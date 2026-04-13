Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
14hEdited

Most, if not all, of the people bitching at these meetings wouldn't last a single shift in the east precinct or downtown (give 'em an extra couple days in the west hills). After their encounters with the feral, the helpless, the psychotic, the sociopathic, the hustlers, the "freedom's nothing left to loose" cohort, the weak, the helpless, and the victims...well, I doubt they would spew nonsense such as Annie's, which comes down to: spend lots of other people's money and wait years, and then my goofy amateur beliefs might pay off.

Until then, don't do anything.

Portland voters are experts at passing the buck: it's always--always--someone else's fault, usually someone who's too white and too rich. Who can fault the likes of Candace and Steve and Olivia and Kameer and the rest for riding the recurrent waves of public stupidity to a cozy job with PERS benefits.

The fault is not in our stars, it's ourselves.

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Jeff Eager's avatar
Jeff Eager
21h

Portland's experience seems to prove this approach doesn't work if the goal is public safety:

Annie replied: “Where people are well cared for and have enough resources that crime is reduced. … Not more police — more services. More education, higher minimum wage, mental health services, child care, give people a stable life and reduce crime. …police don’t reduce crime.”

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