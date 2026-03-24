The undeclared pandemic in Oregon is mental illness.

It’s as contagious as drug addiction. (If you don’t think drug addiction is contagious, move a couple of drug addicts/dealers into your neighborhood, and watch what happens.)

Drug addiction can morph into mental illness. That can be convenient if you’re a drug addict who commits crime and wants to avoid prison.

In this regard, Oregon — especially its largest city — could be a national model for how to grow the mentally ill.

The recently concluded legislative session is still drawing praise from Democratic legislators for their achievements. (If you want to read it, here’s a link to House Speaker Julie Fahey’s boastful rundown she sent out last week.)

Why is this woman smiling? House Speaker Julie Fahey

Neither Fahey nor any of the other legislators sharing their memories of the 2026 legislative session wasted any time on House Bill 4106. It didn’t make it out of the House Judiciary Committee, although it had a lively public hearing of supporters and opponents there, and it attracted an extensive outpouring of written opposition.

HB 4106 confronted an issue that political leaders and civil rights groups don’t want to deal with: What do you do if someone who has been diagnosed with a mental illness and has been civilly committed for treatment doesn’t want to go? Who do you call — the cops?

If the police arrive, and the person still doesn’t want to co-operate, then what? Suppose the person puts up a fight — even at a risk of harm to others?

HB 4106 would have allowed officers to use restraints or physical force without threat of being held criminally or civilly liable when they have to transport a person under civil commitment laws.

It’s a concept that will have to wait until the 2027 legislative session even though the need is now.

But it’s not just the civilly committed who may require police intervention. So does the growing number of drug-addicted mentally ill, who are accused of crimes and demand mental health care so they can stand trial.

Last year the legislature passed House Bill 2005, which was supposed to make it easier to civilly commit someone who has a serious diagnosis and needs treatment. For example, someone who has schizophrenia, refuses to take medication and is a danger to himself and others. Among the unanswered questions in HB 2005 was: Who will intervene if this person doesn’t want to go to involuntary treatment?

“Law enforcement is not the right answer for this situation, but law enforcement is currently filling a gap where an answer does not exist,” said Marion County Sheriff Nick Hunter, testifying on behalf of the Oregon State Sheriffs Association.

When there is an element of danger, Sheriff Hunter said law enforcement is naturally the default. But not all difficult transports can be de-escalated with words. The proposed legislation could have given law enforcement some protection from civil and criminal liability if they needed to use restraints.

Earlier this year, a southeast Portland mother’s adult daughter, who has been diagnosed in the past with schizophrenia, had another major psychotic episode.

The daughter, holding her newborn baby, ran out into a busy street with fast-moving traffic and started pounding on car windows, trying to get people’s attention, saying there was a stalker after her.

There was a man following her — it was her husband trying to help her.

Drivers called 3-1-1 and the police. So did her mother, who was also out looking for her.

When an officer found her daughter, she resisted, putting her face up to his body camera, grabbing his radio and calling for backup.

“I was talking to the sheriff’s office,” the mother said. “Even though she did this thing, acting inappropriate toward the police … I was told, that once they secured her, if she calmly sat down and was no longer exhibiting behavior that would endanger herself or put her little baby in possible harm’s way, there would be nothing they could do.”

As it is, her daughter broke away and ran into a stranger’s apartment, said she was being stalked and hid in a closet. The woman in the apartment called 9-1-1 and let the police in. Officers convinced the daughter to come out of the closet, took the baby from her and put her in an ambulance and sent her to the hospital.

“You can’t do it (involuntary commitments) without involving the police,” said the woman’s mother. “Being involuntarily committed means taking medication against your will. They will lash out. They don’t know they are sick. … It makes sense they would hurt people.”

Her daughter was given a 5-day hold at Providence Hospital and then another 5-day hold and then released. She was out a couple of days, then went to Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

“She was released without a treatment plan. Nothing enforced. … You have to keep on a treatment program for about a month, but the bar is so high to get someone committed,” said the mother. “They just let them out and make it really difficult for families to help someone in crisis.”

The portion of House Bill 2005 related to making civil commitments easier was supposed to help families like this mother. But politics intervened. What had originally been 16-page House Bill 2467, focused on civil commitments, was shoved into the 68-page HB 2005, shifting attention to criminal offenders in jail who say they are mentally ill and need “aid and assistance” before they can stand trial.

The aid-and-assist populations take priority because a federal court order has been fining the State of Oregon $500 a day for every criminal defendant who waits more than seven days in jail for admission to Oregon State Hospital. That’s where they receive treatment to achieve competency to stand trial.

Disability Rights Oregon, a nonprofit law firm that lobbies on behalf of the constitutional rights of the mentally ill, and Metropolitan Public Defenders, which represents indigent criminal defendants, have a history of suing the state hospital.

One of their successful suits resulted in what’s referred to as the Mink/Bowman decision, which is frequently cited in law and psychiatric journals that make reference to “insanity acquittees” and their constitutional rights.

The 2021 case involved Joshawn Douglas-Simpson and Jarod Bowman, who were both found “Guilty Except for Insanity” by Multnomah County Judge Nan Waller. Douglas-Simpson had been booked for sex abuse, and Bowman was charged with attacking a woman and forcing her into the trunk of his car.

Waller ordered the men be moved to the state hospital for treatment of their mental health disorders. She requested Douglas-Simpson be immediately transported to the hospital, and that Bowman be transferred without unreasonable delay. Instead Douglas-Simpson waited in jail almost six months and Bowman almost eight months.

Oregon State Hospital cited complications from Covid-19 restrictions and a lack of bed space for the holdups.

As recently as last week, hospital officials were back in court for a status report on how often it is meeting the seven-day deadline to move criminal defendants to the hospital. So far the state has been fined more than $3.7 million. The money is going into a court fund while the case is on appeal.

It is generally accepted that Oregon’s mental health system is overwhelmed. At one time the state had multiple institutions to handle the mentally ill — Fairview, Eastern Oregon, Dammasch and Oregon State Hospital. Now it’s just Oregon State Hospital in Salem and its campus in Junction City.

The decommissioning of America’s mental institutions and insane asylums dates back to the administration of President John F. Kennedy. In 1963, he signed the Mental Retardation Facilities and Community Mental Health Centers Construction Act.

Kennedy’s sister, Rosemary, had a mental disability — appearing to be what some people at the time called “slow.” The family could afford the best in medical care, and Kennedy’s father, Joseph, sought the advice of the most highly regarded experts of the day — Drs. Walter Freeman and James Watts at George Washington University Medical School. Rosemary’s father ordered a prefrontal lobotomy for his 23-year-old daughter. The results were disastrous. She could barely communicate and needed 24-hour care. The Kennedy family eventually moved her to a private cottage on the grounds of a Catholic facility in Wisconsin.

Kennedy envisioned replacing the country’s warehouse-like mental institutions with smaller community facilities. After his assassination, Lyndon Johnson vowed to continue the efforts but was distracted by the Vietnam War.

Attempts to fix Oregon’s mental health system have been going on for years. Why no improvement? The most common excuses are lack of foresight and lack of funds. Oregon needs to build a variety of residential treatment facilities across the state. Towards the end of House Bill 2005 is a section entitled “Facility Siting.” It allows local governments to have residential treatment facilities or homes within an urban growth boundary without requiring zone changes, conditional use permits, etc.

At the same time, the legislature passed House Bill 2015 to help speed such development — by calling for a study to be completed by Sept. 15, 2026.

Oregon legislators are finally seeing the connection between drug abuse, crime and the kind of mental illness claims that have grown unabated. While Oregon State Hospital at one time cared mainly for voluntary and civilly committed patients, for more than two decades now, it has only admitted involuntary patients committed from Oregon’s civil or criminal courts — primarily the latter.

According to The Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, the population of “insanity acquittees” increased dramatically in Oregon after the establishment of the Psychiatric Security Review Board in 1977. This 10-member board of presumed experts is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. It has jurisdiction over persons found guilty except for insanity and can commit them to the state hospital and regulate their stay.

Based on one study, the journal noted the dramatic decline of civil commitments in Oregon went from 53.2/100,000 in 1972 to 9.2/100,000 in 2020.

An indication of how the Psychiatric Security Review Board was doing came in 2009 when legislation was passed requiring the board to provide information to the Oregon State Police on all persons who had been under their jurisdiction for the past 20 years.

In this political environment, self-declared “stakeholders” like Disability Rights Oregon and criminal defense attorneys have seen opportunities to develop “decarceration strategies.” A way to keep offenders out of jail and prison.

Nobody connects the dots — not even the legacy news media, which has the resources to educate the public.

One of the most glaring examples came in The Oregonian three months ago in a story that blamed Portland police for failing to arrest Jonathan Grall, a severely mentally ill man who later killed a total stranger named Jonathan Bennett.

The newspaper flatly declared that Bennett would still be alive had police not failed to do basic due diligence.

Grall, 28, was well-known to police as someone who was mentally ill. His parents said he refused to take antipsychotic medication for his schizophrenia and didn’t get long-term treatment.

According to The Oregonian, in 2022 Grall called 911 and said he had stabbed a motorcyclist outside his downtown Portland apartment building. When police arrived they chatted with Grall, but there was no motorcyclist or knife. Officers closed out the call.

Three days later, the motorcyclist went to police, showed them a knife wound under her eye, described her assailant, where he lived and showed them the knife he used. She wanted to press charges. Police filed a new report, but nothing came of it. Two months later, Grall stabbed Bennett to death outside the Portland Art Museum.

Had police pursued Grall with due diligence, would then-Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt have pressed charges? He was a progressive prosecutor, loath to file charges except in the most serious cases, and the victim in this case moved out of state.

Had police pursued Grall with due diligence, would there have been room for him at Oregon State Hospital? Would there have been treatment guaranteed to help him? Even The Oregonian acknowledged that Grall had almost two dozen contacts with hospitals and police over the years, including an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Had police pursued Grall with due diligence, how quickly would he have been released and back in Portland — a city where the mentally ill may enjoy a level of freedom courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

In 2012, the DOJ found that Portland police had used excessive force on people suffering from mental illness. That led to a settlement agreement that called for significant changes in how Portland police handled the mentally ill. The city was on track to meet all requirements, but the riots of 2020 led to hundreds of protesters claiming excessive force by the police. The settlement agreement has become a long-running issue. (See “Life Out of Balance.”)

Just as Oregon State Hospital is under federal court order to accommodate the mentally ill in criminal cases, Portland police are under federal court order to be more accommodating to the mentally ill.

All of this is taking place in a culture where increasingly all kinds of people blame their troubles on mental illness or disability.

Last week alone there were two curious examples: Multnomah County Judge Adrian Brown blamed her failure to meet a deadline for the Voters’ Pamphlet and asked for special accommodations for her “disability” — ADHD, which has given her an “executive dysfunction” in processing and executing tasks.

Then there was Washington County Commissioner Kathryn Harrington. After The Oregonian detailed a string of complaints about Harrington regarding her treatment of employees dating back more than a decade, she told her fellow board members that she has “been living with mental health disease my entire life.”

Where does this leave the southeast Portland mother who’s trying to help her adult schizophrenic daughter?

“I’m tired of hearing people blame Ronald Reagan. He’s been gone for how long?” the mother said. Her daughter is making recovery, but it’s tenuous.

“She is very noncompliant. No treatment is required of her. … When you eliminate mandatory treatment, you leave that person alone with their illness. … As a society, America has become absorbed with self-care. People’s rights and HIPPA and all that took over mental illness. If I break my arm, I will get a cast on it … The mentally ill don’t know they are mentally ill. They aren’t going to choose treatment. They don’t think they are sick.”

The state is focused on helping people who willingly go to treatment so they can fight criminal charges — not sick people like her daughter.

She was never helped by Disability Rights Oregon or legal services for the mentally ill.

“All they care about are the exceptions and people who are able to rally for class- action lawsuits and getting lots of public attention,” the mother said.

One of Disability Rights Oregon’s lawsuits hurt her daughter. In Lane v. Brown, Disability Rights Oregon dismantled the sheltered workshops for individuals with developmental disabilities that offered sub-minimum wages. The settlement demanded higher salaries.

“My daughter worked in one near Lloyd Center — not for the money but to be part of a community program. DRO came in and advocated for the rights of individuals to be treated like everyone else,” the mother said. “But they are not like everyone else.”