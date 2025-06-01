Portland Dissent

Joshua Marquis
History matters.

The belief in many cultures (over millennia) is that there are two deaths; the physical death of an individual and the last time anyone remembers and states the name of the now departed person.

The US was complicit in preventing ANY accountability for the war criminal of Unit 731, even more so than Nazis like Werner Von Braun (who held the rank of Sturmbannfuher in the SS in 1943 (equivalent to Major in the regular German Army - Wehrmacht)

