Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
2d

It is important to remember that dragging the needle back takes time....usually years.

As someone who has lived and worked in Oregon for over 50 years I watched as it took at least 15 years to get some common sense in criminal justice. We had some success in the mid-80s, but then the courts and legislature pushed us back. It wasn't until the mid-90s we had real success.

Then in about 2015, the pendulums starting swinging back, at its worst in 2020, but expect real improvements to take another decade.

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1 reply by Richard Cheverton
Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
2d

Richard, I just wonder how bad it has to get to wake up people. I really don’t believe there’s really much “time” left. I thought (mistakenly) that it will work itself out. But they will NEVER go away easily. Until we realize THAT, we will never grasp what is really needed for us as individuals. Keep it up as long as you can, and know you are not alone.

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