Let us pray…

“The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born; now is the time of monsters.”

—Antonio Gramsci

Well…what?

Five years ago, I dropped the first Portland Dissent, a little screed under the headline “Trash Metro,” with the subhed, “Not easy!” It got 72 views, (God only knows from where); 6 “likes”; and 1 comment from my partner, Pam Fitzsimmons, whose comment was even more informative than the main article, which is what happens when you partner-up with someone with uncommon talent and a great memory.

We were both veterans of the print journalism racket, and fortunately had aged-out when the golden age of newspapers turned into brass. (For confirmation, consult any current issue of The Oregonian or WillyWeek.)

As for the subhed on the inaugural story: How little I knew.

Portland was already well into the business of shooting itself in the foot when Portland Dissent was birthed: The Floyd Riots began on May 29, 2020; GuvKate, imported from the California political dynasty, used a virus that no one (except Tony Fauci and Bill Gates) understood and slammed the state shut on March 23.

We’re still hobbling around. The list of improbabilities, incompetence, hubris, dumb people with too much power, idiotic social engineering, self-dealing, public deterioration, cowardice, arrogance, fecklessness, and corruption grows daily; just reading the headlines puts you into a daily funk of masochism.

A friend told me recently that she realized that she now lives in this town in a routine level of what can only be called paranoia…in her own home. It’s not unusual for her to glance out her front window and spot the walking insane wandering down her street. A tent popped up around the corner, along with its scrum of bikes and trash a week ago—then disappeared mysteriously. Then there was the feral person sleeping in the alley on the other side of the fence at the rear of her property. She hoped he wouldn’t climb over and start checking for stuff that isn’t nailed down.

She lives in a typical middle-class neighborhood; she keeps a Glock in her closet.

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have their own tale of civic decay to tell about life in this town. It’s like flipping through a photo album of pictures that would be blurred-out on YouTube. It’s de rigueur in most conversations, like kids trading Pokémon cards: the experiences of the wet rot of a city that, once, looked pretty shiny up on that hill.

People once moved here. Eagerly. Now they pack up—or wait for the real estate market to thaw in hopes that some equity can be wrung out of the house they bought in the last real estate mania, when they wrote letters to sellers begging for a chance to put a roof over their heads.

Now it’s obvious that Portland was, indeed, a magnet, except that it attracted people who clustered like iron filings on the stupid-pole: the “different,” the feckless, the nowhere-else-to-go types, the folks whose precious individuality only works in a tribe with relentless discipline and punishments for apostasy. Products of daycare, and guaranteed grades, and helicopter parenting, and daddy’s not living here anymore, and porn on every phone, and memes, and the college degree that got you a job as a barista. Of having too much time and not enough smarts, of performative excess, of hype and hope. Home at last!

My same neighborhood friend watched over the years as the people with kids and conventional lifestyles decamped for Tennessee and points of sanity and were replaced by new lifestyles and signs on the lawns. It’s been a great replacement—and now we’re in the real-world expression of the Curley Syndrome: named for the corrupt Boston mayor who thought driving out his opponents was a terrific benefit.

Now, comments in Portland Dissent are often from people bragging about how they left town. Like veterans of some sort of gruesome battle, they survived…ha-ha-ha, you dumb clucks.

What’s left are those with the loudest lungs and nothing left to lose. They’ll march for just about any reason—except to protest local, home-town decisions that take actual dollars out of their pockets. Who leave the “public comments” at city council meetings to a permanent clutch of yappers and yellers. Who won’t do their homework before falling for the latest disinformation. Who have Better Things to Do.™

How else to explain their votes for stupid civic measures…

The “climate change” fund that no one can figure out how to spend—and that hasn’t dropped the temperature;

The new city charter that’s a joke (12-member council!) (rank-choice voting!) (socialists!);

The preschool for all slush fund—for the few;

The Metro housing tax that enriched NGOs and international developers —while units sit vacant;

The police oversight board that can’t get its stuff together — and that will have $16-million to toss around when it does;

The homeless services tax that increased homelessness…

All approved by the voters. Overwhelmingly.

And isn’t it interesting that the state sends a ballot to everyone, living or dead, and only 35-percent bothered to drop it in the mailbox in the last election? The demos is conspicuously absent in the democracy.

If you had a dollar for every idle discussion of where life might be better—Boise, St. Pete, Nashville, Austin, Tucson, Boulder, Asheville, anywhere for god’s sake—you’d be able to afford the city’s insane taxes.

What’s left behind is, well…us. Beat up by a nascent political machine that obsesses with idiotic fringe junk, along with reminders that the 25-percenters under the new city charter can do whatever they damn well want…and just wait until they get that tie-breaking vote.

The lace-doily revolutionaries have managed to top the dysfunctional governments of the past—wasn’t that new charter supposed to fix that? If there is any consensus left in town, it’s that government is a great, lumbering bolus, busy creating more problems than solutions and becoming more expensive as it becomes less responsive…

You may not be interested in the machine, but it is very, very interested in you.

The thinking Portland Person has evolved subtle coping mechanisms. Chief among them: a blinkered gaze that sees all and nothing at the same time. Sanity depends on excluding certain aspects of reality. To absorb the total picture risks a serious case of cognitive clutter. An excess of facts and a shortage of insight. Of signal lost in the noise.

This is an adaption of the old hippy mantra: tune in, drop out. It’s the way a two-year old thinks: if I can’t see it, it doesn’t exist.

And if you do see it—since the feral, the over-excited and undereducated, and the people in frog costumes want to be seen—the thinking person learns to see through it or around it or somehow compensate with a retreat to a safe space, where things are nice or pretty or still untouched by the mania for “reimagining.”

The thinking person assembles his or her own mental map: sane places versus “there be monsters.” Perhaps, one day, Apple will create such an app: refuges for the sane.

You can live well, if you’re blinkered. But don’t make the mistake of thinking that you’ll change the basic substrate of the place. If it does, you’ll discover new meanings for the word, entropy.

I got to thinking about that last weekend, when I went with family to a cozy little bar in St. Johns called Havalina, where one of the city’s enduring musicians, Pete Krebs, played for tips with a pal (from Arkansas, no less!)…

This is a scene repeated in many other places, in many other times in Portland—but they are refuges, liable to be infected by the people who think their amped-up laughter and f-bombs must be shared with everyone else in the place. No exceptions allowed.

As God is my witness, while discussing some strange item of current events in such a refuge, my pal and I were interrupted by the dude at the next cheek-to-jowel table, who jammed himself into the conversation and told us that he was a “warrior for peace,” and so shut up about the Iran unpleasantness. And who followed us out onto the sidewalk as we fled, just to make sure we stayed out.

You can run, but you can’t hide.

The truth is that Portland is poor. The only jobs-growth is in healthcare and government. There is no gung-ho, move fast and break things mentality here. Those types of people either rip off a government giveaway (like the shoe-development center in Old Town, mindless that Nike and Adidas are right next door), or they skedaddle. Nike was the last Big Thing, and it’s finding out that building a lasting business in the whims of the fashion sector is no fun.

No one with any smarts in the dog-eat-dog entrepreneurial sector would bet on Portland hosting the Next Big Thing. Unless it involves getting the dummies who pay taxes to remodel their bought-for-$1 stadium.

A recent little story in Portland Business Journal made the point…

…reporting a keynote speech at The Oregon Innovation Showcase…

Jonathan Hurst, co-founder and chief robot officer of Agility Robotics, arguably one of the most high-profile Oregon startups right now, first came to Oregon to start the robotics program at Oregon State University. He told the crowd that the company is now constrained in Oregon due in large part to the absence of a robust ecosystem of robotics or other physical AI startups. “We really can’t grow here. We’re trying very, very hard. The workforce basically doesn’t exist,” he said. This means hiring elsewhere. Hurst is the only executive based in Oregon and the company is now growing faster in San Jose, California, and in Pittsburgh, two cities with the infrastructure needed.

We are now a state only capable of creating “proof of concepts.” We’re prey to out-state creatures with too much money and too many goofy ideas (like never farming animals) — who want to drop in some cheap bucks to see what will fly with the rustics. If the state was a human being, it would be suffering from an auto-immune disease, like lupus or Sjögren syndrome. It is defenseless. Run by people who view white blood cells as guilty of crimes against humanity two hundred years ago.

Without any real power structure, beyond the teachers and government-worker unions, in alliance with the usual cabal of developers of plug-ugly new projects that maximize profits by jamming as many people as possible into grim, low square-footage cribs, there is no one in the public sphere who isn’t surfing a scam.

The city has a vice-grip on racism and its inverse, white guilt. The Art Museum has a segregated “blacks only” gallery; the Albina Vision project (which we wrote about here) aims to recreate a black ghetto that will be, as in old, full of happy jazz musicians; the city shelled out $8.5-million (here and here) to people who had only vestigial connection to long-ago urban renewal condemnations…because they were black; and the Portland schools are trying to wriggle out of a voter-approved bond for a Black Excellence Center (here) after Supreme Court rulings that racial preferences are a no-no under the 14th amendment. But still, the people viewing all things through their blinkered race-lens persist—will Abe Lincoln ever find his way back to his plinth without an attached sign (might as well be worn on a noose around his neck) explaining that he was, at heart, just racist?

Media? Who’s kidding who?

This is a time of a roiling revolution in journalism—a version of Andy Warhol’s dictum that “Everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.” When Portland Dissent started, there were a few other voices on the web; but now there is a cacophony of Substacks and Instagrams and YouTubers, and X, and even dreck on Bluesky. There are some great, passionate, and even knowledgeable voices out there, but let’s be real: Has anything anyone has ever written moved the needle of government misfeasance? Never has the state and city been so full of—dare we say it?—dissent with so little to show for it.

There are a few rumblings of discontent. The gas tax, thanks to the strong-arm politics of the unions and our weird cross-dressing governor, got thumped. Some people are collecting signatures to rob the voter-approved “climate change” slush fund—whose impact on the fictional global warming is about .00001-percent—to make sure the socialists don’t bankrupt the cops despite the city’s requirement for an absurd 40,000 signatures to put the question on the ballot.

The sterility of the opposition was unstated, but plain to see in a recent NW Examiner story by watchdog Allan Classen…

…that recounted…

Pearl neighbors—about 500 strong—did it again, filling the Armory to learn how they can help keep their neighborhood safe. The near-capacity crowd heard from Portland Police Chief Bob Day and Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, who delivered clear messages about what is needed. Day was particularly candid. “Crime numbers in the Pearl suck,” he said. “You guys are getting hammered.”

…after which the crowd went back to their lofts and condos, and nothing happened down at city hall. None of the peacocks showed up to defend their folly. This is the norm, unless the people gathered in some venue are a “minority” or are represented (usually without knowing it) by an organization that doesn’t pay taxes. The rest can pound sand.

This all tracks back to the fact that the city has always been run—as are most—by a cabal of the self-interested, starting with the Pettygroves and Lovejoys and continuing through the crooks you can read about in Phil Stanford’s Portland Confidential. As the Amazon blurb says…

It may come as a shock, especially to anyone who has come to regard Portland as a haven for enlightened progressive thought, light rail, and lattes for all, not that long ago — in fact as recently as the 1950s — Portland was known throughout the country as a Mecca of vice and sin.

The sin never really went away; it just became tin foil blowing in the wind and pols with constituents adjusting sales territories with Glocks. And opaque NGOs that are more like banks, money laundries, and tax avoidance.

Every once in a while, I make the mistake of thinking that something I write about will, in some small way, change the city’s trajectory toward a future that many of us regard with dread.

Then I recall my first foray into real politics: the Richard Friedman campaign against a real “king,” Mayor Richard J. Daley of Chicago. No one had ever beaten him (no one ever would, except for the grim reaper), but we gave it a shot. I stole an idea from an obscure Florida politician who ran for, and was elected governor, by driving his pickup truck the length of the state. So Friedman walked the length of Chicago along Halsted Street, sleeping on couches along the way. It got good ink, and the TV stations thought his hike— in winter, no less!—was photogenic.

The campaign had, in effect, rented the GOP slot on the ballot; it was surrounded by “reformers,” who had been trying to unseat the Daley Machine for years. They were true believers, almost messianic, and told great battlefield stories. Politics, in that town, could get rather physical.

We managed to get under Daley’s skin by noting that his Health Department had third-world stats for infant mortality. And Friedman got the endorsement of an up-and-coming black leader, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who (in the rich tradition of black churches) gave our candidate a slot at a Sunday service to preach reform.

The election was the usual travesty, with party precinct captains in the polls to “assist” voters. Who knew that so many folks couldn’t pull a little mechanical lever? Daley got twice as many votes as Friedman. Not all were stolen—but, like Portland, a lot of people made their living working for the various levels of the government, and they voted in self-interest, the surest way to get elected.

Chicago did, finally, break the machine; one of the zealots of reform, Don Rose, managed the winning campaign of the city’s first black mayor, Harold Washington—the first of an unbroken line. Rose was the happiest person in defeat I’ve ever known. His profession was getting beaten down and, like a Palooka doll, bouncing back up. It took him most of his lifetime, but he got to the land across the river.

And what was on the other side?

Another machine—this one based, not on rigged contracts, crooked cops, and precinct captains handing out Thanksgiving turkeys but on, well…the same forces that have entangled Portland and Oregon for decades: an amalgam of the teachers’ unions and those enduring bureaucrats on the public payroll in league with dopey environmentalists and green-freaks and people who have made a profession of their chosen methods of sexual congress.

Sound familiar?

Where’s Portland’s Don Rose?

In the meantime, there’s always Pete Krebs.