Portland Dissent

Richard Cheverton
3d

Pam Fitzsimmons is one of the best damn "I am a Camera" reporters in the business. Great piece of observation--something modern journalists don't often bother doing. And, if they do, they find someone in a position at the top of the little hierarchy to quote and then skedaddle.

That said, this is just one manifestation of Portland's slide into a quality the British really, really scorn: silliness. This couldn't have been written better by Monty Python.

I came home to read this from a meeting of my neighborhood's association; highlight being three (almost as many as were in the audience) bureaucrats, to tell us the done deal on a new paint-and-bike-lanes assault on Glisan St. Things will be oh-so-much better when they re-engineer one of the most treacherous 82d ave crossings...with the ultimate goal to enfold this narrow street with a super-wide bikelane, lots of concrete, push-button stopllights--the full Monty.

The association's presiding officer told me, politely, to shut up when I started asking questions. Such as: how many bikes will really use this lane? The rep didn't have a clue.

But paint we must.

Douglas Levene
3d

If the city of Portland will not protect ICE operations and facilities, will not enforce local ordinances prohibiting noise after certain hours, then President Trump has the authority to send federal law enforcement agents and, in my considered legal opinion, the national guard to protect them. That doesn’t mean that he can post federal officers all around the city, but he can certainly send them to the ICE offices to enforce the law.

