As close readers of this pop-stand may recall, this writer vowed to take August off to do a brain-cleanse. I damned near went cold turkey (just one drop), and found the mental vacation bracing, along with a trip to Anywhere Else Than Portland—a reminder that elsewhere in our state, sanity is as evident as a street without tents thoughtfully provided by true believers.

Then again, as we’ll next discover, you can’t eat scenery (or put it into your wallet)…

About That Funny Business in Salem

While everyone was off celebrating what used to be called Labor, and is now known as Chumps, our governor yanked the legislature back to Salem—the last place you’d want to spend any holiday—to keep her bosses in SEIU labor happy, which is all you really need to know about the “special session.”

It turned into a feast for Pirate Media™…

…while the Oregonian, tried to pretend the nasty stuff wasn’t all that important…

…and even paywalled the dreary by-the-book report. Meanwhile, the Pirates discovered that the First Gal, having ruined around 100 vacations, was herself vacationing in, of all places, Astoria…

…but what caught our eye was that the Guv was shopping for…a dress???

The victors in the House (more on that in a moment) celebrated, each in their own way…

…this is Rep. Rob Nosse, who went viral. Briefly. And voted for you to give the government more of your money, as opposed to figuring out ways to spend it yourself. Obviously, Rob is much, much smarter about that stuff than you are.

Meanwhile, the tax-raid parade moved to the Senate, where the deciding vote seemed to be in the hands of the state senator from Gresham, Chris Gorsek. Unfortunately (depending on your point of view), he’s incapacitated after surgery—and isn’t it awesome that the fate of the state depends on our Great Nowheresville. Stranger things have happened.

The Big Winner!

The representative from Tillamook, Cyrus Javadi, who you’ve never heard of before, broke ranks with the GOP and pushed the tax-raid over the top. The internet had a wonderful time working him over—but he really topped the folks screaming “turncoat” by turning out one of the most amazing pieces of political philosophy in recent years (maybe ever), on Substack, no less, in which he cited Germany’s Iron Chancellor, Otto Bismarck, to explain his apostasy…

…you can’t make this stuff up.

We pored over the umpteen pages of the legalize in the tax bill and found it full of…well, legalise. And this: in the fascinating “tax everything the moves” list of fees to put a sticker on your license plate…

…and three guesses which vehicles didn’t get scraped up in the dragnet.

Bikes!

Hint: Never ask a stone-cold biker how much they’ve paid for those bike lanes proliferating like magic mushrooms in a Yamhill cow pasture.

The 25-Percents Travel to See What’s Happening Back Home

Like swallows returning to Capistrano, the local Commies will be jetting off to Vienna to figure out how to be better at cramming people into smaller spaces. Since that city has a European-style socialist government (which, along with the rest of the continent’s leftwing governments, is going broke), why not take in the sights? Here’s how Councilor Constance Avalos put it on her fave platform, BlueSky…

…mindless, of course, that just about the only housing being built in Portland is supported by Metro bonds, federal tax-breaks, paying no property-taxes, no “System Development” fees, under no real supervision, with guaranteed profits to multinational developers hiding behind nonprofits…hello Connie!

If that ain’t “social,” what is?

Meanwhile, we bumped into this about the BlueSky platform…

“Feels like Blu*sky is a microcosm for all of American liberalism right now. The entire left-of-center became defined by cancel culture. Now the spaces where that culture exists are shrinking under external attack, but everyone on the left just stays within those shrinking spaces. So most of the libs stick within those spaces, canceling each other because there’s no one else to cancel. —Noah Smith, on X.

…which explains why this is the go-to place to find out what the local Commies are thinking/plotting. Counselor Candace is especially fertile, although sometimes she doesn’t put on the brakes…

…Speaking of Social Housing

There’s still time to sign up to join our old friends at the suddenly quiet Albina Vision Trust in celebrating their very own version of Viennese-style social housing…

…which embeds some interesting anomalies in its gaudy graphics.

For example, note that those houses in sainted Albina had their own porches (and stoops) and, by golly!—owners. The big, blue Albina One (paid for with your tax dollars and bonded debt) has communal balconies and people living (with Vision Trust approval) inside that structure who do not own anything; they’re government-subsidized renters.

Albina Vision and its racial allies (such as Councilor Loretta Smith, who stampeded city council into coughing up $8.5-million to compensate relatives of people bought out by Emmanuel Hospital way back when) like to talk about the “generational wealth” robbed from the people crammed into the Albina ghetto and dislodged for stuff such as the freeway and Moda Center.

Question: whose “generational wealth” are the tenants of Albina One building?

Regardless, there will be some kind of block party—but we can only hope it has more audience appeal than a recent Vision Trust dog-n-pony show out on the east side. My pal, Jeff Church (of PDX.Real) and I ventured out to see what the audience would want to know—but we were half the audience. And the Vision Trust PR lady seemed more interested in packing up her Power Point deck.

Could it possibly be that the black residents of Portland don’t yearn to be crammed into a neighborhood the city has handed over to a single non-profit to run like a classic company town?

Meanwhile, Where’s the “Cap?”

…funny thing about the farce down in Salem over funding for job-heavy ODOT: in all the legalise in the emergency bill there’s nary a word about the keystone of the Albina Vision Trust’s glomming-on to an entire Portland neighborhood (eat your hearts out, Related Northwest), via a “cap” over the I-5 “straighten out the kink” project. ODOT had cooked up an agreement to shovel air-rights to the Trust to build…whatever (never actually specified) over the busy, CO2-belching freeway. But there’s no reference that we could find in the “emergency” legislation to ODOT money to build the improbable structure—and the last amount mentioned was about a $-billion shy of pouring any concrete.

We’ve written the Trust…but we’ll have to wait for their federal Form 990 in two years.

The other leg of their recreation of the old ghetto—the Portland Public Schools’ 10.5-acre Prophet Center—also seems to be in limbo. The Trust was supposed to have a list of properties that the district could swap, so the Trust could tear down the center for…whatever.

That was supposed to happen months ago.

As of now…nada.

Keep Freaking Out!

We’re happy to report that the city of Portland has just released its latest “workplan” for ending Climate Change…

…and we won’t bother nit-picking the city’s confusion of weather (a completely different science) from climate, which deals in millennia and hasn’t come up with an answer for “How come we had a Little Ice Age?” And, “Isn’t CO2 necessarily for all plant life on earth?”

For the last word, we’ll turn to one of America’s greatest philosophers, George Carlin…

…Nothere in the city’s work plan will you encounter anything that will save a single polar bear. Then again, they’re flourishing. Ditto the Great Barrier Reef.

It’s the Oregon taxpayer who’s endangered.