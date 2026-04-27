Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
9h

At a time when NONE of the MSM does even sporadic reporting on the increasingly dysfunctional Portland cop-hating bureaucracy, PORTLAND DISSENT shines a light into the obscene amounts of money spent undermining law enforcement.

It’s a race to the bottom between Portland City’s $16- million dollar boondoggle while Multnomah County slashes over a dozen prosecutors from Vasquez’s DA’s office.

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Jo Highet's avatar
Jo Highet
9h

Are there any examples of a major city that has improved its public safety amidst a continually declining police budget? Serious question.

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