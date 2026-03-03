Portland Dissent

tc
13h

Very creative. We tried to get AI to design a TV console for us....it failed. Keep training Richard. I did think all the 6's might represent the Antichrist. But who on council will rise to the position.

Theresa Griffin Kennedy
12h

Oh Richard, this is just delicious. The images are hilarious, though Loretta deserved a prettier room.

Now, I do support Loretta and Dan, I think they are the ONLY reasonable politicians in the City Council, but I do agree, poor Candace was incredibly naive to post photos of her sad looking bedroom. Does she sleep on that mattress sans bedding? It's a valid question...

On her Instagram, where she posted those photos, I'm happy to say, I did comment. I wrote: "If you need any advice on interior decoration, I'd be happy to help." Looks like she deleted her post. The thing is, and I say this from experience, having observed women like this, it stems from sexual competitiveness. In her mind, Candace is a super model and a femme fatale and by Golly, the world needs to know that. I will admit she has a VERY pretty face. The post was flirty, however, it stems from unconscious sexual motivation and is, well, inappropriate for a mature person, pretending to be a balanced or rational politician.

Another thing I can say is, you don't post photos of a bare mattress in a bedroom. I suggest she gets a subscription to Victoria Magazine, as her tastes seem to run along the ultra feminine, what with all the pink and lace she seems to favor, which I approve of personally. But next time she wants to post photos of her bedroom, she might consider a long-shot of the room, with a window in the background, lace curtains would be nice, some sunlight filtering through, and a bed that is completely clothed, preferably a cast iron antique frame, (with extra supports) and some nice feather comforters, and tasteful patchwork quits, like a "crazy quilt" with the satin fabric that is often used on crazy quilts.

She could do it, but it would have to be planned and careful. As always I would be more than happy to assist her, as I believe she needs all the help she can get. :)

