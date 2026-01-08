Cheverton: We spent the day watching our $133,000-a-year city councilors try to figure out who will be next year’s council president . It was, to put it mildly, a shit-show, with a tied 6-6 vote between Peacock/socialist Sameer Kanal and incumbent middle-of-the-roader Elana Pirtle-Guiney that lasted for well over seven hours. The exhausted combatants—who proved that members of each “caucus” really do loath one another—threw in their towels and retired hors de combat.

The morning session was a Portland Nice sparring match, with talk of “conversations” and “transparency” and “good of the people.” But after the lunch break — 45-minutes, hardly time for a martini — the gloves came off. Bigly. No blood was spilled but, really, these people have thin skins. And, in a pinch, most turn nasty, free with facts, indignant, and petty. And, it wouldn’t be a proper Portland brawl, as colleagues-turned-combatants tossed “racism” and even “ageism” around like Frisbees.

It quickly (with the first vote, actually) became a battle to the bitter end. A year ago, Pirtle-Guiney won (by a 7-5 vote) as the compromise candidate between Peacock Candace Avalos and moderate Olivia Clark. The compromise was decided in a classic “smoke-filled room” bargaining session (the councilors aren’t big on public meetings). Add to emotions listed above, a Peacock sense of “betrayal.” Just to summarize hours of speechifying, it came down to Pirtle-Guiney didn’t give them what they wanted.

Thus, the deadlock.

Pam, you watched most of the carnage; what was your big take-away?

Fitzsimmons: Portland is an embarrassment. Can you imagine a business wanting to move here? While several of the councilors — including Loretta Smith, Dan Ryan, Olivia Clark, Steve Novick, Eric Zimmerman — sounded reasonably intelligent, the infamous Peacocks (Progressive Caucus) have lost some of their strut. Even Kanal was eagerly willing to depart the Peacocks if he could get elected Council President.

Candace Avalos has bragged that she is going to be different in 2026, hinting at a certain meanness. She has grown surly in the past year. It’s as if she never got over losing her own battle a year ago to be elected Council President. During her live-stream commentary today she boasted of her superior skills at governance. But there’s more to “governance” than having lots of Town Halls with free snacks.

The other thing that stood out is the constant use of the word “leadership.” If you’re a leader, you lead. You don’t have to keep announcing, “I’m a leader.”

What’s especially curious is why this new City Council was designed as a “legislative model.” Avalos, more than the others, had a hand in developing this new council format. Has she not noticed the mess in Salem, where legislators haggle interminably over too many bills, and everybody wants to hold the gavel?

With some council members , it’s all about whose policies get to prevail. But Novick probably spoke for many Portlanders when he said, “I view this job not as a policy leader but making sure the trains run on time.”

Most Portlanders — especially those whose work and family obligations don’t allow them time to watch City Council meetings — want competent and efficient basic services.

Cheverton: It struck me as odd that of all the self-descriptions tossed around, the word “socialist” wasn’t uttered—even by the moderate faction that clearly loathes the intrusion of the creepy party (who pays the bills? don’t ask) into a six-vote power-block. In that sense, the morning session was an exercise in high-level political doublespeak; arcane arguments about how the “time certain” agenda is prepared, and how committee chairs (and co-chairs—everyone’s a leader!) were communicated with—knowing the calibre of some of the chairpeople, probably with good reason. Peacocks bleated about some of their cosmic ideas being ignored, or dropped down the “to do” list.

It didn’t take a PhD in political science to figure out that the moderates were worried that next fall’s election would see a big DSA money-dump to get an unbreakable majority; so how to try to put a brake on the socialists’ long march to power without becoming a target?

As the afternoon plodded on, all of that nice stuff fell away, and, to no one’s surprise, the sniping began. Councilor Angelita Morillo quickly became the Peacock’s hit-girl du jour, playing the race card, reminding everyone that she’s a person of color (beyond the lipstick, not so much) and an immigrant (four years old when she entered the states), and thus is endowed with unquestioned wisdom.

She and councilor Steve Novick clashed often—odd, considering they both represent the 2d district and sit right next to each other on the dais—with Morillo trumping Novick’s feeble attempt at compromise (Pirtle-Guiney this year, Kanal next) by declaring it would be, somehow, racist!

Then fellow 2d district councilor, and Council vice president, “Teacher Tiffany” Koyama Lane, worried about “disqualifying half the council” (which is what electing Kanal would do to the moderates), added that, “I have a tough time picking up on this because I’m dumb,” and finishing off with the observation that, “I’m a woman,” and a monologue of self-justification which had nothing to do with Sameer Kanal’s qualifications. At one point, Pirtle-Guiney gently reminded Teacher Tiffany that the vice presidential election would come later.

Fitzsimmons: Teacher Tiffany did deliver some of the dumbest comments. At one point it appeared she was confused about whether it would take seven votes to win. She also revealed the shocking news that Pirtle-Guiney once used “F-U-C-K” in an exchange with Kanal. Teacher Tiffany spelled it out in case any little kiddies were listening in.

Councilor Smith came back with: “Why did she say that? It was because of a conversation and exchange she had before. … She didn’t come out of the blue with that … everybody has used a cuss word.”

Smith lectured some of her colleagues on the difference between being a bureaucrat and management.

“I think there are a lot of people up on this dais who haven’t figured out that they are management. … We are not activists,” she said.

Smith noted that there is a difference between public safety and police. While Kanal has done good work on the public safety committee, during a break she got calls from people afraid that Kanal will defund the police.

As a 1st District councilor, Smith serves people in outer east Portland, where crime is an important issue. She has arranged for regular meetings between constituents and a police officer. It’s very popular. People want to get to know the police.

In contrast, here’s Kanal: “You cannot be a black man in America and not have an opinion about police.”

Fine, but who doesn’t have opinions about police?

Councilor Olivia Clark, who remained quiet during the first half of the meeting, finally cut to the chase.

“People have been watching us for the last four hours. I wonder what they are thinking,” she said. What would they think of electing a councilor who is under investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission?

“I just wanted to throw that out there. I think they might have a concern about that.”

(Last month, ethics officials announced they would investigate whether six Portland councilors violated public meetings law. Kanal, along with Councilors Avalos, Green, Morillo, Koyama Lane and Jamie Dunphy got together for an Aug. 6 private retreat where they planned to discuss various topics, including “defunding” city economic development agency Prosper Portland.)

Cheverton: If there was any hero, I’ll have to say it was Dan Ryan. He resisted cheap shots—or any shots at all, for that matter, and he got everyone off the hook by proposing it was time to say final thoughts and then go home. He looked like a statesman.

By the time you read this, a possible way out of the conundrum might have been a compromise on a safe-bet low-key person…which sounds just like Dan the Man.

Neither Pirtle-Guiney or Kanal looked like winners. Pirtle-Guiney mentioned that she had promised her wife that this would be her last term in the presidency; at times she lost control of her exasperation. As for Kanal, under pressure he reverted to type—verbose, elliptic, jargony, even though Councilor Clark said she wouldn’t vote for him because he was precisely those things.

What was forgotten in the dust cloud of ambition and ideology (always a fatal combo) is that these people were elected with a mere 25-percent of the vote in an incomprehensible, algorithmic election. The loudest voices on the council, as it turned out, were people, such as Morillo, who will be up for reelection this year: thus the posturing for their core (read: nuttiest) constituents, along with hogging the limelight in a play for media attention (under the Trump dictum that no publicity is bad). Morillo got hers right before the meeting, when WillyWeek crowned her as the gal with the gab having a “moment.” Her “interview” was a series of creampuffs and…

Give the mayor a grade on his shelter plan. I think the outcomes will speak for themselves.

Not exactly the oracle of Delphi, but good enough for the mopes in District 2.

Fitzsimmons: Yes, Councilor Ryan was the most gracious. His opening comment was that he could find something nice to say about everyone on the dais. But how would he handle being strong-armed by Kanal and the other peacocks, and he will be.

Dunphy, who supports Kanal, said he didn’t want a council president who would be like the Speaker of the House or the equivalent of the county chair. What does he think Kanal will be like? The man seems to have plenty of political ambition.

Kanal tried to sell himself in part by comparing Portland to Minneapolis and said he had been in touch with Minneapolis leaders. Has he heard the latest news out of Minnesota? Gov. Tim Walz (now there’s a winner) has unwittingly been presiding over a welfare fraud scandal that may have cost his constituents $9 billion in fraudulent state programs. Many of the offenders are of Somali origin, which represents a reliable Democratic voting bloc.

That speaks to the kind of tribalism the Peacocks have been preaching.