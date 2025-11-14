Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

Ricardo Z
2d

Gordon's purchased for $2.7 million in 2017 and just sold for $575K. But "everything is fine" in Portland. And guess what the developer is planning to do with Gordon's??….deliver it to Do Good Multnomah "non-profit" for low income housing. I imagine it will be a low barrier "drug use allowed" locale something akin to the other chaotic low barrier residences such as the Buri Building or Lousia Flowers. And what a great location….1 block from kindergartners attending Beverly Clearly school. I think Beverly will be rolling over in her grave…rest her soul.

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/new-owners-gordons-fireplace-building-hope-to-create-affordable-housing/283-ab2a94d6-435f-4aaf-b64f-c8db4872bf3b#:~:text=PORTLAND%2C%20Ore.,affordable%20housing%20for%20homeless%20veterans.

