Portland Dissent

Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
7h

When there is effectively only ONE controlling side in a legal controversy - when the state, the county, and the city (to say nothing of a vast, inter-twined web of inter-connecting cross-dependent "non profits") then brave souls like new lawyer (former legislator) Julie Parrish and her client, Cloud Elvengrail, have almost no chance of doing anything but playing a part in a political kabuki show.

Ellen Rosenblum has been for decades at the center of left Democratic power politics in Oregon, sliding between positions of power in the judiciary and her ruling surprises few of us, and anyone who urges "take an appeal" should remember the state court system is totally stocked by political and philosophical acolytes of Kate Brown and Tina Koyek.

"Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!"

William MacKenzie
20h

Portland is STIll a shitshow!

