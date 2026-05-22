RICHARD: Well, Pam, it’s over, and Portland voters can put their brains on “park” until November. There were a few—very few—surprises in the primary election, when, as usual, local voters mostly didn’t bother to vote. Turnout, total, was a measly 33-percent, or 192,343 ballots filled out, at last count. Thankfully, one person who got two ballots in the mail didn’t fill both out…but the pols keep hollering that this is The Best of All Possible Election Systems™, so you can ignore that.

Part of that number was attributable to the biggest fact of life in the county: Incumbents are in like Flynn, especially in the legislative seats, where creatures such as Rob Nosse, Kayse Jama, and Andrea Valderrama won’t face a Republican challenger; and an uber-creature such as Lamar (“I’ll live anywhere if you’ll elect me”) Wise was unopposed and still got 2,236 mouth-breather votes.

This may be one of the few rays of hope, since the GOP selected Andrew Morrison to oppose the wandering Mr. Wise. Morrison got 981 votes; Wise, compared to other shoo-ins such as Valderrama, underperformed. PDX.Real did a devastating takedown of Wise in “The Politics Oregon Can No Longer Afford,” but it was filed on election deadline. So maybe there’s some hope for a Republican to break through. Anyone thinking of putting Wise in charge of anything should read the article.

The other thing that amused me is the fact that thousands of people voted for single candidates on the Democratic side of the ledger…unopposed and semi-permanent Sen. Jeff Merkley got 111,878 votes in the county to run yet again. Why bother? He was unopposed.

Then again, there was one local Congressional slot—the wishy-washy 5th district, essentially Happy Valley—where Mean Girl Janelle Bynum had only token opposition, but got only 7,247 votes; by contrast, her next-door Congressional neighbor, Suzanne Bonamici, got 24,670 unopposed votes. Since Congressional districts are roughly equal in population, this one’s a head-scratcher…but there’s a lack of enthusiasm down there for the McDonalds franchise lady.

How did the numbers look to you?

PAMELA: It’s true I did receive two ballots instead of one. In late April I changed my voter registration from Democrat to Republican so I could vote in the gubernatorial primary.

According to the Multnomah County Elections Division, my party change is why I received two ballots:

“The first ballots that go out are prepared weeks in advance, so voters who change party affiliation near the registration deadline often receive two ballots, one for the previous party and one for the new party. The old ballot is now inactive. Please vote the second ballot with the new party affiliation.”

OK, so I just voted once. I ended up voting for Ed Diehl for governor. I particularly liked his straight-forward answer at the Republican Party debate when he was asked about public safety.

“I’m a broken windows kind of guy,” he said.

We’ve got a lot of broken windows — literally and figuratively — in this state, particularly in its largest city.

Diehl didn’t win the governor’s primary, but he could help Drazan see the possibilities of a lively jousting with Kotek. It could be fun!

Look at the energy he brought to help rouse Oregonians — Democrat, Republican, unaffiliated — in opposing $4.3 billion in new taxes that the legislature approved. Measure 120 went down to overwhelming defeat — even in Multnomah County.

No wonder Kotek didn’t want to share the November ballot with Measure 120 and finagled to move it to the May primary.

For the general election, she is turning the governor’s race into a referendum on President Trump — not a judgment on her performance of the past four years.

The New York Times called Drazan, “a social conservative” and noted she was the Republican Party’s nominee four years ago.

“The political environment for Republicans this year is also far more difficult than it was four years ago when Joseph R. Biden Jr. was president,” wrote reporter Anna Griffin (formerly of OPB).

So Kotek will cast Drazan as Trump. Somebody on Bluesky has already adopted the handle “Christine Drazan = Donald Trump.”

RICHARD: …with the usual tincture of abortion now, forever, and whenever.

PAMELA: Oh, yes. In a television ad released Thursday by Friends of Tina Kotek, it sounds like Drazan and Trump are joined at the hip. A voice over declares: “In state after state, Donald Trump grabs power and punishes enemies … .”

But as House Speaker, Kotek had her own reputation for grabbing power and punishing enemies. (Just ask former state Rep. Diego Hernandez.)

So the governor’s race is likely to get nasty. Will Drazan be up for it? During her previous race for governor, she complained that former state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose), running as an unaffiliated candidate, yelled at her. Anybody who can’t handle being yelled at shouldn’t be in politics (or journalism). Drazan could be in for a rough ride, which is why Diehl could come in handy.

Will Portland voters (who will have an outsized voice in the governor’s race) buy Kotek’s attempt to shift all blame for the state’s troubles to Trump? On Thursday I happened to have an appointment with my hairdresser. He voted, but not in the Republican primary.

He knows that Kotek is unpopular, and the state has many problems. But he liked that she stood up to Trump. Of Drazan, he asked the kind of question that many voters (who are not political junkies) might ask: “Is she good people?”

RICHARD: Over in Goose Hollow and the millennial dorms in Slabtown, there was a peculiar last-minute race. The NW Examiner Substack — an outgrowth of perennial scold Allan Classen’s monthly print Northwest Examiner — talked up an insurgent candidate, Northwest district resident Autumn Sharp, who took on the machine’s state Sen. Lisa Reynolds, who (long story short)…

… Reynolds is blaming neighborhood activists for refusing to compromise on a bill they supported to regulate pop-up needle and drug paraphernalia handouts plaguing the Northwest 19th and Burnside area for years. Reynolds killed the bill in her committee, blaming supporters for refusing to compromise on its terms. Sharp and others in Friends of Couch Park and Stadiumhood neighbors called that a lie: They were never given the opportunity to compromise on the terms, which they would have been willing to do had they been asked.

It was a bill banning “Harm Reduction” giveaways of drug paraphernalia to junkies within a few feet of schools; the idea, we suppose, is that the kiddies will be…

shocked!!!

…to see the druggies lined up and getting their crackpipes and tin foil. Adults, of course, who watch the feral foraging for the freebies throughout the city—the dopers seeming to materialize out of whatever dimension they occupy—are thought immune to the visual insult.

The Examiner penned the insurgency’s obituary…

Hearts, maybe…but there were 6,296 more voters who showed they could care less. And that’s why the machine just keeps rollin’ along.

PAMELA: There were some late-breaking surprises in a couple of the primary races. Democrats seldom face challengers in the primary and let alone lose. By Thursday night, it was official that state Rep. Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro) had been defeated by Forest Grove educator Myrna Muñoz. Major issues were education funding, labor power — and data centers.

This is the unpredictable nature of politics. It wasn’t that long ago that Sollman and then-state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley) swung their hips and bragged on Twitter (now X):“This is how the pretty girls walk when the pretty girls get their way…”

What had the pretty girls done? They had passed the $210 million Oregon CHIPS Act, a semiconductor funding bill that Bynum (now a member of Congress) and Sollman considered a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure Oregon’s future in the tech industry.

As Willamette Week reported, after Muñoz declared victory Thursday she said, “Tonight, this community reminded our representatives who calls the shots around here. We organized, we came together, and we took our power back. Together, we win.”

OK, but Muñoz will be standing for re-election in two years. Maybe she will get a challenger. Perhaps Democrats will have to get used to being primaried in this one-party state.

Willamette Week noted that to political observers, the race between Sollman and Muñoz was a test of the Democratic Party’s ascendant left flank against its establishment.

Can you blame the Democrat’s left flank from getting ascendant and cocky after the Democrats have continually moved to the left in the past decade, while shutting out the Republicans? There is barely a center left in this state. Sollman dared to vote against giving striking teachers unemployment benefits, and the union went after her.

In another race in Washington County, this one for an open seat in House District 27, Democratic Socialist and Beaverton School Board member Tammy Carpenter defeated Beaverton City Council member Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg.

That pleased Portland City Councilor Angelita Morillo, Democratic Socialist and member of the Peacocks, the council’s nickname for its progressive caucus. On Election Night, Morillo was already gloating about attending Carpenter’s victory celebration.

There was a third legislative race that pitted state Rep. Daniel Nguyen (D-Lake Oswego) against challenger and middle school teacher John Wasielewski, who was supported by the unions for House District 38. Nguyen quickly defeated him on Election Night.

As Willamette Week summed it up, that means “of three races seen as tests of the Democratic Party’s leftists against its centrists, the left has won two.”

Will the state legislature end up with its own caucus of Peacocks?

RICHARD: The Democratic Socialists (oxymoron, anyone?) are moving, crab-like, into the ‘burbs. Portlanders may bail for economic reasons (or maybe they just like wide streets and no PBOT screwing things up), but they certainly retain their political fantasies. You can take the idiot out of Portland, but you can’t take the idiocy out of…and so on.

Meanwhile, no one was surprised by Measure 120; a massive yelp from the folks who pay the bills for the machine’s high school study hall antics. It took 131,876 “no, by God” votes in the county, but the county doesn’t break down the different votes by party. The other measure on the ballot—the five-year renewal of a property tax for the Oregon History Museum and Library got almost as many “yes” votes. So there was no leakage of voter ire — which probably means that Measure 120 ain’t got legs. At least not in the town where only dollars for the cops get turned down. To paraphrase an old Chicago pol: Portland ain’t ready for reform.

One last thought: One of the big losers wasn’t on the ballot — Phil Knight, busy spending his fortune. Millions for cancer research — God bless him. But he’s now two-for-two on losing political contributions (Betsy Johnson and Chris Dudley). There’s a moral in there somewhere…

PAMELA: Well, he also gave $1.5 million to Drazan the first time she ran (and lost). Maybe he ought to hang onto his money this time around, and see what happens. And Kotek should be praying for Trump’s health and well-being for the next six months. She needs him.