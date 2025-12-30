Portland Dissent

Richard Cheverton
Dec 30

Another brave report from Pam...the first subscription drop came mere moments later. No surprise.

Portland has a massive racial problem--and it ain't the misdeeds of whites. Reparations and neo-segregation are flourishing, with no thanks to the majority of taxpayers.

The crusade to rebuild Albina--a mob-run ghetto--will create the city's biggest landlord, which won't pay property taxes and who will, as a "nonprofit," be immune from any scrutiny.

The 25-percenters on the city council went behind closed doors and granted 26 relatives and friends of people displaced decades ago--legally--by urban renewal and highway projects a payoff of $8.5-million. The measure had been settled by the city at a "go-away" payoff of $1.5-million, but when Loretta Smith, coincidentally a black, got done whipping her colleagues with white guilt, the gusher erupted. Twenty-six down and, quite possibly, hundreds to go.

Blacks are not the biggest minority in town, but they punch far above their weight. No one in legacy media wants to deal with the round-robin of deals made on a racist basis--the latest is the Center for Black Excellence: top dollar for a troubled property that will take an extra $25-million to be fit for...well, how many black kids will wend their way to the center, which doesn't have parking or a bus stop? (And how many $-millions will the school board spend fighting the inevitable lawsuits?)

It goes on and on...and now our city's black Somali minority--if early returns are accurate--is getting in on the Minnesota-style scam.

But, hey! We can't talk about it!

Dec 30

"rare convergence"

Inner city black males, illegal guns, no fathers at home.

No accountability.

No justice for the innocents who die.

No desire on the part of the people in charge to make any changes.

Yep, very rare.....

If you have the means.... get out.

