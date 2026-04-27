Two days after Portland Mayor Keith Wilson released his proposed budget with $160 million worth of cuts — including 911 call takers and Public Safety Support Specialists — the board that will investigate complaints against police moved forward to hire more staff.

The Community Board for Police Accountability voted to hire a clerk, a communications specialist and an analyst — plus authorized a contract for a facilitator to run the board’s twice-monthly meetings.

Whatever final budget Wilson and the City Council decide on, the Community Board for Police Accountability is guaranteed 5 percent of the Portland Police Bureau budget.

That was a stipulation of Ballot Measure 26-217, passed in 2020 by 82 percent of Portland voters following the summer of George Floyd.

Right now, the proposed police budget is $319,575,767. So the community board that investigates complaints against police would receive $16,132,779. If the police budget changes, the 5 percent changes.

After the approval of Ballot Measure 26-217, it took five years of preparation for the Board to reach fruition and hold its first meeting Feb. 11. (See “Cop Watchers, Inc.”) Now board members are going through their budget process.

“I’ve seen the mayor’s budget,” said board member Justice Brooks. “Do we have the funds allocated enough to support these positions?”

“You do,” replied Deputy City Administrator Tracy Warren.

As it is, the board didn’t approve all the positions city staff had lined up for its consideration. It rejected hiring its own budget analyst — would there be enough work to justify the position? And it rejected hiring a Deputy City Attorney after criticism that an attorney aligned with the city could be biased in favor of the city’s Police Bureau. In earlier meetings, the board has discussed in closed session whether to contract with a private attorney.

Currently, Chief Deputy City Attorney Heidi Brown fills in, usually via Zoom if legal questions come up during meetings.

During the public comment portions of the latest meeting, members of Portland Copwatch, a private citizens group that has been critical of Portland police for three decades, were concerned that the Community Board for Police Accountability was already losing its independence before it has even heard a single complaint against the cops.

The support staff the board was considering — as well as two investigators and a complaint navigator that will be hired later — will work under the executive director of the Office of Police Accountability. But the director hasn’t been hired yet, so to get the support staff up and running, Deputy City Administrator Warren has been authorized to hire them.

To Portland Copwatch that looks as if the support staff is working for the city — not the board. Some board members were also concerned.

“We are supposed to be independent and not integrated into other systems,” said board member Tim Pitts.

Will the board’s staff be embedded with other city employees, asked board member Jesse Neilson.

“What kind of control will there be?” he added.

Board member Tim O’Donnell wanted to know what recourse they would have if someone turned out to be subpar.

“You bring your concerns forward to me, and I work through those challenges with the program managers,” said Deputy City Administrator Warren. “It’s not something where the board can say ‘Fire that person,’ and they would be gone. We have to work together. … Coach them up, or help them to find another place where they can work.”

Replied O’Donnell: “If, at end of the day, we disagree?”

Warren said the board controls the budget. If they terminated funding for a position, it would be a lay-off.

“I will try to channel Dan Handelman,” Philip Chachka of Portland Copwatch told the board, referring to the long-time leader of the organization who died last year.

Chachka reminded board members that the Police Accountability Commission, a citizen group that designed the new board and included Handelman, wanted to make sure they were independent from the city and other departments.

“It feels like the city is trying to rush you to make a decision…,” Chachka said. “You are being asked to trade your independence for expedience. … This is a way for this city to maybe — not now but later — undermine your independence if you don’t have authority over these staff members.”

Currently the board has one coordinator assigned to do all its clerical, communications and outreach work. There is often a lack of backup materials available to the public before the meetings. The web page is not updated. Several members thought it was critical to hire at least a clerk, general analyst and communications specialist. That’s what they settled on.

Board member Trish Garner reminded them that eventually the board’s staff will all be city employees, receiving pay and benefits from the city. Even the director who has yet to be hired will be a city employee. (Portland-based search firm Motus, which found new Portland City Administrator Raymond Lee, is expected to seek candidates for the director post.)

The board’s conversation about hiring and independence was a luxury compared to what’s going on elsewhere in city government. Some employees will lose their jobs to budget cuts. Some layoffs at Prosper Portland have already started.

At a news conference the day after the Community Board on Police Accountability met, Portland Police Chief Bob Day warned that budget cuts to police will cause “detrimental impacts.”

No sworn officers are expected to be laid off, but a $20 million cut to the Police Bureau’s budget could be felt by the public. For example, 911 response times could be slower. That’s not surprising if there will be fewer 911 call takers. The loss of Public Safety Support Specialists, who answer non-emergency calls and assist officers in handling stolen or recovered property and similar duties, could add to the workload and overtime of sworn officers.

Four years ago, then-Mayor Ted Wheeler pushed to hire more Public Safety Support Specialists so sworn police officers could be freed up to handle higher priority calls. The specialists are trained to handle more than 30 types of calls and also help police with traffic detours and searches for missing persons. And they are unarmed — a big concern back when the news was filled with stories of violent cops.

Were Portland voters who embraced the new police accountability system five years ago anticipating a George Floyd moment in their city?

The late Dan Handelman made a career out of advocating against use of force by police. He might have been surprised by a verdict last week out of West Linn when a federal jury sided with West Linn police, who were sued for $18 million for failing to enter the home of a man hallucinating on mushrooms, who suffered serious burns.

The man was naked, acting crazy and told his roommate “I am God!” The roommate called police and fled.

Officers arrived at the home, called the man on his cell phone and from a loudspeaker outside. They went up a ladder to look for him inside the house without success. They had no idea he was having a dire emergency. Eventually officers left, choosing not to enter the home to avoid using excessive force.

The man’s roommate testified that police told her they didn’t want to go into the house and have to use excessive force “in light of current police riots and all of that.” The incident occurred in 2020.

When the Community Board for Police Accountability starts hearing citizen complaints about police, it could be there will be more complaints of what police didn’t do — not what they did do — especially if officers are worn down by hypercriticism of how they do their jobs.

So far, the board meetings are poorly attended in person, although a sign on the door to the meeting room in the downtown Portland Building is hardly welcoming: “STOP No Public Entry. This is a private space for a non-public event.”

Meetings of the Community Board for Police Accountability are supposed to be open to the public.

There were less than 12 people in the audience at the budget meeting, but there were at least 178 views on YouTube a couple of days after the meeting. Of the 21 board members, only 15 attended.

Police oversight in Portland has a long history with many layers. When former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty authored the ballot measure that voters approved, she wanted to get tough on police because of injustices dating back three decades.

Under the previous oversight system, the city’s Independent Police Review Division — which was not part of the police bureau — handled complaints from members of the public who believed an officer violated police bureau policies, such as using profanity or unjustified use of force. If an investigator with Independent Police Review found the officer in violation, it would be referred to the police chief to determine if discipline was warranted. If the police union appealed, the discipline could be overturned by an arbitrator. If an investigator dismissed the complaint as unfounded, the complainant could appeal to the Citizen Review Committee — a citizen oversight board. The CRC couldn’t compel officers to testify or attend hearings and had to rely on limited, second-hand information.

Hardesty, Handelman and other critics objected that this system rarely led to discipline or termination of officers.

The new board can subpoena officers and can make disciplinary recommendations, including termination, which will bypass the chief and go to the city council for approval.

Based on the CRC hearings I attended, there was often frustration because the cases were not cut and dried. Sometimes the complainants were not very sympathetic. They had a run-in with the cops and didn’t like how it turned out. Here’s an example of one where the CRC found against an officer for not taking a stolen car report: “Pawns in Criminal Justice Reform.”

Even City Councilor Candace Avalos, former chair of the CRC, acknowledged in an interview with OPB in 2023 that many of the complaints involved miscommunication between the officer and the complainant that could have been cleared up with a conversation between the two.

Avalos is not the only city councilor to use police oversight as a springboard into elected office. City Councilor Sameer Kanal was project manager for the Police Accountability Commission, which designed the Community Board for Police Accountability.

So much time, energy, money and political weight are resting on police oversight.

Will there be disappointment if Portland doesn’t have a defining moment where it can prove it can get tough on police?