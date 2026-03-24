Portland Dissent

Portland Dissent

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Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
11m

We need to move forward on civil commitments for drug addiction and mental illnesses, with mental illness treated differently, simply because “recovery” is more daunting and illness awareness is less.

I still believe a 30 day civil commitment to start (not complete) a drug recovery process is both workable for many, compassionate and politically possible.

Let’s try a pilot. Diversion for addicts with more serious crimes, but still 30 days.

Aligning action around head, health, housing and recovery.

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Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
13m

President Ronald Reagan did not directly deinstitutionalize mental health patients or close mental health institutions, however, his repeal of the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act effectively closed many federal mental health institutions, thereby deinstitutionalizing those patients.

1980, under Jimmy Carter, the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 was passed. This bill provided federal grants to local community mental health centers. One year later, the 96th Congress, with a Democratic majority in both houses, repealed the act.

Reagan signed the repeal, which was placed on his desk by Congress, but he was merely following the wishes of the elected representatives of his constituents.

Reagan agreed with the majority of the Democrats that it was better to allow the states to retain control of funding and operations in mental health institutions.

What Reagan did do, as governor of California, was to sign the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act in 1972. That bipartisan legislation made mandatory institutionalization of mental health patients by family members and civil courts illegal. That way a bad judge or vindictive relative couldn’t have you locked up indefinitely at a state hospital.

The result of that humanitarian legislation was that populations in state hospitals dropped, but Reagan didn’t directly oversee, direct or cause any hospital closures.

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