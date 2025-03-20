Lewis and Clark tax law professor Jack Bogdanski announced that he’s taking his ball, his bat and his blog — www.bojack2.com — and going home.

Like a sore loser, Bogdanski went off on a self-centered rant headlined “Cue the Anthem” about how he’s afraid to criticize “Dear Leader” (Donald Trump, or as Bojack calls him, “Mudface Caligula”).

In the same piece, Bogdanski calls Vice President J.D. Vance a “cockroach,” apparently unaware that at one time Vance was not afraid to criticize Donald Trump — and Trump was not afraid to offer him the vice presidency.

Poor Jack Bogdanski. He’s got Trump Derangement Syndrome bad, and that ain’t good. (Bojack liked to offer weekly musical selections. Ella Fitzgerald would have been a nice accompaniment to his self-absorbed tirade.)

Bojack

It isn’t just Donald Trump that sent Bogdanski over the edge. It’s … everything. But Trump is a safe target in progressive Portland.

In Bogdanski’s purported sign-off, he rails against state, regional, county, and city government in Portland; self-proclaimed socialists; bike children; developer weasels; construction goons; public employee unions and nonprofit industry legions.

“They are who’s running things, and they are bleeding the normal working people dry,” Bogdanski writes.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk would agree.

Unlike Bogdanski, they are trying to do something about it. Consequently, it can be painful to folks who are used to business as usual. Trump is acting on his campaign promises to make government more efficient and to find out how the supposedly “richest country in the world” actually spends taxpayers’ money. How much longer can America play year-round Santa Claus to the rest of the world?

“Folks, the United States is a dictatorship now, plain and simple,” Bogdanski rants. “The White House is brazenly laughing off the judiciary. Congress has its tail between its legs and is going along with the daily proclamations of hate and revenge. People are being rounded up and flown God knows where, with no legal process whatsoever. Everyone knows it’s horribly wrong, legally and morally, but no decent people with guts are in any position to stop the tyranny.”

Is it tyranny to demand that immigrants obey immigration laws? Did Jack Bogdanski burst into tears when he read a typical news wire story about a Milwaukee, Wisconsin mother of five being deported back to Laos? Variations of the story are filled with holes made for gullible Trump haters.

One version said 37-year-old Ma Yang went to prison for two years on a “marijuana-related” conviction. Another version mentioned fentanyl, heroin, meth and cocaine. Where are the fathers of her five children, ages 6 to 22? The story mentions a partner and says he’s disabled. Are any of his disabilities related to drug abuse? Is he receiving Social Security?

The story doesn’t say, but it does mention that on the advice of an attorney, Yang signed a document agreeing to be deported in exchange for being released. She didn’t think she would actually get deported. Who gets deported in America? This isn’t Canada or Australia.

Instead of leaving on her own after being released, Ma Yang bought a house. Where did she and her partner get the money?

Living now in a rooming house in Laos, Ma Yang complains about how the American system isn’t working for her.

According to news accounts, Yang expected a second attorney to reopen her criminal case and get the conviction thrown out on grounds she had poor legal representation the first time. Then the deportation order would be moot. But the new attorney didn’t reopen her case.

Clearly, Ma Yang knows how to game the American criminal justice system. Had her case been in Portland, she could have claimed to be a victim of the “indigent defense crisis.”

How many hundreds of thousands of Ma Yangs are there in the U.S. — all working a variation on the same scam? Jack Bogdanski doesn’t know and doesn’t care. He hates Trump. That’s what he knows.

“I just keep getting screwed in this system,” Yang told the Milwaukee Journal.

Jack Bogdanski feels her pain. If only Kamala had gotten elected. Ma Yang would have never been deported.

All Bogdanski can do now is offer to stop writing about state and local politics as a way of acknowledging that “our hometown problems are nothing compared with the appalling horror show unfolding in the federal government. I’m not interested in being the guy who blogged about the potholes in Stuttgart in 1938.”

This Lewis & Clark tax law professor in the year 2025 is trying to compare himself to being a bystander to the Jews in Nazi Germany. Has Bogdanski stood up to the anti-Semites at Lewis & Clark who protested “from the desert to the sea.”

One of our regular commenters here at Portland Dissent had real family living in Stuttgart in 1935. Retired Clatsop County District Attorney Josh Marquis’s father, Lucian Marquis, was a child in Stuttgart. His father saw what was coming — extinction. Lucian Marquis, along with his parents, brother and sister fled. An uncle stayed and died in the camps.

“If Jack REALLY believed we are living in those times, he would do what my family did — leave their business, their home, their possessions and go 4,000 miles away,” said Marquis. “But in America, in Oregon, and Washington, and California, HIS values and laws dominate. It is the rest of us who have been made to feel unwelcome here.”

Bogdanski is trying to pump up his moral courage, which is sadly lacking. The first iteration of his blog — www.bojack.com — began in 2002 and ran until 2013 and was often a lively exchange among readers. In its second iteration — www.bojack2.com — Bogdanski cast himself as the “Dear Leader” and carefully guarded who could say what.

I finally gave up on him last year. My colleague, Richard Cheverton, continued reading him and tipped me off about his latest. Cheverton even tried to post occasional comments. The second iteration of Bojack didn’t let most people post under their names. Maybe he didn’t like the competition.

Now here’s Bogdanski, engaging in free-range fuming at the end — and no comments allowed: “The billionaires and the Heritage Foundation types are having a field day shredding the Constitution. Putin has defeated us, without firing a shot. We are going back more than 100 years, probably more like 150. Institutions are falling apart daily, including the ones that protect free expression. To be one of the poster children when they come for the ‘illegal’ bloggers is not on my list of life goals.”

Apparently Bogdanski has forgotten what happened in 2011.

Back then, representatives from a previous “Dear Leader” did contact Bogdanski about one of his blog posts, which detailed the floor plans of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center proposed for the South Waterfront in Portland. The center included holding cells for persons accused of criminal violations. Bogdanski objected because it appeared to be a jail.

He agreed to remove the post.

“I don't want to be portrayed as aiding and abetting terrorism,” he told the media at the time.

Who was president in 2011? A Democrat named Obama. He is also the Democrat who inspired Trump to take a serious run for the presidency.

Perhaps Bogdanski has never watched PBS’ Frontline’s “Inside the Night President Obama Took on Donald Trump.”

It’s generally conceded by almost everyone interviewed in that documentary that Obama’s performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner gave Trump the resolve to get even.

Yet how does “Bojack” close out his supposed swan song?

“Thanks for your energy here. And I am not kidding when I say, protect yourself as best you can. Everyone in America should be very, very frightened now.

“Above all, never forget who did this. It was the Republican Party. Do not vote for them for anything, ever again.”

Cue the laugh track.