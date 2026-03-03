Here in the PortlandDissent bunker…

…we’ve been fascinated—obsessed, really—by councilor (and prime peacock) Candace Avalos’s recent post of her very own boudoir. We cannot recall this curious, revelatory disclosure taking place with any other politician in the city or state…or anywhere else for that matter. Here ‘tis…

…a bedroom that looks as austere as a monk’s cell—if said monk worshipped glow-lites. (The room with a sinister-looking couch we won’t guess at.) It aroused our curiosity: what would other pols’ chambres à coucher look like?

Since we lack the power of search warrants (and since, unlike our British colleagues, we don’t take pictures through windows), we used the power of Grok—and prompts based on each pol’s accomplishments, predilections, records, and characteristics—to offer a plausible guess.

For example, we’ve long been fascinated by councilor Angelita Morello…

…who went from being a gofer (for Jo Ann Hardesty, no less) to primo-peacock and most glamorous member of the socialist high school cafeteria clique running the city council. Here’s her bedroom…

…with a side table in the form of the city buses she always (she says) rides, plus a map to remind her—and us—of her origins…somewhere down south. The bedspread is a reminder of her dreams of a new socialist world, history be damned. Snuggle up!

Let’s keep going with the commies, and primo peacock Mitch Green…

…he’s the guy with the microphone, his favorite accessory, amid the malcontents, doing what he loves to do when he’s not voting the peacock party line. Here’s Mitch’s bedroom…

…where his bed honors his quixotic crusade for “hotdog urbanism,” while grateful geese take refuge from the evildoers who would convert them into that stuff called “foie gras.” (Better known as Spam for the Rich.) They’re hiding in there because Mitch couldn’t get his urban menu past the council—but as Lenin (whom he admires, despite all the bad press) said, “Just give us more useful idiots and we’re over the top.”

Then there’s mild-mannered Dan Ryan…

…reigning king of the grip-n-grin, and a moderate’s-moderate on the hotly ideological council…

…with his bedroom commemorating one of his few vote-winners: a big city crusade to spruce up local business storefronts. His measure passed—unanimously!—back in October, then went through the usual bureaucratic grinder, which produced a typical word-clot: “…undertake immediate Fields of Action through the existing workflows and processes of PEMO to capitalize on existing program infrastructure and human capital…: which may be voted on by council by the time you read this.

Dan stubbornly resisted the “compromise” that put a peacock in the council president’s chair after 13 rounds of voting, sticking until the bitter end by voting for fellow-councilor Steve Novick…

…who is trapped in the 3d district with Morillo, and “Teacher Tiffany” Koyama Lane. This is the “Tiny Terror’s” second tour of duty on city council…which explains the many historic items crowding his miniature bedroom…

…which is heavy on Novickian whimsy. The “Tiny Terror” is famed for an odd sense of humor, quipping at one point that the lessons of revolutionary France might work in America today (gold-plated guillotines? no thanks!). The weird traffic sign is a leftover from his first term, on the old five-member council, during which he was supposed to be running PBOT, the transportation bureaucracy which now runs hog-wild with “road diets” and street candy. Novick posted the whimsical “heartbreak” sign on Burnside St. in front of Music Millennium Records for no apparent reason. It didn’t prevent him from being defeated by the even more regrettable Chloe Eudaly. The sign inexplicably disappeared.

As for the gravel rug and the LTIC—(Local Transportation Infrastructure Charge)—it’s one of those “fees” that never goes away, although it imposes a charge of $750 per foot of frontage on new housing construction along the city’s 50-miles of unpaved, unloved streets. Novick said it would get those miles paved, final evidence that Novick jokes may come and go—but gravel is forever.

Another pol who’s been around, it seems, forever: Loretta Smith…

…whose latest job on the public payroll is representing district 1 (the long-neglected far east side), along with members she rarely appears with, councilors Avalos and Dunphy. She got ink last month after rioters invaded the sacred space before the city council dias and she responded with an ordinance to allow councilors to pack firearms…

…thus her bedroom’s lined with heavy-calibre weapons, since, as she pointed out, councilors are covered by the 2d amendment—which, last we checked, progressives think should be trashed. (She backtracked 24-hours later.)

As for the bed, Smith’s all-in on recreating the old Albina ghetto, while the currency strewn about is a memorial to the $8.5-million giveaway she engineered for the benefit of 26 people of a certain color who were vaguely related to people whose homes had been bought—fair and square—for an ill-fated Emanuel Hospital expansion 55 years ago. The city had agreed to give the litigants $1-million to get lost, but Smith dragged the council into a closed-door session; after a white guilt whuppin’, it coughed up the new number. God only knows how many other “survivors” of urban renewal will line up for more free dough.

Fellow councilor Sameer Kanal thought that would be great for the city (after all, it’s not his money)…

…but that was then; this is now, when every local pol wants to brag—as did Sameer—that he’s had a whiff of tear gas down at the permanent ICE outpost anarchy. Thus, his bedroom reflects his rite of passage…

…with a gas mask ready for action, while the side table is a reminder that Sameer is a hard-core peacock and will—no questions asked—jump when the party squawks. The wallpaper is a testament to his reputation as a man of many, many (often obscure) words, although he did manage to sum up his philosophy in a BlueSky post: “…we could tax the rich and solve our problems at their roots.” The rug? That’s the vote—for 13 interminable rounds—for Sameer as council president. (Another tie that our mayor failed to break.)

He got a consolation prize from the “compromise” candidate (a fellow follower of the avian clique) as chair of the new “committee of the whole,” where most of the council’s heavy-lifting will be done.

Sweet dreams!

Coming soon: more bedrooms! Let us know what our remaining councilors’ inner sanctums should contain. (Extra points for imagining Olivia Clarks’s.)