The ‘Hook, Line, and Sinker’ Award Goes to…

KGW’s recent “Big Story” which fell for the latest socialist fantasy…

…in which “local homeless experts (unnamed),” said homelessness would go away magically if the city built more “social housing.” So reporter Blair Best gave two 25-percenters on the city council, socialist Mitch Green and quasi-socialist Candace (“I gave you the new city charter”) Avalos tons of airtime—complete with statistics thoughtfully provided by the Socialist Party—to prove that the city, now $-millions in the hole, should be cranking out desperately-needed “social housing.”

Ms. Best has been around town since 2022, so you’d expect that she might know that Metro, Multnomah County, and the city are awash with—-wait for it!—social housing (and its associated debt).

Examples abound; most recently, a cluster of 96 “affordable” housing units opened on East Glisan (an attached bunker will house “low barrier” homeless)…

…which we’ve been following since its inception, having dubbed it “the Whale,” in honor of its massive scale in a largely single-family neighborhood. If you’re a latecomer to these precincts, check out this, this, and this. The Whale is just one of a number of taxpayer-financed mega-projects. Metro alone takes credit for…

…and the city’s Housing Bureau put out maps that look like a measles epidemic…

…while a search of our favorite AI search engine, Perplexity, shows…

Meanwhile, over in the hated private sector, Apartments.com shows a grand total, as of this writing, of 7,255 apartments (the favored flavor of housing for progressives) for rent in Portland…

…with many starting rents that look “affordable.” So the question Ms. Best somehow forgot to ask was:

How much more socialism does this city’s housing market—now in a slump—really need?

Plus…

Who says two amateurs who have never built anything and were elected with 25-percent of the vote should nominate themselves as housing czars?

Seriously.

Let’s ink the following words from legendary UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on Ms. Best’s arm:

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.”

City Council will vote on this hot mess on April 2. It’s a crowd-pleaser, so the progressives will probably fall for it. Besides, the measure calls for a “study.”We all know what that means.

Terrifying Headline of the Week

From one of the last of the Mohicans at the Tribune…

Just remember: The brains at the City Club (and their plant in city government, Julia Meier) gave us the sparkling new city charter.

How’s that working out? (See above.)

Filling the Space…

The Oregonian’s slapdash website—a kind of “throw it against the wall and see if it sticks” project at the best of times—has a habit of picking up some doozies, just to keep the clicks a’comin’…

…a dispatch from the once-respected Associated Press. Read the story and you might get a hint about why the agency has been bounced from White House briefings. The AP (the folks who arbitrarily ordered capitalizing “Blacks” and not “whites”) got a leak of the doc’s resignation screed…

“It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,” he wrote.

Just to be sure we’re on the same page, the AP said…

Kennedy has a long history of spreading anti-vaccine misinformation, although during his Senate confirmation hearings he seemed to say he would not undermine vaccines… Since becoming secretary, Kennedy has vowed to scrutinize the safety of childhood vaccinations, despite decades of evidence they are safe and have saved millions of lives.

…without citing a single study that might support their statement. Nor did the article bother quoting anyone who wasn’t all-in for the sainted doc.

For that you’d have to turn to Substack for a different view from an actual “Hematology Oncology Medicine, Health Policy, Epidemiology Professor,” Vinay Prasad—under a different headline:

Unlike the anonymous AP hit job, Prasad put his byliine on…

Peter Marks was a mediocre academic hematologist prior to joining the FDA now 13 years ago. A review of his publication record in those years would likely find him to be entirely average and unimpressive. Take a look, and read the papers.

…and…

Without randomized data regarding clinical outcomes, he repeatedly approved COVID boosters for kids as young as 6 months. Without randomized data he approved these boosters for individuals who recently had COVID.

…and…

…the media is lying about Peter Marks. They state that Marks was pressured to be anti-vax by RFK Jr. Yet, no single specific action is cited. What precisely did RFK Jr. ask Marks to do? Some articles even call Marks a hero, and he is praised by past FDA officials who now consult for drug companies or serve on their board.

…and…

My only question is whether he starts working at Pfizer, Moderna, Sarepta or a consultant for all three.

Gee—this stuff is so complicated! Easier to just rip ‘n’ run it.

More Stuff That Stuck to the Wall

Yet another space-stuffer from a newspaper that has never done a single article about Portland’s trans industry…

…from a wire service called Uncloseted Media, whose monicker ought to have put any sensible editor on alert. Particularly when its mission statement says it’s…

Investigating America's anti-LGBTQ ecosystem and elevating the voices of everyday heroes…

…but then “objective” or dispassionate journalism is so…so…yesterday. Especiially at the city’s newspaper of record.

The piece answered the question posed in the headline—we hated the suspense—with a hearty…

Eli and Joanna aren’t sure how their daughter, now 4, picked her new name, but they suspect she was inspired by Princess Daisy, one of her favorite characters in Mario Kart. While many parents wouldn’t embrace their child’s desire to present as transgender at such a young age, Eli and Joanna, who are both trans, have a personal understanding of the importance of respecting gender identity.

You betcha!

While some may be skeptical, Dr. Michele Hutchison, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of New Mexico, who has treated around 600 transgender youth, says she’s seen patients like Daisy before. “I’d say a good 30% of my patients are very solid about their gender by the time they can speak,” Hutchison, who started treating trans kids in Arkansas in 2017, told Uncloseted Media.

We await the O’s renewed interest in trans matters—and then again, maybe not.