 205 freeway, which didn’t plow through virgin forest.

The fascination of those trying to recreate the ghetto makes as much sense as the Oregonian putting up soulless apartment stacks to atone for their 1850s publishers’ sins.

Who knows. Stranger things have happened.