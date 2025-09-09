A day after President Donald Trump said protesters had ruined Portland and he might send in the National Guard, four people stood outside an apartment building near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and shouted up at a resident.

“Kill yourself!” one guy yelled to Cloud Elvengrail.

Last month, she sued the City of Portland to enforce the Noise Ordinance and keep the peace at Gray’s Landing, a low-income apartment complex adjacent to the ICE facility. She and her neighbors had endured more than two months of nightly protests. She lost in court. (See “A Win for Protesters.”)

The group harassing Elvengrail, who is black and disabled, moseyed on. It was about 8:30 p.m. on a Saturday, and the night was still young.

One of her neighbors, Sean Anderson, relaxed outside on the more peaceful east side of the building. He has lived at Gray’s Landing almost eight years.

“I went through Occupy Ice and Black Lives Matter. In this case, Mayor Wilson made it very clear police will not respond. That is scary. The unpredictability. I don’t know what is going to happen,” he said.

Anderson testified at Elvengrail’s court hearing about how he had witnessed a woman being assaulted on the street by two protesters. He called 9-1-1 three times and was told three times that police would respond with lights and siren. They never showed.

Portland is a sanctuary city, and police avoid responding to calls at ICE. However, the sidewalk and streets surrounding the facility where protesters gather are governed by the city.

Anderson considers Trump’s threat to send in the National Guard as bluster: “He has the attention span of a squirrel.”

Elvengrail took to social media and thanked Trump for “doing what Portland's leadership refuses to: restore law and order. Sometimes, help has to come from above. I’m grateful to the president.”

As protesters trickled into the general vicinity of the ICE facility at South Macadam Avenue and Bancroft Street, I asked one who had been participating since the beginning of the summer what would happen if Trump sent in the National Guard.

“Our numbers will increase at least 10-fold. If one of us is martyred, that will be our cause. We’ve been training forever. … It will be crazy.”

This protester was in L.A. where Trump deployed the California National Guard in June and doubts he is serious about Portland.

“He mentions us like a footnote, off-hand. If he gave a fuck, it should have been one of the first things on the docket when he took office.”

A driver in a vehicle leaving a nearby business pulled over, rolled down his window and called to me: “How much longer is this going to go on? … Whatever side, it’s hard on everyone.”

Does he want the National Guard to come in?

He lowered his voice and replied, “I voted for Trump.”

A woman arrived and took her position in the medic and supply tent to prepare for the evening’s festivities. There were miscellaneous first aid items, camping equipment and picnic utensils plus snacks, bottled water and soft drinks.

A medic, decked out in black from head to toe with only her eyes exposed, introduced herself and greeted protest attendees like a hostess.

“Do you have enough food and drink?”

She wasn’t worried about Trump and the National Guard.

Some protesters have assigned tasks. Most appeared to be hanging out with friends in groups, gathering at corners and along the sidewalks. And always there’s the ubiquitous smell of cannabis.

A man drove up on a motorcycle and got off, removed his helmet and looked towards the ICE building. He walked up and down the sidewalk, looked around, then crossed the street to where I was sitting on a bench, waiting to see what the night would bring.

“It’s boring,” he said, sounding surprised.

He lives in the inner Southeast, on the other side of the river, and had never been to this South Portland neighborhood. He heard on the news that Trump might be sending in the National Guard so he came to check it out.

“Nothing’s happening,” he said.

Sometimes there is. He should have been here on the 4th of July. (See “Tear Gas Ahead.”)

“It’s been going on that long?” he asked, again sounding surprised.

Actually, it’s been going a lot longer than that. I started to offer a brief history, but he wasn’t interested. The disappointed looky-loo got back on his motorcycle and left.

Had he hung around, he would have been treated to an impromptu soccer game in the street and the evening’s soundtrack including Nipsey Hussle’s “Fuck Donald Trump” and Ice Cube’s “War and Peace.” (Sample lyric: “I’d rather break bread than break your head.”)

Among those in the protest clusters were two people with “MEDIA” and “PRESS” in bold letters on their clothing.

A voice called out, “We’re moving.”

People headed to the ICE building.

A middle-aged woman stood near her white KIA parked nearby and watched. She’s from Estacada and has been here before. She talks like an old hand at protesting.

“I was there in 2020 at Lownsdale and Chapman,” she said, as her 18-year-old daughter stood next to her.

Her kids were under 18 back then and couldn’t go, but they are adults now.

“It’s part of their civic duty,” she said.

A man sitting inside the car stayed out of the conversation. The mother is certain that Trump will send the National Guard to Portland, specifically the Texas National Guard.

“National guards from the red states,” she added.

“This is bigger than they are,” she said, gesturing to the Gray’s Landing apartment building and their tenants.

The ICE building looks like it has been under siege. The first floor windows remain boarded up. In June, a couple of protesters tried to set the building on fire.

A man who posts on TikTok under the name Trump Buster stood across from ICE with his camera phone mounted on a tripod and aimed directly at the gate to the facility.

The gate has vertical bars and is a dramatic feature of the nightly protests. It serves like a curtain to a stage play. When figures of federal officers gather behind it, that means the gate is about to open. Sometimes it’s a shift change to let employees drive out or in. In that case, ICE agents or officers line up on both sides of the driveway facing the protesters so the cars can exit. Then, still facing the protesters, they close ranks and step backwards into the building as the gate closes.

Sometimes the officers come out for a purpose — because a protester has launched a projectile or crossed the blue line on the sidewalk at the end of the driveway. The blue line represents the property boundary between federal and city. Once someone steps on the blue line, they’re on federal property. Protesters aren’t supposed to step on the blue line.

Whatever the reason, when the gate opens or officers appear on the roof, the audience goes on alert. Advice offered by a protester: If the officers exit carrying shields, there’s a good chance of tear gas and some action.

Another night at the ICE revolution

There are always protesters hanging out in front of the building, while others gather in clusters on the corners and in the vicinity. They chat and seem to enjoy one another’s company. They take turns approaching the ICE building and taunting the occupants.

Penis insults were popular on this night.

“Your dick is below average!” yelled one man, who offered commentary on what is average — anything below five inches.

“Your shield is upside down!” (Possibly an indication of an undersized penis.)

“Baby, come back!” a young brunette near me screamed with passion.

Since there are holding cells in the facility, I wondered if she knew someone being held.

“Oh, no,” she laughed.

She was screaming at one of the officers up on the roof.

She went at it once again, this time with even more force: “Baby, come back! I thought we had something special!”

“You make great meatloaf!” a young man yelled towards the building.

Another popular taunt on this night: “We’re so dangerous, send in the Guard!”

Once the officers come out of the gate — for whatever reason — more protesters leave their casual positions and head towards the ICE driveway. Then they stand on one side of the blue line, and the officers stand on the other.

This past weekend, as Saturday became Sunday, the officers made several appearances — for shift change, to chase someone who crossed the blue line, to bring someone in. A couple of times they shot tear gas canisters at the ground near the protesters. The protesters weren’t being violent but loud and mouthy.

“They are trying to get us to do something,” said Trump Buster. He wears a black mask pulled tight over his face.

He has at least 1,000 followers so he’s allowed to live stream on TikTok. Someone is always live streaming at that spot in front of the ICE entrance.

Regularly, outsiders come by the protest grounds to stir up trouble, Trump Buster said. That week, a guy driving a semi stopped. He got out with a fire extinguisher and baseball bat “swinging his military dick around … a weak little bitch.”

They ran him off.

Trump Buster takes time to acknowledge other live-streamers on TikTok, particularly Vinny in the Street. Vinny is an ER nurse who got shot in the face with a pepper ball on June 14 — the same day as the No Kings marches nationwide. It was also a rare occasion when Portland Police declared a riot in the streets outside ICE because the crowd was out of control.

According to Trump Buster, Vinny was giving a speech outside ICE, telling them they are the monsters in the stories people read to children.

Another TikTok live-streamer he calls out is Rolling Rebel, who is in a wheelchair.

“That’s her over there,” he pointed to the southwest corner outside Gray’s Landing.

Where does Katie Daviscourt stand when she live-streams on X?

Trump Buster pointed a few yards to his right.

“She’s not popular here,” he said.

Unbeknownst to him (and me), Daviscourt was probably up on the roof of the ICE facility, looking down on him. As she would later report, she had scored an inside look at ICE this night offering a different viewpoint:

Courtesy Katie Daviscourt on X.com

While monitoring his camera, Trump Buster suddenly noticed, “I got my live booted!”

He had been cut off mid-stream by TikTok. He studied the violation notice they sent him. His transgression: In one of the chats he just posted he said he was willing to burn the flag.

“I fought for that flag in combat for 27 months!” he declared. He served 10 years in the military.

With his military experience, he feels prepared for the Guard.

The protesters are not of one mind. Some are hard-core. Some can barely be called protesters. They are present, but are they ready for a revolution? If this came to an honest-to-God war, would they be willing to be sacrificed as cannon-fodder?

When two federal officers came out on the roof and fired pepper balls, a young female protester advised me, “You’re standing in a good place for observation, but over there (gesturing to the corner where Rolling Rebel was sitting) you’ll be out of range of the pepper balls.”

Why did they fire pepper balls? I don’t know. Occasionally, federal officers will announce their intentions on a public address system. When they do, someone in a nearby vehicle often lays on the horn and drowns out the message.

Past midnight, there was still laughter, conversation, insults. Next to Rolling Rebel on her corner, a guy appeared to be watching something on a device, and he kept screaming “The roses! The roses! Give me the roses! … Fuck God! Fuck God! … The roses! The roses! Give me the roses! … Fuck God! Fuck God!” Over and over.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, a disturbance among the 20-or so people still in front of the ICE building erupted into an argument. A white man with long hair and a beard was ordered to leave. He seemed to cooperate but not fast enough. A dozen protesters chased him up Moody Avenue, surrounded him at one point and verbally bashed him. He turned and continued up Moody Avenue — with his hands held high in the air as several others followed him to make sure he was gone.

His violation? He had dropped the N-bomb.

As the hour approached 2 a.m., more protesters drifted away.

Where, when and how is it all going to end? Does Portland really need the National Guard to enforce its Noise Ordinance and keep the peace?

Cloud Elvengrail may have lost her lawsuit, but in the days leading up to her court hearing, the protesters seemed to realize they needed to work on their PR.

In early August, an invitation for a free tamale lunch and community conversation was posted to residents living around the ICE facility — “Come for the food, stay for community.” Sponsored by “Ground Response,” there would be facilitators to help with the conversation.

This picnic wasn’t held near low-income Gray’s Landing. It was held about a half mile north in Caruthers Park, across from Mirabella’s, one of the most exclusive retirement homes in Portland. It’s where Gert Boyle spent her last few years, and where Sen. Mark Hatfield’s widow now lives.

Only about 20 people showed up, mostly white. One of the few familiar faces was John Colin Hacker, a regular attendee at Portland Antifa protests and citizen oversight groups that monitor police.

An older woman with long, grey hair wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat, said she lives in Gray’s Landing and enjoys it. She got in because she was unemployed at the time and was receiving unemployment so she qualified. She had no problem with the protesters and wanted ICE out.

“I will gladly put up with the noise if it will keep one child out of a cage,” she said.

The location of this meet-and-greet was peculiar. Why didn’t they set up the free tamales and conversation next to Gray’s Landing? Why up near Mirabella’s? It’s practically another world.

“Because there were tables and chairs here,” said a woman named Mac, one of the organizers told me.

Another question: Why can’t the protesters confine their protests from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and be within the Noise Ordinance?

“We have to go out at night because that’s when ICE is active, bringing people in,” a woman identifying herself as a legal observer said. “They need to photograph them and see if they come out again or are ‘disappeared.’”

There seemed to be all-around agreement that the ICE facility needed to go.

“A rec center would be nice!” one woman exclaimed.

Left unaddressed: How much are protesters’ antics helping immigrants — legal or illegal?

It’s a question that Boyle — Mirabella’s famous former resident and the founder of Columbia Sportswear — might have seized on in her prime when she was One Tough Mother.

She would have looked at all that wasted energy and found a way to harness it for real results.