The Community Board for Police Accountability has yet to hear its first police complaint, and already there is dissension.

Former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty doesn’t like the way they run their meetings, and Mayor Keith Wilson has found a way to snag some of their money.

“There will be very soon another attempt to take money from your budget by the city council,” said Dr. Rochelle Silver, a psychologist who served on the Citizen Review Committee, the city’s oldest police oversight body, which is now being retired to make way for newer, tougher oversight.

Silver was one of seven people in the audience at the board’s meeting Wednesday night.

The Community Board for Police Accountability is sitting on several million dollars to pay for staff it has yet to hire. Meanwhile, the city is laying off employees — including positions in the police bureau. The board already knew about an attempt last month by the 12-member city council to take almost $10 million of the board’s budget, but it ended in a 6-6 deadlock.

Silver warned the board that the city attorney had found a way to break the deadlock.

“They need seven votes … the city attorney has found a way to put forth that same request in a way that the mayor can break the deadlock with a 7th vote. That will happen. … They will take some of your money. … We need to intervene in this process as soon as possible, and make sure it isn’t in every budget cycle. It is going to happen this time. Make sure it is one-time only.”

The Community Board for Police Accountability will hold a public meeting (online only) at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13 “to discuss potential action and communication around City Council ordinances.” Find the link to the meeting here.

Two nights later, the Portland City Council will meet at 6 p.m. to make its move. The progressive caucus of the council is expected to cast six no votes. The slightly more moderate councilors are expected to cast their six votes in favor. Mayor Wilson will weigh in with his vote.

With the city council poised to take almost $10 million of its unspent budget, the Community Board for Police Accountability now looks like it is going on a hurried spending spree.

The board voted 14-1 to authorize spending for a deputy city attorney; facilities — either to buy, rent or renovate for their future staff; the OIR consultants group to investigate deadly force cases; and food for board meetings since they meet during the dinner hour (it might also encourage more in-person attendance; many board members attend the meetings online, and there are almost always multiple absences).

The only board member who voted no on the spending was Corrine Frechette, who wanted to know the dollar amount they were approving. There was no dollar amount, she was told.

“It’s not doing our job … we need actual numbers,” Frechette said Thursday.

“We are supposed to be extremely rigorous…,” she added. “If we are this rigorous board, we should know how much we are funding to the dime. To me that is problematic.”

The board’s vote came at about 8:30 p.m., and the three women who were running the meeting — a paid facilitator, Deputy City Administrator Tracy Warren and Kristen Thorp, coordinator for the Office of Community Police Accountability — were ready to close things down. There was little discussion.

As it is, the meeting provided plenty for board members — and the public — to delve into.

Yume Delegato: “I plead with you to make more progress.”

At the start of public comments early on, former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lectured them on their responsibilities, while Yume Delegato, a member of the nominating committee that selected board members, gave them a gentle tongue-lashing and dropped a small bombshell regarding their emails.

“I plead with you to make more progress…,” Delegato said. “This body has talked a lot about process and procedure … You still don’t have a chair. You still don’t have a leadership structure … you can pick a chair now. … Have that person in office for three months …. They are not bound forever. … You have the power to control how the city does this work.”

Yet Delegato recently discovered that board members’ emails were unwittingly exposed to the public — including emails discussing attorney-client privilege.

He was online looking for the board’s budget when he stumbled onto a container with files of the emails.

“I was not super-impressed with some of the things I saw in those emails … a lack of engagement by some, a pugilistic nature from others,” he said.

Delegato quickly contacted city staff, and they immediately removed the emails.

Considering the subject matter that board members will eventually be dealing with — personnel issues involving complaints against police — it was a serious lapse.

Board members were surprised to learn about it from Delegato. No one else had told them.

Thorp, the city employee who is coordinator for the board, apologized to members.

Chief Deputy City Attorney Heidi Brown said under the law, the board’s emails are required to be archived, but that is different from making them public.

Deputy City Administrator Warren acknowledged that board members were not informed “that there was information on there that probably should not have been on there.”

Board members’ concern seemed cut short by the facilitator, who steered the conversation to the next agenda item — a minor fix in the contract with the outside legal counsel that the board hired in June.

The board formally hired outside legal counsel to give them advice, because they didn’t trust the city attorney’s office since it represents the police. How does this mesh with the board’s decision Wednesday to also seek its own deputy city attorney? How many attorneys does it need? The question was not asked and answered.

Board members spent more time spinning an online revolving wheel to select which 10 members would go to the National Alliance for Citizen Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) conference in Louisville, Ky. in November at a cost of about $35,000. Thirteen of the 21 members expressed interest in attending, but only 10 spots were available.

Lost amid this and the budget vote was the lecture given to them by Hardesty, which nobody commented on.

“I want to talk about how non-accessible meetings these are to the general public,” she told them.

This particular meeting, she said, was “the very first time I’ve had a whole week in advance that these meetings were taking place.”

Frequently, notices of the Community Board for Police Accountability meetings are made public the morning of the meeting. Usually the meetings are held twice a month and run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lately, the meetings have begun with a closed executive session running about an hour, often dealing with the hiring an executive director.

“I was appalled you had a meeting with public testimony at 8:30 at night,” Hardesty said. “People have trouble with public transit, and you want people to come down to the Portland Building at 8:30. … You do not work for the city of Portland. You work for the people of Portland.”

Hardesty wanted the board to require that city staff send meeting notices one week in advance.

“That should not be a problem for anyone who knows how to use a computer,” she said.

Her criticism was noteworthy because Hardesty is basically the mother of the Community Board for Police Accountability.

As then-City Commissioner Hardesty, she created Ballot Measure 26-217, calling for tougher citizen oversight of police. She brought it to her colleagues on the old five-member city council, and they unanimously put it on the November 2020 ballot for the voters to decide.

If you are a Portland voter, chances are you are one of the 82 percent who voted for it after the city’s extensive, nightly protests on behalf of George Floyd. The measure was a slam-dunk in progressive Portland.

Following the voters’ approval, another citizen group was created — the 20-member Portland Accountability Commission, which met regularly for two years to design the new 21-member oversight board.

The new board held its first meeting Feb. 11 and has been meeting ever since but not doing very much. It’s as if they don’t know what to do. (See “Cop Watchers, Inc.”)

While voters embraced Hardesty’s measure for more police oversight, it appears that many people didn’t realize that a key piece of it would give the new board a budget equivalent to no less than 5 percent of the Portland police budget.

As of now, the police budget is about $298 million. So the community board that investigates complaints against police would be eligible for $14.9 million. If the police budget changes, the 5 percent changes.

Delegato is also chair of the Citizen Review Committee, which is being phased out as the new board becomes functional. He is sympathetic to some of the new board’s problems because he understands how political police oversight has become in Portland.

Police critics like Hardesty didn’t believe the Citizen Review Committee had enough teeth and couldn’t sufficiently discipline officers. The new board will be able to subpoena officers and can make disciplinary recommendations, including termination, which will bypass the chief and go to the city council for approval.

Delegato said the new board “has been kept in the stable for so long they don’t have internal cohesion … they don’t trust each other. I don’t blame them.”

At a June meeting, board member Dina Ross mentioned they held some “socials”where members could get together and know one another personally without talking business.

The socials were poorly attended, and some members were bothered that they still don’t know one another’s “values.”

With 21 members, the board is already establishing cliques. In late June, six members — Murtaza Batla, Madeline Carroll, Ash Jimenez, Tim Pitts,, Tisha Pratt and Ross — together wrote to Mayor Wilson and the council to object to the attempt to take funds from the board’s budget, saying it would violate the law and voters’ intentions. (Board member bios can be found here.)

Police oversight has become an obsession in Portland.

For the past decade, the city has had various citizen oversight groups — in fact, this board often meets at the same as the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing (PCCEP), which replaced an earlier group called the Community Oversight Advisory Board.

There is a hard-core group of Portland activists who have remained stalwart in their demands for more police accountability as if it were still 2020. The larger community’s priorities likely have shifted in 2026.