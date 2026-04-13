How many Portlanders gave a moment’s thought over the weekend to contract negotiations between the city and the Portland Police Association?

Only 18 “community members” turned out at the Matt Dishman Community Center in Northeast Portland to meet city staff and have a conversation about cops and their contract.

Portland is a city with several police oversight groups, and one of them — the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing — invited the public to have its say on officer discipline, accountability, use of force, community safety and other issues that will come up during ongoing negotiations.

The community’s comments would be documented and carried forward to help inform the process, according to PCCEP’s invitation.

A young man wearing the name tag “Angelo” took advantage of the invitation.

“We don’t need to shoot every person. We don’t need to engage in high-speed pursuits,” he said.

The facilitator asked him: “What does meaningful accountability look like?”

“I would like to see some personal accountability,” Angelo said.

In particular, he referred to part of the Portland police contract that says if the city has reason to reprimand or discipline a member, “it shall be done in a manner that is least likely to embarrass the member before other bargaining unit members or the public.”

The “embarrassment clause” has been a long-running complaint of Portland Copwatch, a volunteer organization formed in 1992 as part of Peace and Justice Works. The group regularly sends speakers to all public hearings pertaining to Portland police, and the news media frequently quotes Portland Copwatch on issues related to policing.

Willamette Week, OPB, The Portland Mercury and The Oregonian have all made reference over the years to the “embarrassment clause” in the Portland police contract.

During the last police contract negotiations in 2022, then-Mayor Ted Wheeler boasted: “We achieved greater transparency by including new language in the embarrassment clause that gives council more flexibility in commenting on a matter while an investigation is ongoing.”

It wasn’t surprising, then, that the embarrassment clause came up during the Saturday conversation. A question was raised about the genesis of the embarrassment clause — is it unique to Portland? Is it something used in other police departments?

Turns out the embarrassment clause appears in all public employee contracts in Portland. It’s not unique to the police union.

Here’s the city’s Professional Workers Union, labor agreement 6/18/25 to 12/312/27: “If the City has cause to discipline an employee, it shall be done in a manner that will not embarrass the employee before other employees or the public.”

Or Article 36.3 of the AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) collective bargaining agreement 2025-2027: “If the City has reason to reprimand an employee, it shall be done in a manner that will not embarrass the employee before other employees or the public.”

Or Article 35.3 of District Council of Trade Unions 2025-2027 contract: “If the City has reason to reprimand an employee, it shall be done in a manner that will not embarrass the employee before other employees or the public.”

And so on.

Why has the embarrassment clause in the police union’s contract become such an issue?

Probably for the same reason that the city doesn’t hold community conversations on the contract for the District Council of Trade Unions.

Nobody cares as much about the other contracts, but everybody has opinions on police work. In addition, police oversight is becoming a growth industry in Portland. It’s a way for progressives to try and reinvent the cops.

One guy at Saturday’s conversation wore a T-shirt that said, “The tear gas tasted like fascism.”

Marc Poris was there from Portland Copwatch. He suggested that all officers should have bio boxes posted on the city’s website where they could explain why they wanted to be police.

An older white woman whose name tag identified her as “Annie” said she was concerned about how police treat the homeless, the mentally ill and people of color “who are disproportionately abused by police.”

The facilitator asked, “What does community safety mean in practice?”

Annie replied: “Where people are well cared for and have enough resources that crime is reduced. … Not more police — more services. More education, higher minimum wage, mental health services, child care, give people a stable life and reduce crime. …police don’t reduce crime.”

Jacob, who looked to be in his 30s, wanted to know: “When an officer makes a judgment, what is going through their head? … Is it outlined in the (Portland Police Association) contract what the rules are?”

He suspects that some police officers feel the same way that Portlanders do about the homeless — they all roll their eyes. Jacob described a situation he observed at a local business where people were blocking the door, and the owners called police rather than go out and talk to the trespassers.

“Is that how we really have to treat everyone? Call the people with firearms to get people removed?” he said.

A young woman sitting near him spoke tentatively about dealing with people having apparent mental health crises outside her building and in the apartment above her. On one occasion, she tried to call Portland Street Response, but at that time they were still not allowed to go inside dwellings and could not help.

Alan Comnes, an energy consultant who volunteers on the Training Advisory Council that provides advice to the police chief and Training Division, said people want to know that if there is a problem they can get help.

“Response time is a problem…,” he said. “Policing is important, training is important … Where is the staffing?”

He and several other people were curious about the latest police oversight group — the Community Board for Police Accountability (CBPA). Following the George Floyd riots, then-City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty authored a ballot measure that created this new oversight group that could discipline and even terminate officers.

The measure passed by 82 percent of Portland voters, which the city interpreted as overwhelming support. But as Portland Dissent has previously reported, how many voters read the ballot measure? How many have since followed its evolution? The new group has been in development for a couple of years and is now starting to meet. (See “Cop Watchers, Inc.” , “Lies and Apologies” “Police Oversight: What’s Next”, “The Dream of a Ridiculous City,” “Chaos Within, Chaos Without”)

What effect will the new accountability board have on the police contract now being negotiated? After voters approved Hardesty’s ballot measure, the Portland Police Association filed a union grievance with the city, arguing that state law prevented the city from making any changes to discipline practices without first negotiating the changes with its union.

The state legislature stepped in and changed the law. The new oversight board can proceed in spite of collective bargaining laws.

So will the embarrassment clause disappear in the police contract?

For sure, there are members of the community who would like to embarrass the police for all kinds of reasons. In fact, it’s not that hard.

The embarrassment clause didn’t prevent a Portland police officer from being forced to apologize for assaulting a protester in the 2020 riots. (See “Portland’s Reckoning.”)

Considering the animus that some community members at the Matt Dishman Community Center directed towards the police, would it have bothered them to know they were meeting in a place named for a law enforcement officer?

Matthew “Matt” Dishman (1913–1969) was a pioneering black Multnomah County Deputy Sheriff. He came to Portland from Mississippi and became a respected community figure.