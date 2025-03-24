Abe Lincoln’s statue may languish in a secret county warehouse, but they never got around to erasing the emancipator’s name from the Portland State University building that bears his name. It used to be a high school. Mega-philanthropists Harold and Arlene Schnitzer attended it, and in 1976 the building was hollowed out to create Lincoln Hall, a 475-seat gem among Portland’s performance spaces.

That’s where I found myself last week on three nights. It was a homecoming of sorts; back in the halcyon pre-Covid days, I would take the streetcar up from the Pearl to the PSU campus to attend Friends of Chamber Music concerts in a perfect setting for music that is composed as, essentially, a conversation among friends.

It wasn’t as good as sitting around in the overstuffed decor of a Vienna or Parisian salon, but it would do. And then came the Covid hysteria and FOMC sent out notices that they would only admit patrons with masks, a vaccination-card, or a negative COVID-19 test. Then there was the small matter of the Floyd riots, the transformation of downtown into an open-air asylum and drug bazaar…

Bye-bye.

I remained on their mailing list, however, and noticed that tickets were on sale recently for a “Shostakovich Festival,” featuring the Jerusalem Quartet assaying the Russian composer’s 15 quartets. Time to let bygones be bygones.

I first encountered Shostakovich by accident at a concert at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall. I was a freshman tourist, bowled over by the uncomfortable revelation that other places in the world made Chicago, Illinois, look like chopped liver.

The city was saturated with music, tickets were available that fit an itinerate budget, and why not? And so Shostakovich’s 14th symphony entered my life.

This wasn’t Mozart (whose music, to my ear, always sounded like laughter), or even scowling Beethoven. This “symphony” started with a bass vocalist, growling in Russian, a language (at that time of intercontinental threats) as dark as Siberian forests.

I perused the program; the text’s first translated lines:

“A hundred ardent lovers/ Have fallen into eternal sleep/ Deep under the dry earth.”

Other poetry followed: “My lover has left for a far-off land,/so let me die,/since there is nothing I love.” “Death walks in and out of the tavern./ Black horses and sinister people/ wander the deep paths of the guitar.” And, in conclusion, “Death is great./ We are his/ when our mouths are filled with laughter.”

Screams from the strings, hammering on woodblocks, gongs tolling, near-silence followed by eruptions of brutal dissonance…itchy-scratching at one moment, anguish at another, a final drift off into…somewhere.

Very tough stuff for someone living through that time of life when one is invulnerable, possibly immortal. Who the hell had written this?

The memory of that concert followed me back to the library and record stores. I found that Shostakovich’s music cannot be understood without knowing its back story.

He had the misfortune to be born in 1906 in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the eve of the nation’s plunge into war, the “sealed train,” the baby carriage on the Odessa steps, the seizure of power by Bolsheviks. He was spotted early as a composer, finished his first symphony in 1925; the revolution hadn’t yet hardened. Lenin, murderous architect of the revolution, died while Shostakovich was composing. A colorless party functionary, Josif Dzhugashvili, aka Stalin (“steel”) took over.

Shotakovich’s career boomed for a while: symphonies (two celebrating the 10th anniversary of the revolution), ballets, film and stage music, concertos, an opera, ”The Nose.” His second, “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk,” a lurid tale of marriage and murder, was an international hit, touring Europe, wowing critics.

In 1936, Stalin attended a performance. He walked out after the third act. Two days later, an anonymous front-page editorial appeared in Pravda, the official government mouthpiece.

The power of good music to infect the masses has been sacrificed to a petty-bourgeois, “formalist” attempt to create originality through cheap clowning. It is a game of clever ingenuity that may end very badly.

Stalin’s purges were in full bloom; thousands of supposed “wreckers,” “spies,” and “traitors, including Shostakovich’s closest friends, were disappearing. Black GAZ 2424’s cruised the midnight streets. Archives after the USSR’s implosion revealed that the NKVD had quotas for arresting traitors.

Shostakovich kept a suitcase packed at his apartment door. He swore his children to reveal nothing of what was said within their state-owned apartment to anyone. Ever.

He was trapped in a world in which all art was political; in which deviation from the party line was suicidal, although it changed course regularly; he lived at the indulgence of one remote man and his machine ; he had no discernible future. He continued to compose. Work went into the “desk drawer.” He was a ghost…

In 1948, as Stalin began ginning up another housecleaning, Shostakovich was denounced by a party hack at a meeting of the official arts union; the charge was “formalism,” whatever that might mean. Shostakovich was in the hall while other artists joined the denunciation. More work went into the desk drawer. Other works, a cantata, “Song of the Forests,” put music to Stalin’s insane plan to strip trees from the steppe. He wrote music for propaganda films extolling love for tractors and blast furnaces. He survived.

Stalin died in 1953. Socialism didn’t. Khrushchev’s thaw allowed performances of a few long-suppressed pieces; his quartets came out of hiding. His later work was, as some critics sniffed, “programmatic.” His health—after too much stress and Soviet cigarettes—faltered.

He contemplated death. He had been at its edge for his entire life.

The Jerusalem Quartet has been making music since 1995; they will perform the Shostakovich cycle in 10 cities, among them London, Zurich, Amsterdam, Cologne and Sao Paulo, which makes their landing in Portland seem remarkable. It may be mean-spirited (or a comment on Portland post-Covid) that the hall wasn’t sold out. My nearest neighbors were ten seats away.

Like a bad memory, a smattering of die-hard masks were clamped over faces, usually formal-looking black N95s, a reminder of our recent penny-ante repression. It wasn’t the USSR circa 1936—but the impulse was the same. Scare people; take away their autonomy. Self-selected experts rule. No questions allowed.

The hall is a gem; acoustics dry but detailed; the occasional passing streetcar infiltrates subsonic rumbles. It’s austere; no typical classical music venue bric-a-brac. It’s a screen-free, analog space: four musicians playing instruments that are probably older than any of them, unamplified, without that curious glassiness of digital reproduction. No strobes, no smoke machines, no wah-wah pedals, no whammy-bars.

There is something telepathic in the quartet’s kinesics, proxemics, nods, hints, flow—these four have obviously done a lot of thinking about the music. Being from Israel probably affects one’s attitudes about life and death.

At the interval, the audience roamed the neoclassical hall in a parade of Portland evening dress (heavy on Columbia and REI), surely one of the town’s most redeeming qualities. There might have been a few neckties but I missed them.

There was a table full of the offerings of the town’s surviving arts groups: a symphony of what the Commies called “agitprop.” Post-Covid, Portland artists and arts groups seem unable to program works that don’t have lessons, commandments, political points, admonitions, like a crazy quilt of progressive catechism. There was a flyer for BIPOC women film students to “showcase” their work; another featured a spray can with “create, gather, resist” on the label—”emergence” scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. The Rose City Self-Defense flyer listed a “toolbox” of options, “Teaching that physical fighting is our last resort and we have so many options to choose from faced with dangerous situations.” Other theater troupes gave ample evidence of DEI casting.

It reminded me that people who call themselves socialists have close to a majority on the city council; none see any irony in allying with an ideology that killed millions, impoverished many more. That turned creativity into a function of the state. That owned all of the “means of production,” including the intellectual. If socialism has left any of that behind, it’s not evident. The theology came very close to silencing most of the music we were hearing that evening.

I left the concerts with a thought: Every socialist member of the city council should have been asked to attend the cycle, where they would have heard the musical embodiment of fear: of the state, of power without limits, of language twisted in service of dogma, ideology colliding with reality, belief crushing reasoning. It’s all there, if you’ll listen.

The program notes, by Paul Griffiths, dating from 2021, quoted a Shostakovich contemporary, satirical writer Mikhail Zoshchenko…

It seemed to you that he is frail, fragile, withdrawn, an infinitely direct pure child. That is so. But if it were only so, then great art (as with him) would never be obrtained….he is hard, acid, extremely intelligent, strong perhaps, despotic and not entirely good-natured…. In him there are great contradictions. In him, one quality obliterates the other. It is conflict in the highest degree. It is almost a catastrophe.

Over four nights we were inside one man’s psyche; following his “lived experience,” as progressives like to say. If there are any moments of Mozartian laughter, they don’t last. This is music of the 20th century at its most extreme. Time freezes. The snapshot doesn’t fade.

There was a Portland-postscript to the final concert: a man in the uniform of the drugged and feral dashed through the crowd about to re-enter the hall to hear the final quartet’s contemplation of death. The visitor from Portland’s darkness reached into a recycle bin and gobbled garbage from a styrofoam tray, then departed while conversing with whatever coexists in his head.

Afterward, the final concert’s final quartet—the 15th—was performed with the lights lowered. At its end—a mournful viola’s query, unanswered by the remaining instruments, a question hanging in midair. The players held their bows high, immobile. Frozen silence. It lasted for the better part of a minute.

Then the audience breathed again.