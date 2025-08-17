Judge Ellen Rosenblum’s heart goes out to Cloud Elvengrail, a black disabled woman who lives in a low-income housing complex and wanted Portland police to enforce the law against Antifa protesters.

For 65 days now, Elvengrail’s neighborhood has endured rowdy crowds who appear at the nearby U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility to protest President Trump’s efforts to control illegal immigrants.

A video on X/Twitter earlier this summer showed what Elvengrail was up against.

Leaning on her cane, she confronted the protesters outside the Gray’s Landing apartments: “We the people need sleep!”

“My heart goes out to you…,” Judge Rosenblum told Elvengrail, not once but twice. “This has to stop. You need to be able to sleep.”

But the judge wouldn’t help her.

“The duties of police always include discretionary acts on their part…,” Rosenblum said, adding that she might not have agreed with all the decisions made by the police command staff who testified during two days of testimony.

“Could they have done a better job? Absolutely,” the judge said, even suggesting that Portland police should have used more discretion in assisting Elvengrail.

Smiling and speaking in a soothing voice, Rosenblum thanked the woman for being “amazingly stoical.” She praised Evengrail’s attorneys — Julie Parrish and Thomas R. Rask — for their superior job.

In a peculiar flashback, Judge Rosenblum sounded like she was revisiting one of her old stump speeches when she ran successfully for state Attorney General.

“Seniors and kids were who I looked out for most of my last term,” she said.

Elvengrail is neither a kid nor a senior.

She lives alone in a less than 700-square foot apartment on the fourth floor of Gray’s Landing, located diagonally across from the ICE facility. For the past few months, protesters — including Antifa (some dressed in traditional black bloc, as well as trans), anarchists, communists, Trump haters and illegal immigrant sympathizers — have posted themselves near the facility, day and night, to object to the presence of ICE. (See “Tear Gas Ahead.”)

Because Portland is a “sanctuary city,” and Oregon is a “sanctuary state,” Mayor Keith Wilson and the Portland City Council don’t want local police defending ICE. Some Portland City Council members have made comments in support of the protesters. The feds are on their own.

So are Elvengrail and her neighbors. When they call police to report fighting in the streets, bullhorn speeches, noise amplifiers and fireworks in violation of the city’s noise ordinance — which runs from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. — nothing happens. No response. The disturbances go on. If they erupt into physical clashes with ICE officers and tear-gas is deployed, the chemicals seep into residents’ apartments.

Elvengrail sued.

Portland is famous for its tolerance of riotous behavior. Local politicians typically cite the First Amendment’s free speech protections in allowing protesters wide leeway. Elvengrail’s attorneys noted there is a reasonable time, place and manner to exercise free speech. Protesters outside ICE have been given illegal free rein when they venture onto city streets.

“Protesters are also regularly using sound amplification devices, akin to a long-range acoustic device, to weaponize against the ICE facility noise that cannot be reasonably construed as any speech activity, let alone protected speech activity, and at all hours of the day and night, when such activity would be otherwise governed by Noise Laws.”

Some of the sounds mimic air raids. On one occasion, a piercing and pervasive sound caused bleeding in Elvengrail’s ear. She called Portland Police Bureau’s 911 line a half dozen times. No officer arrived.

Elvengrail went out to confront the protestors herself.

“PPB never arrived to diffuse the situation at that time or issue citations or make arrests for Noise Law violations,” her attorneys wrote.

She has made more than a dozen calls seeking relief for noise violations. On one occasion, a dispatcher on the non-emergency line advised her to leave her home.

By comparison, since June 27 of this year, Portland Police Bureau has received dozens of calls related to noise disturbances by citizens in other parts of Portland, and police have responded to investigate.

As a result, Elvengrail asserted that by protecting the rights of ICE protesters to violate the noise ordinance, police and the mayor are engaged in viewpoint discrimination against her. (In Matal v. Tam, the Supreme Court said viewpoint discrimination occurs when the government restricts speech based on the views or opinions expressed, which is a violation of the First Amendment.)

Even Portland City Councilor Steve Novick’s dog Barney rates higher concern than Elvengrail.

Her lawsuit noted that on July 2, 2025 Novick held a press conference urging people to comply with the Fireworks Ban. He told a story about how the noise terrifies his dog, causing him to try and dig a hole in the wall to escape.

“I spend six hours every year doing nothing but holding my dog trying to keep him from tearing a hole in the wall,” Novick said.

Compared to his six hours of annual torment, “(Elvengrail) has been living trapped in a war zone that the City has ignored … and wonders why the City Council has not acted to protect low-income residents living across from the ICE facility the way they have chosen to protect animals… .”

Elvengrail’s suit wasn’t successful, but two days of testimony revealed the depth of politicization that has forced Portland police into a corner. Are they now in bed with Antifa? Certainly not. Antifa protesters would kick them out.

But are Portland police ignoring not only the noise ordinance but crimes such as disorderly conduct, unlawful directing of laser lights into people’s eyes, aggravated harassment, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and unlawful applying of graffiti?

During one full day of testimony last month, and a second full day on Thursday — which ran well past closing hours of the courthouse — members of the police command staff who testified seemed deliberately disconnected from the problems in Elvengrail’s neighborhood.

Assistant Police Chief Dobson testified last month that he believed ICE officers were not using “best practices” and were contributing to problems with the protesters.

On his second trip to the witness stand, Dobson and attorney Rask went round and round about how Portland police were monitoring the situation near the ICE facility. Do cops drive by? If so, how often?

By June 24, protests had been going on for three weeks. Rask zeroed in on the incident commander’s summary briefing for that day.

At one point, referring to June 24, Dobson said “The intelligence we are getting is … described as a ‘block party.’”

Are the police live-streaming activities at the ICE building?

“Someone from the public is live-streaming the events,” Dobson said.

Local news media lost interest early on in the protests outside the ICE facility, but independent video-journalists Katie Daviscourt (more than 196,000 followers on X/Twitter) and Chelly Bouferrache aka HoneyBadgerMom (more than 30,000 followers on X/Twitter) regularly visit the ICE neighborhood to see what’s going on. Daviscourt works with journalist and New York Times best-selling author Andy Ngo (more than 1.6 million followers on X/Twitter).

It takes a certain steeliness to videotape the protests at ICE.

“Cameras and cops go hand in hand,” was a popular Antifa graffiti slogan from 2020. Protesters don’t want to be identified if they are committing criminal acts.

The Portland police activity log from June 24 describes a large number of protesters engaging with federal agents outside the ICE building. The protesters block the driveway and throw back canisters of gas that federal agents deployed at them. The Portland police activity log concludes, “If it were not ICE, we could assist directly.”

Attorney Rask asked Dobson, “There is no law that could help (Elvengrail)?

“I can’t answer the question…,” he replied. “If ICE is involved using munitions … then I cannot be involved in that.”

“What about if … people are breaking other laws?” Rask said.

“You’re acting as if the crowd is acting as one…,” Dobson said. “When I watch the group as a group, the majority is not involved in criminal activity.”

He acknowledged there is activity that’s “not permitted, but we know about it. … We have had ongoing issues down there for a number of days.”

In 2018 there was an Occupy ICE encampment with tents and living arrangements.

“How did that stop?” Rask inquired.

Dobson said warnings were given to stop camping.

“Police action was taken,” he said.

“So it took police action to stop the lawlessness…,” said Rask. “Do you think it will take police action for the lawlessness (in Elvengrail’s neighborhood to stop?”

“You are simplifying the situation…,” Dobson replied. “Will it take police action for the lawlessness to stop? It may.”

What has he done to balance the needs of the residents vs. protesters?

“Dialogue officers are down there to interact with folks and discuss issues … and hear those concerns,” Dobson said.

Rask noted that there had been efforts made to educate the protesters on how to protest. Has Dobson been down to the scene and walked around the entire building to determine if there is a better place to protest? Right now, protesters congregate in front of the building on the north side placing themselves practically in front of Gray’s Landing. Why can’t the protesters move to the west side of the building?

“Putting them on the west side doesn’t give them access to folks they want to protest,” replied Dobson.

Lt. Ty Engstrom, in charge of the day shift for the precinct where ICE is located, said it was hard to nail down whether the protests were planned or spontaneous. The central precinct is 42 square miles, and the minimum staffing level is 12 to 17.

“You don’t want to send a couple of officers into an angry crowd,” he said.

There is no safe way to attempt any enforcement action when cops are so outnumbered.

Engstrom said he drove through the area once when ICE officers announced it was “quiet time,” and a crowd of 25 to 30 became aggressive towards him.

Parrish pored over Portland police activity logs and questioned their accuracy. There was a sameness in many of the entries — “quiet … very little energy … no energy … no criminal activity.” And she had video evidence of criminal conduct not reflected in the police activity logs.

Her last witness was another resident at Gray’s Landing, who videotaped a woman getting walloped outside the ICE facility only a week earlier. (The woman being slugged repeatedly would turn out to be independent video journalist Chelly Bouferrache.)

Shea Michael Anderson shot the video from his unit that has a view of the streets in front of the ICE facility. He has lived at Gray’s Landing since 2017. He has observed his neighbors being verbally attacked by protesters setting up encampments on the south side of the apartment building. He has heard them threaten “the bitch who filed the lawsuit.”

In the city’s defense, Senior Deputy City Attorney Caroline Turco found incidents where police had responded to one of Elvengrail’s noise complaints but was unable to reach her. On another occasion, officers found the noise wasn’t that loud.

What Turco had going for her was the complexity of law surrounding the public duty doctrine governing police.

The issue has been argued about for more than a century. While police have a duty to protect the public in general, they have no obligation to a particular citizen unless there is a special relationship (say, protecting an elected official, such as a judge or city council member).

One of the most well-publicized cases was Warren v. District of Columbia in a 1981 Court of Appeals decision where a woman had called police repeatedly about a man attempting to break in to her home. Police did nothing of significance, and the man eventually assaulted her. She sued the police for negligence and lost.

In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled police in Castle Rock, Colo., didn’t have a constitutional duty to protect a woman who had a court-issued protective order against her estranged husband, who later kidnapped the couple’s three children and killed them.

Turco told Judge Rosenblum that if she ruled in favor of Elvengrail, it would set a dangerous precedent. Individuals will be able to call and say, “I want police response on my terms. … I want you to police in the way I want.” (Not mentioned but worth noting: That is what the city’s many police oversight groups currently are attempting to do.)

Police are in a tough spot, Turco said.

“Nobody wants to have what happened in 2020 to happen here,” she added.

In her ruling, however, Rosenblum offered no possible remedies. She didn’t suggest moving the protests to the west side of the building. Or restricting the protests after 10 p.m. and before 7 a.m.

She certainly didn’t raise an alternative mentioned in Elvengrail’s lawsuit: “Seek help from other law enforcement agencies, including the National Guard, which the Mayor has emphatically refused to do… .”

Elvengrail’s stoicism stayed with her outside the courtroom following Rosenblum’s ruling. A supporter wondered aloud how the judge would like living in a neighborhood crawling with Antifa.

That’s not likely to happen. Rosenblum has led a charmed life. Her father was president of Reed College. Her husband, Richard Meeker, is owner of Willamette Week. After a previous stint as an appeals court judge, Rosenblum was elected state Attorney General and served three terms. Earlier this year, she became a “Plan B” judge, where the state allows retired judges to receive an enhanced pension if they will serve as a temporary judge for 35 days each calendar year for five years.

When she agreed to be a triple-dipper, Rosenblum told The Oregonian: “I’m honored to do my part to help the judicial system.”

So how did this weekend turn out at Gray’s Landing after Rosenblum’s ruling ultimately favoring the protesters?

Late Saturday/early Sunday, a protester launched a projectile towards the ICE facility. Federal officers ran out to arrest him and unloaded megadoses of tear gas at a crowd exercising their First Amendment rights in the street in front of Gray’s Landing.

And the Portland Police Bureau on Saturday issued a press release announcing: “Beginning Monday, August 18, 2025 and extending through Sunday, August 31, 2025, law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon will use federally funded enforcement hours to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two.”

Buckle up for safety — and avoid a ticket.