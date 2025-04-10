For reasons probably best discussed with a shrink, the doings of the Regional Arts and Culture Council—RACC for short—have fascinated us greatly. It’s a miniature version of the symbiotic relationship of government and nonprofits, which is the basic engine of the progressive machine’s grip on power.

The Council, for reasons deep, dark, and obscure, receives a chunk of money from the city’s odious Arts Tax of $35 per head. It then doles the dough out to a number of projects: an annual $1.2 million in grants to 185 individual artists, and 90 arts and culture organizations.

This is chump-change in terms of typical Portland city, county, and Metro giveaways, but they all work pretty much the same way: very few metrics, no accountability, bloated staff, arrogance, non-responsiveness. RACC has this down to a science.

Which is odd, since the relationship between the city and RACC has been fraught—a couple of years ago, the city was making noises about cutting the Council loose after some nasty internal shuffles…

…and an arm-wrestle with Dan Ryan, pre-charter, over who gets what, with the city creating a whole new bureaucracy (headed by, you guessed it, a former director of RACC) to make sure the right people in the politically-active arts communities got their share. Here’s how the Portland Mercury reported it…

Dan Ryan's office announced the city would not renew its contract with RACC and would use a competitive proposal process to work with multiple organizations for funding disbursement. Two of the partnerships are new—Friends of Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center and MusicOregon—and the third will be familiar with the city's arts scene funding. It's the RACC. Of the three allotments, RACC received the largest: $1.2 million to award to local artists and arts organizations. Friends of Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center received $100,000 and MusicOregon $80,000.

The Mercury—alone among the city’s legacy media—said anything about this merry political pork-barrel dance. No one talked about why the decision was made to drag RACC out of the doghouse. Something about “bids,” we suppose.

On the eve of the April 15 deadline to pay the arts tax, the Oregonian reported, in a piece that only a registered public accountant could decipher…

…which didn’t have a word to say about RACC’s former troubles and missed the point that—true to form—RACC was opaque about what they actually paid for, why each of those multitude of artists got the freebies, who made the decisions about spending public money, and whether there were any things you might call metrics to judge whether taxpayers got their money’s worth.

I should know, because I asked one of the many RACC bureaucrats…

…those questions. The reply from “Meech Boakye, Communications Lead Regional Arts & Culture Council, My pronouns are they/them…”

…was a carbon copy, it seemed, of the response to my 2023 queries. Short version: we’re nonprofits and you can pound sand. The city’s response, from Darion D. Jones, Assistant Director, Office of Arts & Culture (he/they), wasn’t much help, since…

RACC has responded to all City public records requests and continues to fulfill legal obligations. The City does not oversee their communication practices as they operate independently.

Which is the government/nonprofit scam described beautifully.

We still don’t know who’s on those chummy peer-groups reviewing the various artistic bids—possibly because there are so few halfway-legit artists around that they’re essentially trading places from getting grants to serving on the dispensation gangs.

So, you’re left to parse RACC’s skeletal list of grants…

Who knew one little town could have so many artists worthy of taxpayer support? Makes Renaissance Florence look minuscule in comparison.

As you watch the parade, bear in mind: This is all that RACC (or anyone else) is going to tell you about what you got for your $35. Name, title, amount; like it or lump it. No URLs showing artists’ work. No pictures of the proposals (surely there were visual presentations…weren’t there?).

Nada. None of your business.

Back in ‘23, I decided to torture myself in the name of journalism and attempted to Google every single individual winner. (Many lacked even a website, which seems to us to be a minimum requirement for any halfway serious artist). Life’s too short for a repeat, so you’ll have to dig for yourselves.

You will certainly find some….well, mystery stuff such as the very first item, “Bedroom Lore #1 – Dreams,” followed by “Lift Tighten Treat Transfer Tuck,” and, “Arts Extension through Grant Funding,” and, “you look good, bud (expanded),” and winding up with, “Tattoo Startup and Community Outreach Aid for 2025.”

Michelangelo weeps.

And then there’s the sexual/political feedlot … ”3rd Annual Portland Drag Theatre Workshop,” and, “WMC (We.Make.Culture) A BIPOC Variety Show,” and, “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” and, “Class Wars,” and, “Anticapitalism Artist Book Club (AABC),” and…well, you get the idea.

Not surprising, since RACC actually brags on its website…

Of the artist applicants who provided information, over 43% of the grant recipients identified as people of color, 53% identified as LGBTQIA+, and 38% identified as low income.

…which begs the question: Why should an agency spending government money be asking these questions in the first place?

Back in ‘23, I applied to RACC to celebrate the 4th of July by featuring…

….volunteers from the majority community gathering in public spaces for a mass recitation of the Bill of Rights and an affirmation of our nation's core values, the presentation of "Don't Tread on Me" banners and the symbolic dropping of tea into the Willamette River from each of the city's bridges as a way to portray our nation's rise from colonial repression.

…which sank like a teabag in the Willamette. Because I had gone public with my posts, a very nice (and rather nervous) woman from the RACC staff called me with the turndown. As for who, specifically, had made the determination…state secret. One was left to imagine the gales of laughter as the solid progressive artists (“peers?”) read the proposal, especially my response to the detailed racial questionnaire…

There’s another place to get a peek into RACC’s inner sanctum. It’s called an IRS form 990, which every nonprofit is supposed to file to retain its ability to dodge taxes. The IRS takes its own sweet time posting these forms online—and they avoid some interesting questions, such as: Who gives you the money?

Could be nice, average, charitable folks. Could be a Mexican cartel. You’ll never know.

RACC’s most recently posted 990 dates back to the palmy days of the 2022-2023 tax year. It recorded total revenue (a category you could drive a truck loaded with fentanyl through) of $13,236,000. It made grants of $8,652,124.

It paid out $2,421,438 in salaries and bennies; another “other expenses” of $2,392,976 floated in midair. Do the arithmetic and RACC—on paper—managed to wind up $230,458 in the hole.

Amazing.

Dan Ryan kinda-sorta clipped RACC’s wings last year, so the latest RACC 990 will lack a certain luster. But they’re still in business, as one of their grantees might sing, “Doing It My Way.” It makes you wonder about the political pull of whoever has politically invested in RACC. Surely, a bunch of mom ‘n’ pop artists and organizations far from the shadow of, say, the Portland Symphony or the Art Museum don’t have that kind of clout. Maybe the whole episode, from teetering on the brink of extinction to a cat’s nine lives is really just a sort of political consolation prize. This is the stuff that legacy media people don’t ask—and, by all available evidence, don’t want to know.

It’s Chinatown, Jake.