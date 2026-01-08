Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

User's avatar
Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
1d

What my late father would have called "Opera Buffo."

Except it's not very funny.

It's the continued death spiral that eventually become irreversible.

Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
1d

I find it unfathomable how anyone could watch that City Council Video and not come away utterly convinced that Portlandia is circling the Doom Loop Drain. I could only bring myself to watch portions of it, but between Angelita's self-righteous posturing and Tiffany's sniveling I found myself in utter despair. The DSA has completely racialized governance... it's all about race now, and marginalized people, and blah, blah, blah because Portland voters wanted that and they voted for Charter Reform for this, and blah, blah, blah. The DSA faction has no interest in Public Safety (for everyone), decent roadways, promoting private sector job creation, maintaining infrastructure, reducing the tax burden driving away the upper income earners in our city, addressing untreated mental illness or drug addiction, or anything that just might make this city a little more livable for those who pay the bills and ensure we don't become another Baltimore or Detroit. What they do have interest in is keeping their $133K jobs and having a pulpit to virtue signal their Evangelical Bolshevism to the rest of us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yobbl0ictTA

