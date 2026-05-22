Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Max Steele's avatar
Max Steele
2d

The state legislature will get a socialist caucus almost immediately. It won’t have the Peacock’s veto ability but it will be an influential and damaging group.

The end of one party rule is going to be messy. I’m not sure anyone had “Democrats eat a tide pod, mistaking it for medicine” as their prediction.

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
2d

Kotek and the left will endlessly parrot that Drazan will "end abortion" (she can't) and oppose vote by mail. (She doesn't.) Since she does not have the chops to even show up to interviews she herself scheduled with conservative talk show hosts, expect Kotek to slap her around just like she did in that redistricting committee fiasco, which would have been a pointless deal even if Kotek had not welched on it. Watch for Matt Bunch to resign and the Clackamas Commissioners appoint Drazan to her old house seat. Welcome to Ground Hogs Day.

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