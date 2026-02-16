More than five years ago, 82 percent of Portland voters took a knee for George Floyd and voted to approve a new police oversight system.

Very few of those voters turned out when the Community Board for Police Accountability came to life and met Feb. 11 for the first time. These are the people — 21 members and six alternates — who are going to sit in judgment on Portland police.

The board members are volunteers, but the city will provide them with an executive director and a paid staff including “complaint navigators” who can help guide members of the public that want to file grievances against an officer.

Board members will have the power to subpoena cops and can mete out discipline — including termination.

“Use your power,” former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty told them.

Jo Ann Hardesty

She is a longtime police critic who authored Ballot Measure 26-217 in the November 2020 election. Back then, Hardesty took note of the political winds blowing over progressive Portland in the wake of George Floyd’s death and saw opportunity.

Wednesday night she sat in an audience of 19 that included several of her close supporters. Online another 200 viewers tuned in and out during the 2-plus hour meeting held in the Portland Building. While Hardesty and her friends acted like they had something to celebrate, it was a strangely muted occasion.

With so many board members, plus various city employees, seated around a long, curved dais in a large conference room, and with an empty expanse between the board members and the audience, there was a feeling of distance — not one of meeting together.

At one point, somebody in the audience called out: “Speak into the mic please!”

Many in the audience scrolled their phones, waiting to speak under public comment, which came towards the end of the meeting. At least five security guards roamed outside in the lobby.

Coordinator Kristen Thorp invited board members to introduce themselves and say a few words. They included educators, social workers, a real estate agent, several attorneys (civil, criminal defense and prosecution), a paralegal, a small business owner who lives near Lloyd Center.

Tida Lane-Howe, who works in the District Attorney’s Office, said, “It’s an interesting time to be a Mexican, interesting time to be a woman … I can’t voice my opinions at work, hope I can speak my mind here.”

Natisha Pratt lives in Vancouver but was born and raised in North Portland. She is Director of Asset Management for a Portland nonprofit concerned with housing solutions. She moved to Vancouver in 2017 “because of police harassment.”

Dina Ross, a Goose Hollow resident, is a master’s level social worker, who wants to use her skills to approach her work with “a trauma-informed lens.”

Bendikt Springer admitted he didn’t know what city council district he lives in. He has a Ph.D. in political science and described himself as “a pretty analytical person” who works for Oregon’s Public Utilities Commission.

Kyle Ashby, who lives in the Irvington neighborhood, said he has witnessed the best and worst of policing in Portland. In his bio posted online, he elaborated: “I relied on dedicated officers when a mentally ill man stalked our home for two years — and their work helped ensure our safety. But I’ve also seen the deep harm that comes when power is misused: I physically shielded state employees from tear gas during the 2020 protests, after PPB fired a canister at a woman who was already downed and unarmed.”

One member who almost got booted off the board before the first meeting was Shuyler Halsey.

Although the members were appointed to the board in the summer by a nominating committee, before their names went before the City Council for final approval, they had to undergo background checks into evidence of bias for or against the police.

In Halsey’s case, city staff noted posts he had made on social media using the well-known acronym ACAB — All Cops Are Bastards. It is frequently found as graffiti in Portland, particularly at protest sites. Halsey said he was using ACAB in another context — All Capybaras Are Beautiful, an internet meme.

City officials also found that Halsey reposted to Facebook a statement that said “Do you guys ever think ‘undercover cops’ are no different from Nazi secret police?”

Plus, he had posts in support of defunding police.

In his bio box on the Community Board for Police Accountability website, Halsey said he wants to be a street chaplain and believes it’s “all of our responsibility to engage” in the community and to oversight the police.

Another initial member who was also challenged for bias, but later resigned, was Charlie Michelle-Westley. At public meetings, she has spoken of cops as brutal, white supremacists and referred frequently to her indigenous background; she has accused white people of trying to steal her indigenous secrets.

Portland has multiple groups dedicated to police oversight, and they often overlap. In Westley’s case she had already served as a member of the Police Accountability Commission (PAC) — the group that designed the Community Board for Police Accountability. In her role on the PAC, Westley would casually toss off derogatory comments about “white, cis males.”

A couple of years ago at a community forum in Lents, Westley urged people with criminal records to apply to the new board.

“Those are the very people … that they need on this new board,” she said. (See “Dreams of a Ridiculous City.”)

At least one member of the new board has served time in prison for attempted murder. Terrence Hayes has already been a member of the police bureau’s Focused Intervention Team Community Oversight Group (FITCOG) — another police oversight organization, this one offering advice to officers on how to respond to street and gang violence. (See “Wiping Away the Truth” and “Portland’s Law-and-Order Candidate.”)

To read bios on all the members, follow this City of Portland link, however, there are errors. Westley’s name is still on the list, for example, and her first name is different.

At the meeting, coordinator Thorp introduced a discussion about leadership. Members decided to hold off electing a chair and vice-chair until they got to know one another better.

There were two major decisions to be made. Who should they hire for facilitator? Which executive search firm should they hire to help find an executive director?

For facilitator, someone liked Tory Campbell of the Facultus Group. He had done some of the earlier training with the members. Somebody else liked Martha Pellegrino of Brava Point. The cost of these facilitators runs $2,700 to $3,500 for each three-hour, in-person session. Board members voted to reach out to both and see if they wanted to come in so the group could better evaluate them.

As for executive director, although the city has had a hiring freeze since October, it will not impact the Community Board for Police Accountability. An executive director will be hired with a salary range of $160,784 to $197,267l. With benefits factored in, the position will cost the city $233,729 annually. It could take eight to 12 weeks to hire someone.

Thorp said the city recommends hiring the executive search group Motus, a BIPOC-owned local firm. (This is the same firm that was used to find new City Administrator Raymond C. Lee.)

While the board didn’t discuss the other hired staff, there are three positions to be filled for what were originally called “complaint navigators” when the board was being designed. These navigators would help citizens file complaints and steer them through the city’s bureaucracy.

Currently the City of Portland has three job openings within the Office of Community-based Police Accountability: Oversight Navigators ($58,968–$79,539/year), Investigator I ($71,136–$100,068/year), and Investigator II ($92,310–$117,270/year).

These roles, according to the posting, “offer opportunities to influence police policy.”

It is estimated that 22 city employees will be supporting the Community Board of Police Accountability. They will not have to fight for money. The ballot measure that voters approved in 2020 guarantees the board a budget proportionate to 5 percent of the Portland Police Bureau’s budget.

Thorp told board members the current fiscal year underspent, and that money is being held for future spending. As now projected for July, the budget is $3.39 million for facilities and $4.7 million for employees, materials and services — with an anticipated total budget of $8,133, 931.

Meanwhile, two days after this meeting, The Oregonian reported on a court case centered around the issue of trying to fund more police by diverting money from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund.

While some Portlanders want more police officers, the city has made a fetish of police oversight — almost to the point of absurdity. Some of the people on the new Community Board for Police Accountability didn’t want to go on ride-alongs with police as part of the training. At one point, U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon offered to accompany anyone who was afraid to go on a ride-along.

More absurdity: When the Police Accountability Commission was considering what to name the new board, some members didn’t want it to include the word “police” for fear it would be too traumatic for some people.

Should anyone that fearful of police be allowed to sit in judgment on them?

In addition to the three oversight groups mentioned in this story, there is the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing (PCCEP), the now defunct Community Oversight Advisory Board (COAB) that shut down after two years and the Citizen Review Committee, the longest-running citizen oversight group, which the new board will replace.

To get a feel for what a police oversight meeting was like in Portland, look back on a few of them.

Until the Citizen Review Committee started to be phased out and replaced with the new Community Board for Police Accountability, the in-person meetings were held in the Lovejoy Room at City Hall. They were a small, more personal affair with committee members seated on one side of a long table, police or their representatives on the other side, and a small audience looking on from the side of the room. Here are a couple of links to sample what the CRC did:

“Pawns in Criminal Justice Reform,”in which a Portland woman was dissatisfied with how police handled a stolen car report.

“Oh Darn, Please Drop the Gun,” in which CRC members ponder the police use of profanity and the routine practice of officers running license plates.

To see a worst-case scenario of Portland police oversight, revisit the Community Oversight Advisory Board, which was declared a national model by then-Mayor Charlie Hales when it began. It lasted two years. Members of the public claiming to be mentally ill continually disrupted the meetings. See “Held Hostage by the Mentally Ill” and “The Tail Wagging the Police Dog.”

None of that history appeared to matter to most of the speakers at the end of the new board meeting.

“What a big day!” said Portland City Councilor Candace Avalos, who was serving as chair of the Citizen Review Committee when she began work on Hardesty’s ballot measure creating the new board.

“She (Hardesty) showed what was possible… ,” Avalos told board members. “I will be a resource for you.”

Councilor Sameer Kanal told board members he had been project coordinator for the Police Accountability Commission that designed their board.

“Reach out to us. … Do not listen if anybody tells you you cannot talk to council.”

At the close of the meeting, Avalos, Kanal and Hardesty posed together for photos.

The public comment that will likely resonate the longest came from Yume Delegato, current chair of the Citizen Review Committee that is being replaced by the new board.

He advised the new members that the work “is extremely technical. It is extremely political.”

Delegato told them it would be “six to 24 months from when you staff OCPA (Office of Community-based Police Accountability) to when you hear your first case.”

Think about that: It could be up to two years before some of them hear their first case.

“I cannot guarantee that you will have a police oversight system to inherit. … You are being asked to reinvent the wheel,” he said.

He suggested they take community testimony before every vote and that they start meeting more regularly — possibly twice a month.

“Sorry to give you a grim welcome,” Delegato concluded.

Another bit of history forgotten in the celebratory meeting was that two years after Hardesty’s ballot measure passed with 82 percent of the vote, she lost re-election.