Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
13h

If this were not so serious...and tragic it would be what my late father (a political science professor of some renown) would have called "opera buffo," roughly translated means 'comic opera.'

Between the sheer avarice demonstrated by making sure these little piggies get fed on the public dime, to their inability to even select a "Dear Leader," if this wasn't clearly a disaster at the onset, it should be to the few people who bother to observe. The "traditional media" in Portland did virtually no coverage of these abominations, so the community should be grateful to Fitzsimmons and PORTLAND DISSENT for this consistent deep dive reporting.

It will probably take years for the sheep to realize this is already resulting in "de-policing," where cops both through direction and avoidance start dialing down their participation. Even the O has reported on the appallingly bad response time, but, we want to make sure all the little Maoists are well fed!

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
14h

Great reporting. The legacy press doesn't report on this stuff, although they did their best to create the public hysteria in the Floyd Years that created this wet mess.

The most interesting aspect of this story--worthy of another article--is the ham-handed effort of the city's lawyer (Robert Taylor) to dig himself out of the hole he dug with a goofy reading of the city charter, which plainly gives the mayor the duty to break ties on the stupidly-designed 12-member city council. He made a snap decision at the very first meeting of the city council when he top-o-the-head ruled that the mayor couldn't break (what turned out to be the first of many) 6-6 tie votes for council president. It was pure legal mumbo-jumbo, and got our capon-mayor off the hot seat. My best guess is that Wilson, aka Mister Bravery, had run that one by Taylor and told him to get him off the hook.

Fascinating that the mayor has never made a bid to break ties...until he could grab some loose change sitting around.

No one in the local steno-press has the stones to grill Taylor.

My solution to the conundrum: fire him.

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