Duprie Smith spent the holidays enjoying the limited festivities of the Columbia River Correctional Institution.

For the 11-year-old boy he killed there were no festivities. Certainly no visit from Santa.

But Ryan Ambrose did receive front-page treatment Dec. 18th from The Oregonian in a strange, convoluted story.

“The July 8, 2023 wreck in Southeast Portland represented the rare convergence of two pandemic-era public safety crises: shootings and fatal car crashes” is how reporter Noelle Crombie promoted her story on social media.

Ryan Ambrose/Facebook

What was rare about this story was the overwhelming evidence — complete with video — that Smith drove 86 mph on surface streets under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, blew through four red lights, clipped another vehicle, all while screaming his head off because he thought he was dying from a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.

That’s what Smith was doing when he T-boned the car carrying Ryan.

However, a Portland jury in August found that Smith did not drive recklessly. Consequently, he was not guilty of manslaughter but the lesser crime of criminally negligent homicide. The more serious crime carried a 10-year sentence. Smith got off with a sentence of one year and eight months in prison. He will probably serve about a year and will likely be out by next Christmas.

According to The Oregonian, the jury agreed with defense attorney Ted Occhialino that Smith didn’t intend to kill a child. The problem was Smith’s state of mind; he was in fight-or-flight mode because he had been shot.

How he ended up in that state of mind is the real story, and it didn’t have anything to do with a “rare convergence” during the pandemic era.

As the story is written, it’s hard to keep track of the histories of who got shot, when and where. But it all led up to Duprie Smith driving like a maniac and killing a boy who was simply enjoying life with his family. It has become a subculture in America’s black urban communities that has been coddled and indulged in by politicians and academia and glorified by the entertainment industry. People in the news media ought to know better.

The Oregonian story lacks a timeline, which would help sort out the gunfire. Briefly:

In 2022, Smith’s younger brother, Joe’Von Patterson, 21, attended a funeral for McKeever “Keke” Thompson III, 24, who was affiliated with the Woodlawn Park Bloods and had been shot to death. Thompson had spent time in prison for attempted first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in a shootout between two cars. Thompson’s father wrote a poem and read it via live feed from Oregon State Penitentiary, where he was serving time for robbery and dealing methamphetamine.

As Patterson left the funeral, gunmen surrounded his car and fired dozens of shots, killing him.

In 2023, on the one-year anniversary of his brother’s death, Smith got together with some friends and family at an AirBnB in Northeast Portland to honor and remember him. Somehow a commotion broke out, and there was gunfire. Smith was cooking in the kitchen, and bullets went through a door and struck him in the arm and leg.

Smith bolted out of the house in such a panic that he didn’t take his phone. He hopped in his SUV and sped away. A camera attached to his rear view mirror captured his hysteria, screaming to himself, yelling for a hospital, as he raced wildly about the city.

It ended after five and a half miles at the intersection of Southeast 102nd Avenue and Stark Street. Ryan Ambrose was concluding a two-week vacation in Portland visiting relatives and was due to fly out the next morning to return to his home in Arizona. He was buckled up in the back seat of a Nissan when Smith’s SUV roared through a red light and slammed into the car.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he was treated, released and arrested while Ryan was declared dead.

The Oregonian story made it sound like Smith was devastated when a cop told him he had killed an 11-year-old boy.

But Smith was released quickly without bail by Judge Michael Greenlick and took to Facebook: “God has a plan for me.....Got shot 2 times Saturday by idk who all I remember is ambulance not coming after waiting so driving to the hospital while bleeding out I passed out/fainted from loss of blood & crash into another car. I flew out the car, hit the concrete & tumbled about a block going in & out of consciousness. My baby brother protected me ikno he did. I should be dead from the crash. I’m banged up pretty bad but I can still walk & I will recover rest in paradise to the person who lost their life I would never want something like that to happen.”

Duprie Smith/Facebook

The Oregonian mentions, almost in passing, that Smith had a previous incident before this one where he accidentally shot himself and called 911 while driving around, pleading for help. At his trial for killing Ryan, the prosecutor played a recording of that 911 call.

It’s almost irrelevant when The Oregonian notes that the only criminal record Smith had prior to killing Ryan was a shoplifting case.

Considering that many crimes — even felonies — go unsolved, nobody knows Smith’s criminal history except him. Does he even remember or care? He didn’t even seem particularly interested in who shot him at the get-together honoring his late brother, whose killing has also not been solved. Also unsolved is the killing of Thompson, the man whose funeral Smith’s brother was attending when he was shot to death.

This child’s death was just more of the same from a violent black subculture that defines itself with guns and gangs and gets away with it. Black swagger.

Any attempt to change things runs into the R-word. Racism.

Americans continue to labor under a self-created black curse. The renaming of high schools, the tearing down of statues. The media pile-ons whenever a white person — especially a cop — kills a black person (whatever the circumstances).

Black writer Shelby Steele and his son Eli produced a documentary called “What Killed Michael Brown?” that challenged the news media’s narrative that Brown, a young man in Ferguson, Missouri, was killed by a racist white cop. (See “Portland’s No. 1 Racist.”)

Steele discovered in his academic career that many social programs start with good intentions then become mired in corruption and descend into chaos. Among his insights: Many white Americans act guilty in order to appear innocent of racism.

How does all that baggage translate in Portland?

Earlier this month, a Portland jury acquitted a 43-year-old black man named Gary Edwards of second-degree assault after he knifed a white man named Gregory Howard Jr., also 43, in July. Video from transit cameras showed Edwards stabbing Howard. But when jurors learned that after the attack, the victim called his assailant the N-word, they acquitted Edwards.

With acquiescence of the media and politicians, the sacred N-word has been given magical powers that only black people can possess. Black swagger.

In 2020, at the urging of then-Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty (who is black), Portland Police Bureau disbanded its Gun Violence Reduction Team (formerly called the Gang Enforcement Team) because it disproportionately targeted blacks. Why did it appear to target blacks? Because in Portland many active gang members are, in fact, black. They have a propensity for shooting one another.

Whatever the team’s name, Hardesty was convinced it only existed to hassle blacks.

In 2021 then-Mayor Ted Wheeler pushed to re-establish a new Gun Violence Reduction Team because of an increase in shootings. Eventually, the council agreed to move about $5 million from the police budget to spend on various programs including $4.1 million in grants for nonprofits working with the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. There was also a leadership development program for black youths and $453,000 in social equity grants.

The following year the city started the Focused Intervention Team. The constant name changes are confusing, but the purpose is still the same: to target gun violence. The Focused Intervention Team has its own community oversight group — FITCOG — to guide its interactions with the community and ensure they are not racially profiling blacks.

Portland Dissent featured one of its early members, Terrence Hayes, appointed at the suggestion of then-Commissioner Hardesty. (See “Wiping Away the Truth.”)

Hayes served 12 years in prison for attempted murder after he shot someone who had previously wounded him. He was once the kind of guy the Focused Intervention Team now tries to reach out to before they get into trouble or get hurt.

FITCOG also works with the city’s Ceasefire Program to collect data and contact individuals believed to be at high risk of gun violence.

In its latest recap released this month, the Ceasefire Program Data Snapshot showed:

Average age of individuals referred: 27 years old

Referrals by gender: Majority male

Referrals by race/ethnicity:

Black: 178

Latino: 66

White: 37

Among the trends noted: Hispanic and Latino representation among shooting victims has approximately doubled over the past year.

The way things work in Portland, could Duprie Smith someday find himself on the Focused Intervention Team Community Oversight Group advising cops?

One big difference between him and Hayes is that the latter did 12 years in prison. It gave him time to acquire job skills and the discipline to change himself.

How much will Smith change in one year? Will he even remember the name of the little boy he killed?

Despite what The Oregonian says, long before the pandemic era and the “rare convergence” at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Stark Street, Portland and many other American cities have had a violent black underclass fueled by gangs and guns. There is nothing rare about Duprie Smith. He’s practically a cliche.